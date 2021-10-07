Early-Covid flashbacks from Italy haunt vaccine laggard Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Triumf în instanță: Tatăl premierului interimar Cîțu va primi despăgubiri masive

Triumf în instanță: Tatăl premierului interimar Cîțu va primi despăgubiri masive

În contrast cu eșecul politic recent al fiului, tatăl premierului demis a câștigat în instanță și urmează să primească despăgubiri importante, într-un proces demarat pe 29 iulie 2019. În proces, „pârâta-debitoare” a fost Comisia… [citeste mai departe]

DOCUMENT| Noi MĂSURI anti-COVID în Abrud, Câmpeni, Cugir, Ocna Mureș și alte 7 localități din județ, hotărâte de CJSU Alba

DOCUMENT| Noi MĂSURI anti-COVID în Abrud, Câmpeni, Cugir, Ocna Mureș și alte 7 localități din județ, hotărâte de CJSU Alba

DOCUMENT| Noi MĂSURI anti-COVID în Abrud, Câmpeni, Cugir, Ocna Mureș și alte 7 localități din județ, hotărâte de CJSU Alba DOCUMENT| Noi… [citeste mai departe]

Ruben Laţcău îi face plângere penală lui Andrei Drăgilă şi îl dă în judecată pe Radu Ţoancă. Acuză că a fost ameninţat, şantajat şi defăimat

Ruben Laţcău îi face plângere penală lui Andrei Drăgilă şi îl dă în judecată pe Radu Ţoancă. Acuză că a fost ameninţat, şantajat şi defăimat

Viceprimarul Ruben Laţcău afirmă că va face o plângere penală împotriva directorului… [citeste mai departe]

28 de elevi și profesori confirmați cu Covid, în școlile sucevene

28 de elevi și profesori confirmați cu Covid, în școlile sucevene

Inspectoratul Școlar Județean (IȘJ) Suceava a transmis joi, 7 octombrie, că 28 de elevi și profesori au fost confirmați cu SARS-CoV-2 în școlile sucevene. Este vorba de 14 elevi, de la următoarele unități școlare: Școala Gimnazială Nr. 1 Gura Humorului,Școala Gimnazială… [citeste mai departe]

Ungaria s-a oferit să ajute România în tratarea pacienţilor COVID. Lucian Bode: „Luăm în calcul transferul bolnavilor în străinătate”

Ungaria s-a oferit să ajute România în tratarea pacienţilor COVID. Lucian Bode: „Luăm în calcul transferul bolnavilor în străinătate”

Ministerul de Externe al Ungariei a spus joi că a înaintat autorităţilor române o scrisoare oficială prin care… [citeste mai departe]

Cine este Radu Dumitrescu, juratul surpriză de la Masterchef 2021. Ce meserie bănoasă a avut înainte să fie bucătar

Cine este Radu Dumitrescu, juratul surpriză de la Masterchef 2021. Ce meserie bănoasă a avut înainte să fie bucătar

Noul sezon Masterchef și-a desemnat jurații. Chef Joseph Hadad, chef Foa și Radu Dumitrescu sunt cei trei specialiști care vor ghida cei mai buni concurenți spre… [citeste mai departe]

A fost omorât ursul care a făcut prăpăd, în mai multe rânduri, în gospodăriile din comuna suceveană Crucea

A fost omorât ursul care a făcut prăpăd, în mai multe rânduri, în gospodăriile din comuna suceveană Crucea

Un vânător al Direcţiei Silvice Suceava a împuşcat o ursoaică de 200 de kilograme care a atacat în repetate rânduri o stână şi mai multe gospodării ale oamenilor din comuna… [citeste mai departe]

Un grup de experţi independenţi afirmă că l-au identificat pe „Zodiac”, criminalul în serie care îngrozea California acum 50 de ani. Reacţia FBI

Un grup de experţi independenţi afirmă că l-au identificat pe „Zodiac”, criminalul în serie care îngrozea California acum 50 de ani. Reacţia FBI

Ucigaşul supranumit „Zodiac” a înspăimântat California la sfârşitul anilor ’60 şi începutul… [citeste mai departe]

Prețurile apartamentelor au crescut în marile orașe. La Cluj Napoca un metru pătrat de construcție a ajuns aproape 2000 de euro

