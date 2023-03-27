Council of Europe urges UK lawmakers to stop new migration law

Stiri Recomandate

Sonos Era 300 – Cum m-am îndrăgostit de o boxă (REVIEW)

În ultimele săptămâni, la loc de cinste în sufrageria mea, a poposit Sonos Era 300, lucru pe care ar fi trebuit să îl păstrez relativ secret până astăzi, însă nu m-am putut abține să nu le spun apropiaților și să îi chem să audă cu urechile lor ce poate boxa aceasta (eram prea entuziasmat).… [citeste mai departe]

Detalii șocante din ancheta în cazul bărbatului care și-a ucis copilul de 1 an. Explicațiile poliției pentru intervenția tardivă

Raportul medico-legal arată că tatăl a curmat viaţa copilului între miezul nopţii şi ora 1.00, înainte ca poliţiştii să fie sesizaţi… [citeste mai departe]

ANRE modifică regulamentele de furnizare energie. Ce se întâmplă de la 1 aprilie

În data de 6 februarie, ANRE a publicat Ordinul 5/2023 care modifică Regulamentul de furnizare a energiei electrice (RFEE), respectiv pe 20 martie același ANRE a publicat și un nou Regulament de furnizare a gazelor naturale (RFGN) prin… [citeste mai departe]

Tranzitul lui Marte în Rac 2023. Ce efecte are asupra fiecărei zodii

  Între 25 martie și 20 mai 2023, Marte intră în Rac. Iată cum influențează toate zodiile tranzitul lui Marte în Rac 2023. Berbec (21 martie – 19 aprilie) Cu Mars tranzitand în Rac in 2023, persoanele care se încadrează sub zodia Berbec sunt susceptibile să simtă… [citeste mai departe]

Pericol major pentru copiii de la o școală din Sectorul 6 al Capitalei: 28 de seringi cu sânge, găsite pe o bancă

Au fost momente de panică pentru părinţii care îşi duc copiii la o şcoală din Sectorul 6 al Capitalei. Mai multe recipiente medicale în care pare a fi sânge au fost… [citeste mai departe]

ANM: Vremea se răceşte, iar temperaturile scad la valori cu minus pe timpul nopţilor, în perioada 27 martie-9 aprilie

Regimul termic va înregistra o răcire în decursul următoarelor două săptămâni (27 martie – 9 aprilie), la nivel naţional fiind preconizate temperaturi în scădere… [citeste mai departe]

Echipa masculină de sabie a României, locul patru la Cupa Mondială de la Budapesta

Echipa masculină de sabie a României s-a clasat pe locul patru la Cupa Mondială de la Budapesta, în timp ce echipa feminină de spadă a ocupat locul 11 la Cupa Mondială de la Nanjing (China), a anunţat Federaţia Română de Scrimă pe… [citeste mai departe]

S-a lansat programul de Burse şi Premii „Henri Coandă pentru elevi şi studenţi din România

Ministerul Cercetării, Inovării şi Digitalizării a lansat luni programul de Burse şi Premii „Henri Coandă" pentru elevii şi studenţii care participă la competiţii internaţionale, care presupun realizarea unei… [citeste mai departe]

Întâlnire cu reprezentanții Sindicatului Învățământului Preuniversitar Satu Mare

Prefectul Radu Roca a avut azi o întâlnire cu o delegație a Sindicatului Învățământului Preuniversitar Satu Mare. În numele cadrelor didactice din județ, prim vicepreședintele Sindicatului Învățământului Preuniversitar Satu… [citeste mai departe]

Criză politică în Israel. Netanyahu îndeamnă la calm. Ambasadele israeliene din întreaga lume, instruite să se alăture grevei

Prim-ministrul israelian, Benjamin Netanyahu, este spus presiunii de a anunța oprirea planurilor controversate ale guvernului său de extremă-dreapta… [citeste mai departe]


Council of Europe urges UK lawmakers to stop new migration law

Publicat:
of Europe’s commissioner for human rights on Monday urged Britain‘s parliament to block a new law to tackle illegal immigration, saying it created “clear and direct tension” with fundamental standards, according to Reuters. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made tackling the arrival of small boats across the one of his […] The post Council of Europe urges UK lawmakers to stop new migration law appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Germany braces for widespread transport strikes targeting rail and air travel

10:25, 27.03.2023 - Transport staff across Germany are set to stage a major strike on Monday to push for wage hikes in the face of brisk inflation, as passengers brace for serious disruptions, according to France24. Workers at airports, ports, railways, buses and metro lines throughout much of Europe’s top economy are…

Wizz Air to suspend flights to Republic of Moldova, citing security

12:00, 28.02.2023 - Airline Wizz Air said on Monday it would suspend flights to the Republic of Moldova‘s capital Chisinau from March 14 due to concerns about the safety of its airspace, a decision the country’s civil aviation authority described as sudden and regrettable, according to Reuters. Wizz Air said in a statement…

Turkey’s NATO talks with Sweden and Finland to resume on March 9

12:20, 27.02.2023 - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that talks with Sweden and Finland regarding their NATO membership bids would resume on March 9, after being suspended in January in the wake of a Koran-burning protest in Stockholm, according to Reuters. Turkey had previously cancelled a trilateral…

Europe’s spend on energy crisis nears E800 billion

10:56, 13.02.2023 - European countries’ bill to shield households and companies from soaring energy costs has climbed to nearly E800 bln, researchers said on Monday, urging countries to be more targeted in their spending to tackle the energy crisis, Reuters reports. European Union countries have now earmarked or allocated…

NATO’s chief urges South Korea to step up military support for Ukraine

09:45, 30.01.2023 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged South Korea on Monday to increase military support to Ukraine, citing other countries that have changed their policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict after Russia‘s invasion, according to Reuters.  Stoltenberg is in Seoul, the first stop…

Ford to cut up to 3,200 European jobs, union says, vowing to fight

10:55, 24.01.2023 - Ford Motor Co plans to cut up to 3,200 jobs across Europe and move some product development work to the United States, Germany’s IG Metall union said on Monday, vowing action that would disrupt the carmaker across the continent if the cuts go ahead, according to Reuters. Rising costs for electric vehicle…

Russia says Britain’s foreign minister yet to answer for supporting Kyiv

13:05, 17.01.2023 - Russia‘s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Monday that British Foreign Minister James Cleverly, who has been sanctioned by Moscow over Ukraine, is yet to answer for his support of Kyiv, according to Reuters.  Cleverly said on Monday he had been sanctioned by the Russian government…

EDPR to take legal action over Romania and Poland energy taxes

11:40, 09.01.2023 - Portuguese renewable energy provider EDP Renovaveis said on Monday it will take legal action against newly created taxes on energy in Poland and Romania, according to Reuters. Like other European Union countries, Romania and Poland have recently introduced emergency measures to claw back revenue from…


