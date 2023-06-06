ECB says consumers’ inflation expectations fell significantly

Stiri Recomandate

CE a prelungit restricţiile pentru importurile de cereale din Ucraina

CE a prelungit restricţiile pentru importurile de cereale din Ucraina

UPDATE Comisia Europeană a prelungit restricţiile pentru importurile de cereale din Ucraina până pe data 15 septembrie, Regulamentul Uniunii Europene fiind deja publicat în Jurnalul Oficial, a declarat ministrul Agriculturii şi Dezvoltării Rurale, Petre Daea.… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie a amenințat că se aruncă de la etajul al IV-lea al unui bloc din Târgu Mureş. A intervenit negociatorul Poliţiei!

O femeie a amenințat că se aruncă de la etajul al IV-lea al unui bloc din Târgu Mureş. A intervenit negociatorul Poliţiei!

O femeie de 48 de ani care ameninţa că se aruncă de la etajul al patrulea al unui bloc din Târgu Mureş a fost convinsă, duminică, de către negociatorul… [citeste mai departe]

Cum arată casa de vacanță pe care o deține Andreea Marin. Se află într-un sat pitoresc, la o scurtă distanță de București

Cum arată casa de vacanță pe care o deține Andreea Marin. Se află într-un sat pitoresc, la o scurtă distanță de București

Andreea Marin și-a construit o carieră strălucită în televiziune, dar și în mediul de afaceri. Ambițioasă din fire, ea se poate mândri cu… [citeste mai departe]

Distrugera parțială a barajului hidroelectric Nova Kahovka din Ucraina: Rusia va trebui să dea socoteală

Distrugera parțială a barajului hidroelectric Nova Kahovka din Ucraina: Rusia va trebui să dea socoteală

Președintele Consiliului European (CE), Charles Michel, afirmă că Rusia va trebui să dea socoteală după distrugerea parțială a barajului hidroelectric Nova Kahovka din Ucraina , calificând… [citeste mai departe]

De ce nu va mai participa Oase la America Express 2024. Decizia luată la Antena 1

De ce nu va mai participa Oase la America Express 2024. Decizia luată la Antena 1

Cu toții îl știm pe Oase, unul dintre cei mai carismatici co-prezentatori ai emisiunii America Express. Acesta se pare că a ales să rămână în România și nu va mai participa la America Express 2024. Decizia luată la Antena 1 a șocat toți… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Consiliului European, după distrugerea barajului Kahovka: Este în mod clar o crimă de război. Cerem socoteală Rusiei

Preşedintele Consiliului European, după distrugerea barajului Kahovka: Este în mod clar o crimă de război. Cerem socoteală Rusiei

Preşedintele Consiliului European, Charles Michel, a declarat marţi că Rusia va trebui să dea socoteală pentru distrugerea parţială… [citeste mai departe]

EY a asistat Clarfon în vânzarea către Value4Capital

EY a asistat Clarfon în vânzarea către Value4Capital

EY România a asistat acționarii Clarfon, cel mai mare lanț de magazine de aparate auditive și echipamente ORL asociate din România, în procesul de vânzare către Value4Capital, managerul de achiziții lower şi mid-market din Polonia și Europa Centrală. Echipa EY Lead Advisory a oferit servicii… [citeste mai departe]

S-a aflat modul prin care românii prinși cu bulgări de aur obțineau și vindeau metalul prețios din Roșia Montană, comoara Apusenilor

S-a aflat modul prin care românii prinși cu bulgări de aur obțineau și vindeau metalul prețios din Roșia Montană, comoara Apusenilor

O anchetă demarată acum opt ani a scos la iveală modul prin care 15 persoane furau bulgări de aur, chiar și de un kilogram… [citeste mai departe]

Femeie lovită pe trecere de un conducător auto băut zdravăn. Ce alcoolemie avea șoferul!

Femeie lovită pe trecere de un conducător auto băut zdravăn. Ce alcoolemie avea șoferul!

