ECB signs supervision cooperation deal with non-euro zone membersPublicat:
The European Central Bank agreed with six non-euro zone members to cooperate more closely on bank supervision matters, including in exchanging information about cross-border supervised banks, it said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The agreement covers the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Sweden, the ECB said in a statement. “Some banks supervised by […] The post ECB signs supervision cooperation deal with non-euro zone members appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Sweden makes regulatory push to allow new nuclear reactors
10:40, 11.01.2023 - Sweden is preparing legislation to allow the construction of more nuclear power stations to boost electricity production in the Nordic country and bolster energy security, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Kristersson has made expanding nuclear power generation…
EDPR to take legal action over Romania and Poland energy taxes
11:40, 09.01.2023 - Portuguese renewable energy provider EDP Renovaveis said on Monday it will take legal action against newly created taxes on energy in Poland and Romania, according to Reuters. Like other European Union countries, Romania and Poland have recently introduced emergency measures to claw back revenue from…
Ukraine sees speeding up inspections as key to Black Sea grain deal
16:36, 04.01.2023 - Ukraine’s efforts to increase exports under the Black Sea grain deal with Russia are currently focused on securing faster inspections of ships rather than including more ports in the initiative, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine is a major global grain producer…
Poland will place German Patriot missiles on its territory
11:01, 07.12.2022 - Poland is preparing to deploy the German Patriot air defense system on its territory, after Berlin refused to place this system in Ukraine, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter, according to Reuters. Germany last month offered Poland the Patriot system to help secure its airspace after…
Poland vows to press Orban to back Finnish and Swedish NATO bids
12:20, 24.11.2022 - Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he will seek to win a pledge from his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban to back the NATO bids of Finland and Sweden as quickly as possible, according to Bloomberg. Hungary has been dragging its feet over the vote in parliament that would ratify Finland’s…
NATO allies test air defence system in Romania with simulated attack
10:06, 24.11.2022 - NATO allies on Wednesday conducted a military exercise to test air and missile defences in Romania, about a week after a stray missile crashed in Poland and cast a spotlight on gaps in the alliance’s shield for the skies, according to Reuters. “A French air defence system deployed to Romania repelled…
EU pushes to add Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to free-travel zone
14:15, 16.11.2022 - The European Commission called on Wednesday for Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to be admitted to the Schengen area to allow travel between these countries and most of Europe without border controls, according to Reuters. The EU executive asked the European Council, the grouping of the European Union’s…
EU urges cooperation as members refill military stocks amid arms supplies to Kyiv
14:45, 15.11.2022 - European Union countries should work together in replenishing their military inventories and avoid competing with each other amid ongoing arms deliveries to Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “All together makes better prices, better quality and better time,” EU…