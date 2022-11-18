Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania‘s government changed its energy support scheme for households, small businesses and industry on Friday, partially regulating its power market until March 2025 to ensure the security of supply, according to Reuters. The European Union state has been capping gas and power bills for households,…

- The eurozone economy will grow more than previously expected in 2022 and decelerate more than previously thought in 2023, the European Commission forecast showed on Friday, according to Reuters. In its regular economic forecasts for the 19 countries sharing the euro, the Commission said it expected…

- Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and he repeated Ankara’s willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Erdogan’s office said on Friday, according to Reuters. The latest developments in Ukraine,…

- The Kremlin said on Friday that attacks against any part of the swathe of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin was about to annex would be considered aggression against Russia itself, adding that Russia would fight to take the whole of the eastern Donbas region, according to Reuters. President Vladimir…

- The euro zone’s economic crisis intensified with the first ever reading of double-digit inflation, piling pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to keep raising interest rates aggressively, according to Bloomberg. Consumer prices surged 10% from a year ago in September, data from Eurostat showed…

- Media groups seeking to take over smaller rivals will have to make sure that their deals ensure media pluralism and safeguard editorial independence under draft rules announced by the European Commission on Friday, according to Reuters. The Media Freedom Act (MFA) is part of the European Union’s strategy…

- Euro zone inflation hit another record high of 9.1% in August, EU statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, driven by sharply higher energy and food prices, and was likely headed towards double figures, according to Reuters. Consumer price inflation in the 19 countries using the euro rose 0.6%…

- The European Union is set to unveil a package of proposed emergency measures this week including a windfall profit levy on energy firms, but countries are split over the details and whether to impose a cap on gas prices, according to Reuters. At a meeting on Friday, EU countries’ energy ministers asked…