O femeie a ajuns la spital, după ce a vrut să traverseze strada, prin locul destinat pietonilor, dar a fost lovită de o mașină condusă de un șofer care – din câte arată rezultatul testării – consumase alcool înainte… [citeste mai departe]

Semn de egalitate între inteligența artificială și energia nucleară. Partidul care dorește să fie reglementate identic

Semn de egalitate între inteligența artificială și energia nucleară. Partidul care dorește să fie reglementate identic

Laburiştii britanici vor reglementări stricte pentru inteligenţa artificială şi interzicerea dezvoltării acestei tehnologii fără o licenţă specială.Modelele… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

ECB says consumers’ inflation expectations fell significantly

Publicat:
ECB says consumers’ inflation expectations fell significantly

Consumer expectations for eurozone inflation eased significantly in April, adding to the case for the ’s historic ramp-up in interest rates to conclude this summer, according to Bloomberg. Expectations for the next 12 months fell to 4.1% from 5% in March, the ECB said Tuesday in its monthly survey. For three years ahead, […] The post ECB says consumersinflation expectations fell significantly appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania’s inflation slows to 11.2% y/y in April

11:51, 12.05.2023 - Romania’s consumer prices rose by 11.23% on the year in April, following an annual increase of 14.53% in March, the national statistical office (INS) announced on Friday, according to See News. The average inflation rate over the last 12 months was 15%, INS said in a statement. Food prices jumped by…

ECB says consumers’ inflation expectations rose significantly

13:35, 11.05.2023 - Consumer expectations for euro-zone inflation rose “significantly” in March, bolstering the case of European Central Bank officials who say interest-rate increases may need to persist beyond the summer, according to Bloomberg. Expectations for the next 12 months increased to 5% from 4.6% in February,…

Europe’s inflation inches up ahead of interest rate decision

13:01, 02.05.2023 - Europe’s painful inflation inched higher in April, extending the squeeze on households and keeping pressure on the European Central Bank to unleash another large interest rate increase, according to AP News. Consumer prices in the 20 countries using the euro currency jumped 7% in April from a year earlier,…

Euro zone inflation edges up in March, keeping ECB on alert

15:15, 19.04.2023 - Euro zone inflation eased last month but underlying readings remained stubbornly high, Eurostat said on Wednesday, confirming preliminary data that raised worries at the European Central Bank about the persistence of price pressures, according to Reuters.  Consumer inflation in the 20 nations sharing…

Euro area faces risk of entrenched inflation says Villeroy

12:40, 12.04.2023 - The euro area faces a risk of entrenched inflation that the European Central Bank is determined to combat by keeping interest rates high for a sustained period, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said, according to Bloomberg. While energy prices have eased sooner than expected and…

European shares rise ahead of eurozone inflation data

12:00, 04.04.2023 - European shares rose on Tuesday as investors rebuffed concerns over surprise output cuts by OPEC and its allies while awaiting eurozone producer prices for more clues on the European Central Bank‘s (ECB) monetary tightening path, according to Reuters.  The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.2% higher…

Euro zone inflation posts record drop to 6.9% as energy falls

13:25, 31.03.2023 - Eurozone inflation dropped at a record rate to 6.9% in March, driven by a sharp decline in energy prices, data released by the European statistics agencies showed on Friday, according to Politico. In February, headline inflation stood at 8.5%, the main reason for this 1.6 percentage point fall was the…

Russia says Black Sea grain deal will be extended automatically if no objections

10:36, 14.03.2023 - A deal allowing the safe export of grain from Ukraine‘s Black Sea ports will be extended automatically after it expires on March 18 if there are no objections from the involved parties, Russia’s TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Citing an unnamed source familiar with…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 iunie 2023
USD 4.6099
EUR 4.9633
CHF 5.0913
GBP 5.779
CAD 3.4361
XAU 293.608
JPY 3.3216
CNY 0.653
AED 1.2551
AUD 3.0571
MDL 0.2599
BGN 2.5377

Urmareste stirile pe: