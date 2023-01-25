ECB signs supervision cooperation deal with non-euro zone members

Stiri Recomandate

Biden afirmă că asistenţa pentru Ucraina nu este „ameninţare ofensivă” la adresa Rusiei

Preşedintele Statelor Unite, Joseph Biden, a afirmat, miercuri seară, că oferirea de asistenţă militară Ucrainei, inclusiv prin furnizarea de tancuri ultramoderne, nu constituie o "ameninţare ofensivă" la adresa… [citeste mai departe]

Explozia unei butelii a provocat dezastru la o cabană din Neamţ. O femeie a suferit arsuri

Un incendiu cauzat de explozia unei butelii a provocat dezastru la o cabană din Neamţ. Dincolo de pagubele materiale extrem de consistente, o femeie a suferit arsuri, fiind transportată la o unitate sanitară, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 336. SUA trimit în Ucraina 31 de tancuri M1 Abrams | Decizia, oficializată după ce Germania a anunțat că trimite Kievului tancuri Leopard 2

Război în Ucraina, ziua 336. Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de deplasări la Turda sau Cluj Napoca eliminate printr-un gest administrativ

Reprezentanții Casei Județene de Pensii Cluj au fost prezenți, astăzi, la Câmpia Turzii. Având în vedere faptul că audiențele se desfășoară în sediul Primăriei Municipiului Câmpia Turzii, domnul primar a avut ocazia de a interacționa cu… [citeste mai departe]

250 de autovehicule parcate ilegal, ridicate de Poliția Locală Alba Iulia în ultimele luni

Începând din 3 octombrie 2022, de când Poliția Locală a început operațiunea de ridicare a mașinilor parcate ilegal în oraș, au fost ridicate 250 de autovehicule. Aceste date au fost oferite de către șeful Serviciului… [citeste mai departe]

Beneficiarii Centrului de Asistență Medicală Baia de Criș vor plăti mai mult

Beneficiarii Centrului de Asistență Medicală Baia de Criș vor plăti mai mult pentru servicii. Se majorează contribuția beneficiarilor de la 800, la 1000 de lei. Majorarea vine ca urmare a creșterii prețurilor la energie, gaze, și nu numai… [citeste mai departe]

Biden confirmă: Și tancuri Abrams în Ucraina

Preşedintele Joe Biden a anunţat miercuri că SUA vor trimite 31 de tancuri de luptă Abrams în Ucraina. „Despre asta este vorba: de a ajuta Ucraina să îşi apere şi să îşi protejeze teritoriul ucrainean. Nu este o ameninţare ofensivă la adresa Rusiei. Nu există nicio ameninţare ofensivă”, a declarat Biden,… [citeste mai departe]

China dorește să avanseze relațiile cu țările latino-americane și caraibiene

China dorește să susțină un sprijin reciproc cu țările latino-americane și caraibiene și să înainteze împreună pentru promovarea valorilor comune ale omenirii, caracterizate prin pace, dezvoltare, echitate, dreptate, democrație și libertate,… [citeste mai departe]

Tanke schön - Mesajul viral trimis de oficialii lituanieni după decizia Germaniei de a trimite tancuri Leopard 2 în Ucraina

Decizia Germaniei de a trimite tancuri „Leopard” în Ucraina a fost primită cu entuziasm de mai multe cancelarii europene, însă reacția Lituaniei a devenit… [citeste mai departe]

Oscar 2023. Regizoarea filmului „Till” acuză Hollywood-ul de rasism: „Perpetuează o misoginie făţişă faţă de femeile de culoare”

Regizoarea nigeriano-americană Chinonye Chukwu a acuzat Hollywood-ul de „misoginism făţiş faţă de femeile de culoare”,… [citeste mai departe]


ECB signs supervision cooperation deal with non-euro zone members

Publicat:
agreed with six non-euro zone members to cooperate more closely on bank supervision matters, including in exchanging information about cross-border supervised banks, it said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The agreement covers the , Denmark, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Sweden, the ECB said in a statement. “Some banks supervised by […] The post ECB signs supervision cooperation deal with non-euro zone members appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Sweden makes regulatory push to allow new nuclear reactors

10:40, 11.01.2023 - Sweden is preparing legislation to allow the construction of more nuclear power stations to boost electricity production in the Nordic country and bolster energy security, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Kristersson has made expanding nuclear power generation…

EDPR to take legal action over Romania and Poland energy taxes

11:40, 09.01.2023 - Portuguese renewable energy provider EDP Renovaveis said on Monday it will take legal action against newly created taxes on energy in Poland and Romania, according to Reuters. Like other European Union countries, Romania and Poland have recently introduced emergency measures to claw back revenue from…

Ukraine sees speeding up inspections as key to Black Sea grain deal

16:36, 04.01.2023 - Ukraine’s efforts to increase exports under the Black Sea grain deal with Russia are currently focused on securing faster inspections of ships rather than including more ports in the initiative, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine is a major global grain producer…

Poland will place German Patriot missiles on its territory

11:01, 07.12.2022 - Poland is preparing to deploy the German Patriot air defense system on its territory, after Berlin refused to place this system in Ukraine, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter, according to Reuters. Germany last month offered Poland the Patriot system to help secure its airspace after…

Poland vows to press Orban to back Finnish and Swedish NATO bids

12:20, 24.11.2022 - Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he will seek to win a pledge from his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban to back the NATO bids of Finland and Sweden as quickly as possible, according to Bloomberg. Hungary has been dragging its feet over the vote in parliament that would ratify Finland’s…

NATO allies test air defence system in Romania with simulated attack

10:06, 24.11.2022 - NATO allies on Wednesday conducted a military exercise to test air and missile defences in Romania, about a week after a stray missile crashed in Poland and cast a spotlight on gaps in the alliance’s shield for the skies, according to Reuters. “A French air defence system deployed to Romania repelled…

EU pushes to add Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to free-travel zone

14:15, 16.11.2022 - The European Commission called on Wednesday for Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to be admitted to the Schengen area to allow travel between these countries and most of Europe without border controls, according to Reuters. The EU executive asked the European Council, the grouping of the European Union’s…

EU urges cooperation as members refill military stocks amid arms supplies to Kyiv

14:45, 15.11.2022 - European Union countries should work together in replenishing their military inventories and avoid competing with each other amid ongoing arms deliveries to Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “All together makes better prices, better quality and better time,” EU…


