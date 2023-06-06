ECB says consumers’ inflation expectations fell significantly Consumer expectations for eurozone inflation eased significantly in April, adding to the case for the European Central Bank’s historic ramp-up in interest rates to conclude this summer, according to Bloomberg. Expectations for the next 12 months fell to 4.1% from 5% in March, the ECB said Tuesday in its monthly survey. For three years ahead, […] The post ECB says consumers’ inflation expectations fell significantly appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

