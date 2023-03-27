Council of Europe urges UK lawmakers to stop new migration law

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Transport staff across Germany are set to stage a major strike on Monday to push for wage hikes in the face of brisk inflation, as passengers brace for serious disruptions, according to France24. Workers at airports, ports, railways, buses and metro lines throughout much of Europe’s top economy are…

- Airline Wizz Air said on Monday it would suspend flights to the Republic of Moldova‘s capital Chisinau from March 14 due to concerns about the safety of its airspace, a decision the country’s civil aviation authority described as sudden and regrettable, according to Reuters. Wizz Air said in a statement…

- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that talks with Sweden and Finland regarding their NATO membership bids would resume on March 9, after being suspended in January in the wake of a Koran-burning protest in Stockholm, according to Reuters. Turkey had previously cancelled a trilateral…

- European countries’ bill to shield households and companies from soaring energy costs has climbed to nearly E800 bln, researchers said on Monday, urging countries to be more targeted in their spending to tackle the energy crisis, Reuters reports. European Union countries have now earmarked or allocated…

- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged South Korea on Monday to increase military support to Ukraine, citing other countries that have changed their policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict after Russia‘s invasion, according to Reuters. Stoltenberg is in Seoul, the first stop…

- Ford Motor Co plans to cut up to 3,200 jobs across Europe and move some product development work to the United States, Germany’s IG Metall union said on Monday, vowing action that would disrupt the carmaker across the continent if the cuts go ahead, according to Reuters. Rising costs for electric vehicle…

- Russia‘s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Monday that British Foreign Minister James Cleverly, who has been sanctioned by Moscow over Ukraine, is yet to answer for his support of Kyiv, according to Reuters. Cleverly said on Monday he had been sanctioned by the Russian government…

- Portuguese renewable energy provider EDP Renovaveis said on Monday it will take legal action against newly created taxes on energy in Poland and Romania, according to Reuters. Like other European Union countries, Romania and Poland have recently introduced emergency measures to claw back revenue from…