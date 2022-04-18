Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, had a telephone conversation on Monday with the US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd J. Austin III, context in which the two spoke about the evolutions of the security situation from the Black Sea region in the context of the war in Ukraine and about NATO's…

- The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, stated on Wednesday that Romania considers the use of diplomacy as a still viable solution for resolving the conflict in Ukraine, during a video conference on the security situation in the Black Sea region, in which he participated alongside counterparts…

- The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, had a conversation on Monday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, regarding the developments of the security situation in Ukraine, the Ministry of National Defense reported. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, had a phone discussion with the American Secretary of Defence, Lloyd J. Austin III, the two highlighting the need of a continuous and constant dialogue given the complexity of the current security situation in Europe, which requires solid actions in…

- The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, will meet on Monday with the Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, at the southeastern Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Air Base 57.

- The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, highlighted on Monday the Government's decision of donating ammunition, fuel, protective military equipment, but also food, water and sanitary materials, which are added to the contributions sent prior, as a response to Ukraine's request, through the…

- The relocation of a Stryker armored vehicles' battalion, with about 1,000 U.S. troops, is a proof of the high level of cooperation between Romania and the U.S., the National Defense Minister Vasile Dincu says on Wednesday, in a press release from the Ministry of National Defense, sent to AGERPRES.…

- The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, declared on Wednesday evening that the decision regarding the deployment in the next period of a contingent of 1,000 American troops in Romania has existed for a long time and is not directly related to the situation in the region and, as such, it is…