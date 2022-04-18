Stiri Recomandate

Ucraina anunță că Rusia a început faza a doua a războiului: Atacuri de mare amploare în regiuni din est

Oficialii ucraineni din regiunile Harkov și Luhansk au raportat luni bombardamente intense din partea forțelor rusești. Ei susțin că au respins cu succes atacurile rusești în mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

PM Ciuca: We continue to provide direct, rapid support to Ukrainian state; 11 ambulances, donated to evacuate the wounded

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says Romanian authorities continue to provide direct and rapid support to the Ukrainian state affected by Russian aggression, citing… [citeste mai departe]

Detalii din ceea ce urmează în Ucraina: Rusia urmărește să distrugă totul, cu meticulozitate

Comandamentul armatei ucrainene a comunicat luni că a observat indicii ale începutului ofensivei ruse aşteptate în estul Ucrainei, transmite Reuters. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

O noua firma pe piata media din Constanta! Cum s-a infiintat

Este vorba despre Dotto TV Media SRL, infiintata ca urmare a divizarii partiale a firmei Intersat SRL. Chivu Gheorghita este actionar al noii firme cu 20 din actiuni, iar Gabriela Codruta Gheorghita detine 80 din capitalul social. Administratorul va fi Chivu Gheorghita. O noua societate… [citeste mai departe]

Trageri de luptă efectuate în masivul Leaota de vânătorii de munte din Forţa de Răspuns a NATO

MApN a anunţat luni seara exerciţii de trageri de luptă efectuate în masivul Leaota de o companie din Forţa de Răspuns a NATO, aparţinând Batalionului 30 Vânători de Munte „Dragoslavele” din Câmpulung… [citeste mai departe]

Când vom scăpa de dependența gazelor rusești și când vom avea gaz ieftin? Răspunsul ministrului Energiei, Virgil Popescu

„Niște colegi, care nu au fost în stare să scrie trei rânduri la Legea off shore, se așteptau că Guvernul și Ministerul Energiei să vină cu legea… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a reacţionat un jurnalist apropiat de Putin după nimicirea crucişătorului Moskva: „ Spuneţi-mi, cum aţi reuşit s-o pierdeţi?” VIDEO

Nimicirea navei Moskva l-a supărat pe jurnalistul -rus Vladimir Soloviov. „Nu-mi pasă ce anume s-a întâmplat… [citeste mai departe]

Viața bate filmul: Alertă cu bombă lângă barul lui Bobiță din Las Fierbinți, poliția și pompierii intervin

Viața bate filmul! E alertă cu bombă lângă barul lui Bobiță din Las Fierbinți. Polițiștii și pompierii intervin la fața locului, conform unor surse judiciare. Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ Cristiano Ronaldo anunță moartea fiului său

Cristiano Ronaldo a anunțat, în urmă cu scurt timp, decesul fiului său. Iubita sa, Georgina, era însărcinată cu gemeni, un băiat și o fată, însă băiatul a murit la naștere. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER ×… [citeste mai departe]


DefMin Dîncu, phone conversation with American counterpart regarding situation in Ukraine

Publicat:
DefMin Dîncu, phone conversation with American counterpart regarding situation in Ukraine

of , had a telephone conversation, on Monday, with the US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd J. Austin III. They talked about the evolutions of the security situation from the region in the context of the war in Ukraine and about NATO's efforts to strengthen the Allied position on

