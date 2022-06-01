Denmark to hold referendum on scrapping EU defence opt-out

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for more countries to join international efforts to isolate Russia, saying President Vladimir Putin must not be allowed a victory in Ukraine that could embolden other warmongers, according to Bloomberg. Scholz’s plea comes as the European Union struggles to maintain…

- Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the NATO alliance on Wednesday at allied headquarters, a decision spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and setting in motion an accession process that is expected to take only a few weeks, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland were both neutral throughout…

- Russia halted gas supplies to Poland under the Yamal contract on Wednesday, data from the European Union network of gas transmission operators showed, in a deepening of the rift between the West and Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Bulgaria, like Poland a NATO and EU member,…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated while attending the conference in Skopje, on Thursday, Romania’s support for North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. ”Romania firmly supports North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. I believe your country is fully prepared for…

- Germany and partners including the European Union, France and Romania, will explore ways of reducing Republic of Moldova‘s exposure to Russia, the neighbour on which Europe’s poorest country relies for energy supplies, Germany’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “Together with…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday introducing visa restrictions for citizens of countries that Moscow deems “unfriendly” in response to sanctions over Ukraine, according to Reuters. The decree, which comes into force on Monday, suspends Russia’s simplified visa issuance regime…

- President Joe Biden flies to Europe on Wednesday for an emergency NATO summit, the U.S. president’s first trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine, an offensive now stalled with Ukrainian cities under bombardment and the besieged port of Mariupol in flames, according to Reuters. Biden, due to arrive…

- Russia said on Wednesday that some parts of a possible peace deal with Ukraine were close to being agreed after Kyiv agreed to discuss neutrality, raising hopes of an end to the biggest war in Europe since World War Two, according to Reuters. “Neutral status is now being seriously discussed along, of…