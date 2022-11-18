Stiri Recomandate

Cum poți dormi mai bine și mai sănătos: cercetătorii au aflat răspunsul. Vei scăpa și tu de această problemă

Cum poți dormi mai bine și mai sănătos: cercetătorii au aflat răspunsul. Vei scăpa și tu de această problemă

O soluție pentru cei acre au probleme cu somnul ar putea fi camerele amenajate la subteran. Chiar dacă sună ciudat, specialiștii spun că locurile izolate produc o serie… [citeste mai departe]

Ramona Lile: „UAV a organizat forumul pentru sprijinirea aderării Republicii Moldova la UE"

Ramona Lile: „UAV a organizat forumul pentru sprijinirea aderării Republicii Moldova la UE”

În perioada 17-19 noiembrie, la Arad, la Universitatea ”Aurel Vlaicu” se desfășoară lucrările Forumului „Impulsionarea absorbției fondurilor europene de către Republica Moldova-țară candidată la UE... [citeste mai departe]

Licitaţie cu obiecte de design interior - la Artmark, pe 24 noiembrie

Licitaţie cu obiecte de design interior - la Artmark, pe 24 noiembrie

Stilul mid-century revine în atenţia iubitorilor de design interior în cadrul evenimentului "Două secole de design - licitaţia unei colecţii de interior", organizat de A10 by Artmark pe 24 noiembrie, informează Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

Victor Negrescu: "Familia social-democraților europeni își reiterează sprijinul total în vederea aderării României la spațiul Schengen"

Victor Negrescu: ”Familia social-democraților europeni își reiterează sprijinul total în vederea aderării României la spațiul Schengen”

Vicepreședintele Socialiștilor Europeni, eurodeputatul Victor Negrescu: ”Familia social-democraților europeni… [citeste mai departe]

Salariul minim brut ar putea crește la 3.000 de lei. Cât câștigă statul din munca fiecărui român plătit cu salariul minim

Salariul minim brut ar putea crește la 3.000 de lei. Cât câștigă statul din munca fiecărui român plătit cu salariul minim

​​Salariul minim ar putea crește la 3.000 de lei brut de la 1 ianuarie 2023. Creșterea salariului minim pe economie ar aduce câștiguri semnificative… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou succes al elevilor de la Liceul de Arte „Sigismund Toduță" din Deva, la un concurs de interpretare a colindelor

Un nou succes al elevilor de la Liceul de Arte „Sigismund Toduță” din Deva, la un concurs de interpretare a colindelor

Elevii școlii de muzică, din Deva, au bifat un alt succes la un concurs prestigios de interpretarea a colindelor, din zona Transilvaniei. Concursul s-a… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia speră să aibă loc un schimb de deţinuţi cu SUA: A venit momentul în care să obţinem un acord concret

Rusia speră să aibă loc un schimb de deţinuţi cu SUA: A venit momentul în care să obţinem un acord concret

Rusia anunţă vineri că speră să aibă loc un schimb de deţinuţi cu Statele Unite, implicând un negustor de arme, Viktor Bout, deţinut de către autorităţile americane, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Canabisul, mai nociv pentru plămâni decât tutunul

Canabisul, mai nociv pentru plămâni decât tutunul

Fumatul de canabis ar putea fi mai dăunător pentru plămâni decât tutunul, potrivit unui studiu canadian realizat pe un eşantion redus şi publicat în revista Radiology, informează AFP și Agerpres. Cercetători de la universitatea şi spitalul din Ottawa au examinat radiografiile pulmonare a 56 de fumători… [citeste mai departe]

Lansarea lui Volkswagen Trinity, amânată până în 2030 din cauza problemelor software

Lansarea lui Volkswagen Trinity, amânată până în 2030 din cauza problemelor software

Volkswagen Trinity este un viitor model electric, care va reprezenta viitorul etalon al mărcii germane. Prima imagine cu acest model a fost publicată în martie 2021, atunci când a fost confirmat și anul lansării, mai exact,… [citeste mai departe]

Pe 6 decembrie, la Muzeul Satului Bănățean se deschide Târgul Crăciunului

Pe 6 decembrie, la Muzeul Satului Bănățean se deschide Târgul Crăciunului

Consiliul Județean Timiș organizează și în acest an, la Muzeul Satului Bănățean din Timișoara, Târgul Crăciunuliui. Din 6 decembrie 2022, pe parcursul a 22 de zile, Muzeul Satului Bănățean din Timișoara va fi locul de poveste cu obiecte supradimensionate,… [citeste mai departe]


ECB begins great cash mop-up as banks repay €296 bln of loans

ECB begins great cash mop-up as banks repay €296 bln of loans

Eurozone banks are set to repay E296 bln in loans to the next week, the ECB said on Friday, the biggest cash withdrawal from the euro zone’s financial system in the euro’s 22-year history, according to Reuters. The move is part of ECB efforts to fight record-high inflation in the eurozone by […] The post ECB begins great cash mop-up as banks repay E296 bln of loans appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romanian government partially regulates energy markets until 2025

13:40, 11.11.2022 - Romania‘s government changed its energy support scheme for households, small businesses and industry on Friday, partially regulating its power market until March 2025 to ensure the security of supply, according to Reuters.  The European Union state has been capping gas and power bills for households,…

EU Commission revises up 2022 eurozone GDP forecast, lowers 2023 growth outlook

12:36, 11.11.2022 - The eurozone economy will grow more than previously expected in 2022 and decelerate more than previously thought in 2023, the European Commission forecast showed on Friday, according to Reuters. In its regular economic forecasts for the 19 countries sharing the euro, the Commission said it expected…

Erdogan and Putin discuss improving ties, ending Ukraine war

12:50, 07.10.2022 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and he repeated Ankara’s willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Erdogan’s office said on Friday, according to Reuters. The latest developments in Ukraine,…

Kremlin says any attack on annexed territory will be an attack on Russia

14:41, 30.09.2022 - The Kremlin said on Friday that attacks against any part of the swathe of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin was about to annex would be considered aggression against Russia itself, adding that Russia would fight to take the whole of the eastern Donbas region, according to Reuters.  President Vladimir…

Euro zone inflation at double-digit record piles pressure on ECB

12:35, 30.09.2022 - The euro zone’s economic crisis intensified with the first ever reading of double-digit inflation, piling pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to keep raising interest rates aggressively, according to Bloomberg. Consumer prices surged 10% from a year ago in September, data from Eurostat showed…

EU wants to ensure independent media, tougher media mergers rules

20:25, 16.09.2022 - Media groups seeking to take over smaller rivals will have to make sure that their deals ensure media pluralism and safeguard editorial independence under draft rules announced by the European Commission on Friday, according to Reuters. The Media Freedom Act (MFA) is part of the European Union’s strategy…

Euro zone inflation confirmed at 9.1% as energy, food prices surge

12:20, 16.09.2022 - Euro zone inflation hit another record high of 9.1% in August, EU statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, driven by sharply higher energy and food prices, and was likely headed towards double figures, according to Reuters. Consumer price inflation in the 19 countries using the euro rose 0.6%…

EU readies energy package, countries split over gas price cap

14:15, 12.09.2022 - The European Union is set to unveil a package of proposed emergency measures this week including a windfall profit levy on energy firms, but countries are split over the details and whether to impose a cap on gas prices, according to Reuters. At a meeting on Friday, EU countries’ energy ministers asked…


