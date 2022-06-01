Denmark to hold referendum on scrapping EU defence opt-out

Stiri Recomandate

Președintele Băncii Europene de Investiții evidențiază oportunități pentru zonele urbane din România

Noi oportunităţi de creştere a impactului investiţiilor urbane durabile şi a accesului la finanţări specifice au fost prezentate în cadrul unei vizite efectuate la sediul din Luxemburg… [citeste mai departe]

Se lansează ”Ecluze pe Bega”, un proiect pentru comunitate ce are ca scop reactivarea Canalului Bega până la granița cu Serbia/FOTO

Sesiuni de discuții, plimbări cu celebrul vapor Pelicanul până la ecluza de la Uivar, aproape de granița cu Serbia, schimb… [citeste mai departe]

Spectacole gratuite pentru copii, azi, la Consiliul Județean și Teatrul „George Ciprian”

De Z I U A C O P I L U L U I, Teatrul „George Ciprian” în parteneriat cu DGASPC și cu sprijinul Consiliului Județean Buzău organizează o serie de evenimente, GRATUITE, spre bucuria copiilor, a părinților și a bunicilor!… [citeste mai departe]

UNICEF: Cinci milioane de copii ucraineni sunt dependenţi de ajutor umanitar

Peste cinci milioane de copii ucraineni sunt dependenţi de ajutor umanitar din cauza războiului în ţara lor, potrivit UNICEF, informează miercuri DPA. În Ucraina, aproximativ trei milioane de copii au nevoie de sprijin după invazia rusă şi circa… [citeste mai departe]

Polițist mort într-un accident, în Argeș

Un accident grav a avut loc, azi-noapte, pe raza localității Mușătești. Potrivit informațiilor, șoferul a pierdut controlul volanului într-o curbă la stânga și s-a răsturnat. Bărbatul avea 42 de ani și era polițist la Câmpulung. Acesta a murit pe loc. IPJ Argeș transmite: „În cursul nopții precedente, polițișții… [citeste mai departe]

Roman Abramovici dă în judecată Consiliul UE pentru că a fost pus pe lista sancțiunilor împotriva Rusiei

Miliardarul rus Roman Abramovici a dat în judecată Consiliul Uniuniunii Europene pentru sancțiunile impuse împotriva sa, în cadrul măsurilor care vizează Rusia și aliații apropiați… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia susține că este pregătită pentru semnarea unui acod „care să oprească războiul civil din Ucraina”

Federația Rusă este pregătită să continue negocierile cu Ucraina pentru a ajunge la un acord de pace, a declarat președinta Consiliului Federației Federației Ruse, Valentina… [citeste mai departe]

Boloş: Estimăm că, în iulie, România va încasa 3 miliarde de euro, în baza primei cereri de plată din PNRR

România ar putea încasa 3 miliarde de euro de la Comisia Europeană (CE), în baza cererii de plată numărul 1 din Planul Naţional de Redresare şi Rezilienţă (PNRR), transmisă… [citeste mai departe]

Joe Biden, anunțul care schimbă tot ce se știa până acum. Ce tip de muniție va trimite SUA în Ucraina pentru a ataca Rusia

Apar informații care ar putea aduce controverse uriașe pe scena politică occidentală, după ce SUA a decis să trimită armament Ucrainei cu scopul… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful MoldovaGaz: Prețul de achiziție a gazului în iunie va fi de circa 880 dolari pentru mia de metri cubi

Șeful MoldovaGaz, Vadim Ceban, anunță că prețul de achiziție a gazului în iunie va fi de circa 880 dolari pentru mia de metri cubi. Totodată, acesta menționează că că livrările de… [citeste mai departe]


Denmark to hold referendum on scrapping EU defence opt-out

Publicat:
Danish voters will on Wednesday decide whether to join the ‘s defense policy, potentially becoming the final hold-out in the bloc to sign up as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forces countries to radically reassess their security, according to France24. Denmark is the only member of the 27 nation bloc not in the […] The post Denmark to hold referendum on scrapping EU defence opt-out appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

