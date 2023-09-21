Denmark to encourage NATO ammunition production The Danish government is looking to increase ammunition production and already has its eyes set on purchasing back land with an old weapons factory in a bid to help Ukraine and boost NATO’s military production, according to Euractiv. The push comes from Liberal Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, who has his sights set on the […] The post Denmark to encourage NATO ammunition production appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian officials finally acknowledged a Russian drone strike on their territory on Wednesday after previously refusing to accept Ukraine’s damning photographic evidence of the matter, according to Euractiv. On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba revealed that Kyiv had photo evidence demonstrating…

- A new deal with US firm Westinghouse means that 18 months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Slovakia has diversified its suppliers of crucial energy materials and is now looking to France for another source, according to Euractiv. Almost 60% of energy produced by Slovakia comes from nuclear power plants,…

- Russia’s aggressive behaviour in the Black Sea raises the question of coherent efforts by NATO members bordering the strategic sea, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov Tuesday, two days after Bulgarian Defence Minister Todor Tagarev acknowledged the possibility…

- Ukraine’s air force on Wednesday said a large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube river and headed toward the Izmail river port near the border with Romania, according to Euractiv. Social media groups reported hearing air defence systems firing in the area near two Danube ports…

- The largest one-time military aid package which includes 100 armoured vehicles from the Bulgarian police stockpile, mostly infantry carrier vehicles was sent to Ukraine in what was Sofia’s first official decision to help Kyiv with heavy equipment, Bulgarian authorities announced on Thursday, according…

- Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dropped his resistance to Sweden joining the alliance late Monday evening, on the eve of a landmark NATO summit in Vilnius which is set to discuss Ukraine’s own push for membership, according to Euractiv. Erdogan’s last-minute change of position came after an…

- Belgium has agreed with operator Engie to extend the use of the country’s nuclear reactors by 10 years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Belgium’s governing coalition to rethink plans to rely more on natural gas, according to Euractiv. According to the agreement, Belgium was to have exited…

- Senior US and European Union officials will gather over the weekend with diplomats from several countries in the so-called global south in an effort to engage key nations that have remained mostly neutral in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The meeting, which will take place…