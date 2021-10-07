Early-Covid flashbacks from Italy haunt vaccine laggard Romania Romanian officials are concerned that scenes of overflowing Italian hospitals during the initial weeks of the pandemic are becoming the reality in Romania, according to Bloomberg. Amid persistent hesitancy at getting jabs, the nation’s 19 million people are the second-least-vaccinated in the European Union and have suffered the bloc’s highest deaths during the past week. […] The post Early-Covid flashbacks from Italy haunt vaccine laggard Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A light aircraft carrying Romanian billionaire Dan Petrescu and his family crashed into an empty office building near Milan on Sunday, killing all eight on board, Italian media reported. Petrescu was reported to be the pilot of the single-engine Pilatus PC-12, which had been due to fly from Milan to…

- Romania’s Constitutional Court cleared the way for a no-confidence vote to proceed against Prime Minister Florin Cițu, local television channel Digi 24 reported, citing unidentified people, according to Bloomberg. The court on Tuesday said the vote on the motion filed by USR Plus, a junior member of…

- Google goes to court this week intent on reversing a record-breaking $5bln European Union fine and antitrust order that struck at the heart of the U.S. tech giant’s ability to make money, according to Bloomberg. At a five-day hearing at the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg, the company will tell judges…

- Romania has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the European Union (EU) and is bracing for a fourth wave of the pandemic that looks set to overwhelm hospitals where medical staff are already stretched thin, according to Reuters. The EU has fully vaccinated 72% of its adult population and Romania…

- Romania could start offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to medical staff and at-risk people as early as next week as the number of new daily cases was rising sharply, the head of the national vaccination committee said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Romania is trailing European Union vaccination…

- Hungary plans to offer a range of dollar and euro bonds to shore up its budget as it’s facing a potential delay in accessing European Union funds because of a feud with the bloc over democratic values, according to Bloomberg. The country may sell 10-year and 30-year bonds in dollars, as well as seven-year…

- According to the latest Bloomberg poll, quoted by Profit.ro, the estimate of the single European currency, the euro, would remain in Bucharest below the RON 5 threshold until the end of this year. The psychological threshold of RON 5 will probably be surpassed in the first part of 2022. However, the…

- OMV AG said it’s willing to work with non-governmental organizations to find and repair equipment leaking dangerous greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, signalling a change in the confrontational posture the Austrian company has recently maintained with environmental groups, according to Bloomberg.…