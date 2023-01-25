ECB signs supervision cooperation deal with non-euro zone members

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Sweden is preparing legislation to allow the construction of more nuclear power stations to boost electricity production in the Nordic country and bolster energy security, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Kristersson has made expanding nuclear power generation…

- Portuguese renewable energy provider EDP Renovaveis said on Monday it will take legal action against newly created taxes on energy in Poland and Romania, according to Reuters. Like other European Union countries, Romania and Poland have recently introduced emergency measures to claw back revenue from…

- Ukraine’s efforts to increase exports under the Black Sea grain deal with Russia are currently focused on securing faster inspections of ships rather than including more ports in the initiative, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine is a major global grain producer…

- Poland is preparing to deploy the German Patriot air defense system on its territory, after Berlin refused to place this system in Ukraine, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter, according to Reuters. Germany last month offered Poland the Patriot system to help secure its airspace after…

- Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he will seek to win a pledge from his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban to back the NATO bids of Finland and Sweden as quickly as possible, according to Bloomberg. Hungary has been dragging its feet over the vote in parliament that would ratify Finland’s…

- NATO allies on Wednesday conducted a military exercise to test air and missile defences in Romania, about a week after a stray missile crashed in Poland and cast a spotlight on gaps in the alliance’s shield for the skies, according to Reuters. “A French air defence system deployed to Romania repelled…

- The European Commission called on Wednesday for Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to be admitted to the Schengen area to allow travel between these countries and most of Europe without border controls, according to Reuters. The EU executive asked the European Council, the grouping of the European Union’s…

- European Union countries should work together in replenishing their military inventories and avoid competing with each other amid ongoing arms deliveries to Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “All together makes better prices, better quality and better time,” EU…