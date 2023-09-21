Denmark to encourage NATO ammunition production

Stiri Recomandate

CET Hidrocarburi: „Încep probele de etanșeitate la rețeaua de încălzire”

CET Hidrocarburi: „Încep probele de etanșeitate la rețeaua de încălzire”

Comunicat. SC CET Hidrocarburi SA anunţă utilizatorii racordaţi la sistemul centralizat de termoficare al Municipiului Arad, începerea probelor de etanşeitate pe reţelele de termoficare secundar...

Guvernul american a reluat distribuirea testelor gratuite COVID-19 pentru combaterea pandemiei de coronavirus

Guvernul american a reluat distribuirea testelor gratuite COVID-19 pentru combaterea pandemiei de coronavirus

Departamentul american pentru Sănătate şi Servicii Umane (HHS) a anunţat miercuri că va începe să distribuie din nou teste COVID-19 în regim de gratuitate către populaţia din întreaga…

Vlad Pascu, îndemnat de mamă să-i toarne pe copiii de bani gata de la Vama Veche cu care s-a drogat: „Fiecare trage pentru el“

Vlad Pascu, îndemnat de mamă să-i toarne pe copiii de bani gata de la Vama Veche cu care s-a drogat: „Fiecare trage pentru el“

În interceptările DIICOT, Miruna Pascu îl sfătuiește pe Vlad, la un moment dat, să facă denunțuri împotriva tinerilor din familiile de…

Incident șocant în Capitală. Un bărbat și-a aruncat câinele de la balcon, după o ceartă cu soția

Incident șocant în Capitală. Un bărbat și-a aruncat câinele de la balcon, după o ceartă cu soția

Un bărbat din Capitală este cercetat, sub control judiciar, după ce și-a aruncat câinele de la balconul apartamentului, situat la etajul cinci al unui bloc din Sectorul 2. Animalul a murit în…

Ministrul Sanatatii refuza sa-l primeasca in audienta pe presedintele USR Constanta! Anuntul lui Stelian Ion

Ministrul Sanatatii refuza sa-l primeasca in audienta pe presedintele USR Constanta! Anuntul lui Stelian Ion

Presedintele USR Constanta, deputatul Stelian Ion a cerut o audienta la ministrul Sanatatii, Alexandru Rafila pentru a discuta despre serviciul de ambulanta din Constanta si despre pierderea…

OMV Petrom investește peste 1,5 milioane de lei în susținerea învățământului dual din România în 2023

OMV Petrom investește peste 1,5 milioane de lei în susținerea învățământului dual din România în 2023

OMV Petrom a alocat 1,5 milioane lei în 2023 pentru a pregăti noi generaţii de profesionişti în domeniul energiei iar aproximativ 100 de elevi vor beneficia de burse individuale…

„Vremuri grele”, dar nu prea! Câtă dreptate are acest preot!

„Vremuri grele”, dar nu prea! Câtă dreptate are acest preot!

Preotul Mihai Aldea a făcut o radiografie a omului modern raportat la greutățile întâmpinate de înaintașii săi, arătând că ne plângem de milă în condițiile în care avem „o grămadă de sclavi mecanici în casă". „Vremuri grele erau în vremea invaziilor turceşti, ruseşti…

Liga Naţională de Rugby, etapa a şasea: CSM Constanţa împinge grămada contra Galaţiului

Liga Naţională de Rugby, etapa a şasea: CSM Constanţa împinge grămada contra Galaţiului

Într-o partidă contând pentru etapa a şasea din Liga Naţională de Rugby, Grupa B, sâmbătă, 23 septembrie, de la ora 9.45, pe stadionul „Flacăra" din Năvodari, se vor întâlni echipele CSM Constanţa şi CSM Galaţi.…

PSD Iași: ”Susținem construirea Institutului de Boli Cardiovasculare de la Miroslava”

PSD Iași: ”Susținem construirea Institutului de Boli Cardiovasculare de la Miroslava”

Alexandru Rafila, ministrul Sănătății a afirmat ieri că Partidul Social Democrat susține construcția Institutului de Boli Cardiovasculare (IBCV) de la Miroslava, dimensionat însă, nevoilor pacienților din Moldova.

Peste 80% dintre angajaţi ar accepta un salariu mai mic dacă ar fi mai fericiţi la job(studiu)

Peste 80% dintre angajaţi ar accepta un salariu mai mic dacă ar fi mai fericiţi la job(studiu)

Puţin peste un sfert dintre angajaţii din sectorul IT (27%) susţin că au o relaţie sănătoasă cu munca, iar 83% afirmă că sunt dispuşi să câştige mai puţin cu condiţia să fie mai fericiţi la locul de muncă,…


Denmark to encourage NATO ammunition production

Publicat:
Denmark to encourage NATO ammunition production

government is looking to increase ammunition production and already has its eyes set on purchasing back land with an old weapons factory in a bid to help Ukraine and boost NATO's military production, according to Euractiv. The push comes from Liberal Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, who has his sights set on the

Romania finally confirms discovery of Russian drone parts on its territory

08:15, 07.09.2023 - Romanian officials finally acknowledged a Russian drone strike on their territory on Wednesday after previously refusing to accept Ukraine’s damning photographic evidence of the matter, according to Euractiv. On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba revealed that Kyiv had photo evidence demonstrating…

Slovakia stops relying on Russia for nuclear fuel

10:50, 28.08.2023 - A new deal with US firm Westinghouse means that 18 months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Slovakia has diversified its suppliers of crucial energy materials and is now looking to France for another source, according to Euractiv. Almost 60% of energy produced by Slovakia comes from nuclear power plants,…

Ukraine calls Bulgaria to help in Black Sea security efforts

10:25, 23.08.2023 - Russia’s aggressive behaviour in the Black Sea raises the question of coherent efforts by NATO members bordering the strategic sea, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov Tuesday, two days after Bulgarian Defence Minister Todor Tagarev acknowledged the possibility…

Ukraine says Russian drones threatened Danube port near Romania

11:11, 16.08.2023 - Ukraine’s air force on Wednesday said a large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube river and headed toward the Izmail river port near the border with Romania, according to Euractiv. Social media groups reported hearing air defence systems firing in the area near two Danube ports…

Bulgaria sends largest military aid package to Ukraine

10:45, 14.07.2023 - The largest one-time military aid package which includes 100 armoured vehicles from the Bulgarian police stockpile, mostly infantry carrier vehicles was sent to Ukraine in what was Sofia’s first official decision to help Kyiv with heavy equipment, Bulgarian authorities announced on Thursday, according…

Turkey unblocks Swedish NATO bid as summit seeks commitment to Ukraine

10:20, 11.07.2023 - Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dropped his resistance to Sweden joining the alliance late Monday evening, on the eve of a landmark NATO summit in Vilnius which is set to discuss Ukraine’s own push for membership, according to Euractiv. Erdogan’s last-minute change of position came after an…

Belgian government signs nuclear extension deal with France’s Engie

10:50, 30.06.2023 - Belgium has agreed with operator Engie to extend the use of the country’s nuclear reactors by 10 years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Belgium’s governing coalition to rethink plans to rely more on natural gas, according to Euractiv. According to the agreement, Belgium was to have exited…

US and EU to court Brazil and India on Ukraine’s peace blueprint

13:05, 23.06.2023 - Senior US and European Union officials will gather over the weekend with diplomats from several countries in the so-called global south in an effort to engage key nations that have remained mostly neutral in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  The meeting, which will take place…


