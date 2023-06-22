Chinese PM hits back at EU call for de-risking

Stiri Recomandate

Prețurile alimentelor, reduse și plafonate trei luni

Retailerii au trimis Guvernului în această dimineață lista cu alimentele la care pot reduce prețul, după ce au primit un ultimatum din partea premierului. Potrivit unor surse Realitatea.Net, plafonarea ar urma să se aplice inițial pe o perioadă de trei luni, în baza unui acord. Citește și: RMN… [citeste mai departe]

Cluj Arena, gata pentru pentru primul meci din cadrul Campionatului European de Fotbal U21

În această seară, cu începere de la ora 21:45, Cluj Arena va găzdui primul meci din cadrul Campionatului European de Fotbal U21, respectiv meciul dintre naționalele U21 ale Franței și Italiei. [citeste mai departe]

Libertatea Cognitivă / Cognitive Liberty / The Battle for Your Brain / Bătălia pentru creierul tău [Recenzie de carte]

Tehnologia ne deturneaza abilitatile cognitive - Suntem siguri că majoritatea dintre noi încă nu am auzit vorbindu-se despre libertatea cognitivă / cognitive… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia anunță că nu-l dorește pe Emmanuel Macron la summitul BRICS: „Este un oaspete nepotrivit”

Preşedintele francez Emmanuel Macron ar fi un oaspete nepotrivit la summitul BRICS ce va avea loc în august la Johannesburg, a susţinut joi ministrul adjunct de externe rus Serghei Riabkov, care… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Universală a Iei va fi celebrată în cadrul Institutului Cultural Român de la Beijing

Institutul Cultural Român din Beijing, în colaborare cu Consulatul României din Shanghai și Arhivele Naționale, invită pe cei interesați să afle mai multe despre bluza tradițională românească și importanța acesteia… [citeste mai departe]

Piteşteanul Emanuel Mazăre – cel mai bun din ţară la Olimpiada de Matematică, a fost premiat de către Paraclisul Universitar “Întâmpinarea Domnului” din Piteşti

Cu binecuvântarea arhiepiscopului Calinic Argeșeanul,… [citeste mai departe]

Mitropolia Basarabiei va beneficia de sprijin financiare în valoare de 2 milioane de euro din partea Guvernului României

Guvernul României, prin Secretariatul de Stat pentru Culte, va aloca anual, începând cu 1 ianuarie 2024, un sprijin financiar în valoare de 2 milioane de euro… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Premierul României anunță că a primit de la marile magazine o listă cu alimentele care se vor ieftini

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a anunțat joi, 22 iunie, că a primit de la marile lanțuri de magazine o primă listă cu produsele alimentare care urmează să fie ieftinite. Printre acestea… [citeste mai departe]

Teo Peter Jr. revine cu un disc nou, dar și propria pălincă. Unde se găsește băutura oficială Altar

Teo Peter Jr, duce mai departe numele tatălui său, legendarul muzician clujean, din punct de vedere al activității muzicale. În plus, rockerul propune ceva un pic mai înțepător și aprig decât… [citeste mai departe]

Poveste incredibilă! Soţia pilotului submersibilului Titan, descendenta unui cuplu care a murit pe Titanic

Wendy Rush, soția pilotului submersibilului dispărut, este descendenta unui cuplu care a murit în urma scufundării Titanicului. Cei doi se numărau printre cei mai bogați pasageri de la… [citeste mai departe]


Chinese PM hits back at EU call for de-risking

Publicat:
China’s on Wednesday warned against the ’s plan to “de-risk” supply chains, piling on diplomatic pressure ahead of an EU leaders’ summit to discuss relations with Beijing, according to Politico. “Recently, we did hear some unharmonious voices, such as some people in Europe who floated the question whether economic development should […] The post Chinese PM hits back at EU call for de-risking appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

China lobbies EU over proposal to punish firms supplying Russia

15:56, 08.06.2023 - China is putting pressure on the European Union behind closed doors to scrap proposed trade restrictions on Chinese companies the bloc says are enabling Russia’s war machine in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports. Chinese diplomats have met with their European counterparts…

China, France agree to strengthen economic ties

10:30, 11.05.2023 - French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang agreed on the need to “develop an economic relationship that is both stronger and more balanced”, the foreign ministry in Paris said after they met on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The meeting followed French President…

China’s Qin warns EU not to sanction its companies over trade with Russia

10:35, 10.05.2023 - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang cautioned his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday that Beijing would react strongly if the EU were to sanction Chinese companies over their potential role in assisting Russia‘s war in Ukraine, according to Politico. Yet Baerbock rebuffed the warning, telling…

Scholz says China acting more as a rival rather than partner for EU

14:05, 09.05.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged the European Union to reduce its reliance on China, accusing the government in Beijing of increasingly acting as a rival and competitor rather than a partner, according to Bloomberg. Speaking to EU lawmakers in Strasbourg to mark Europe Day, Scholz laid out his vision…

EU cannot trust China unless it seeks peace in Ukraine says Borrell

11:01, 14.04.2023 - European Union foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said it would be hard for Europe to trust China if it did not try to find a political solution to the Ukraine crisis, according to Reuters. The comment was contained in a speech that Borrell had been due to deliver to a think tank in Beijing on […]…

Germany foreign minister embarks on post-Macron ‘damage control’ in China trip

06:30, 13.04.2023 - Germany‘s foreign minister begins a visit to China on Thursday aiming to reassert a common European Union policy toward Beijing days after remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron suggested disarray in the continent’s approach to the rising superpower, according to Reuters. Macron provoked a backlash…

Von der Leyen warns Xi not to arm Russia with Chinese weapons

20:16, 06.04.2023 - European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday she warned China’s leader Xi Jinping not to send weapons to Russia, or it would “significantly” affect his country’s ties with the EU, according to Politico. In a vague yet unprecedented stance, Xi said he would give Ukrainian President Volodymyr…

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine

11:50, 29.03.2023 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday invited his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to Ukraine, for what would be the first direct communication between the two leaders since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war on Ukraine, according to Politico. “We are ready to see Xi here,” Zelenskyy…