Prețurile apartamentelor au crescut în marile orașe. La Cluj Napoca un metru pătrat de construcție a ajuns aproape 2000 de euro

Prețurile apartamentelor au crescut în marile orașe. La Cluj Napoca un metru pătrat de construcție a ajuns aproape 2000 de euro Prețurile… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Early-Covid flashbacks from Italy haunt vaccine laggard Romania

Publicat:
Early-Covid flashbacks from Italy haunt vaccine laggard Romania

Romanian officials are concerned that scenes of overflowing Italian hospitals during the initial weeks of the pandemic are becoming the reality in Romania, according to Bloomberg.  Amid persistent hesitancy at getting jabs, the nation’s 19 million people are the second-least-vaccinated in the and have suffered the bloc’s highest deaths during the past week. […] The post Early-Covid flashbacks from Italy haunt vaccine laggard Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romanian billionaire Petrescu dies in plane crash near Milan

13:25, 04.10.2021 - A light aircraft carrying Romanian billionaire Dan Petrescu and his family crashed into an empty office building near Milan on Sunday, killing all eight on board, Italian media reported. Petrescu was reported to be the pilot of the single-engine Pilatus PC-12, which had been due to fly from Milan to…

Romanian court allows no-confidence vote against PM to proceed

13:30, 28.09.2021 - Romania’s Constitutional Court cleared the way for a no-confidence vote to proceed against Prime Minister Florin Cițu, local television channel Digi 24 reported, citing unidentified people, according to Bloomberg. The court on Tuesday said the vote on the motion filed by USR Plus, a junior member of…

Google hits back at EU attack on its mobile money-making machine

12:25, 27.09.2021 - Google goes to court this week intent on reversing a record-breaking $5bln European Union fine and antitrust order that struck at the heart of the U.S. tech giant’s ability to make money, according to Bloomberg. At a five-day hearing at the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg, the company will tell judges…

Romanian hospitals fill up with COVID patients amid widespread vaccine refusal

13:50, 23.09.2021 - Romania has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the European Union (EU) and is bracing for a fourth wave of the pandemic that looks set to overwhelm hospitals where medical staff are already stretched thin, according to Reuters.  The EU has fully vaccinated 72% of its adult population and Romania…

Romania could offer third Covid-19 vaccine dose from next week

17:05, 21.09.2021 - Romania could start offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to medical staff and at-risk people as early as next week as the number of new daily cases was rising sharply, the head of the national vaccination committee said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  Romania is trailing European Union vaccination…

Hungary plans multi-tranche bond sale to cover EU funding delay

13:30, 13.09.2021 - Hungary plans to offer a range of dollar and euro bonds to shore up its budget as it’s facing a potential delay in accessing European Union funds because of a feud with the bloc over democratic values, according to Bloomberg.  The country may sell 10-year and 30-year bonds in dollars, as well as seven-year…

EUR still below RON 5 until the end of the year

12:01, 10.09.2021 - According to the latest Bloomberg poll, quoted by Profit.ro, the estimate of the single European currency, the euro, would remain in Bucharest below the RON 5 threshold until the end of this year. The psychological threshold of RON 5 will probably be surpassed in the first part of 2022. However, the…

OMV will work with green groups to repair Romanian methane leaks

14:51, 03.09.2021 - OMV AG said it’s willing to work with non-governmental organizations to find and repair equipment leaking dangerous greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, signalling a change in the confrontational posture the Austrian company has recently maintained with environmental groups, according to Bloomberg.…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 08 octombrie 2021
Bucuresti 7°C | 13°C
Iasi 2°C | 16°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 14°C
Timisoara 7°C | 14°C
Constanta 10°C | 16°C
Brasov 3°C | 12°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 03.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 455.199,60 5.959.531,60
II (5/6) 1 151.733,20 -
III (4/6) 285 532,39 -
IV (3/6) 6.416 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.455.478,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 07 octombrie 2021
USD 4.2793
EUR 4.9475
CHF 4.6163
GBP 5.8144
CAD 3.4014
XAU 242.202
JPY 3.8396
CNY 0.6638
AED 1.165
AUD 3.1174
MDL 0.245
BGN 2.5296

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec