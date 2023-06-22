Chinese PM hits back at EU call for de-risking

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- China is putting pressure on the European Union behind closed doors to scrap proposed trade restrictions on Chinese companies the bloc says are enabling Russia’s war machine in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports. Chinese diplomats have met with their European counterparts…

- French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang agreed on the need to “develop an economic relationship that is both stronger and more balanced”, the foreign ministry in Paris said after they met on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The meeting followed French President…

- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang cautioned his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday that Beijing would react strongly if the EU were to sanction Chinese companies over their potential role in assisting Russia‘s war in Ukraine, according to Politico. Yet Baerbock rebuffed the warning, telling…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged the European Union to reduce its reliance on China, accusing the government in Beijing of increasingly acting as a rival and competitor rather than a partner, according to Bloomberg. Speaking to EU lawmakers in Strasbourg to mark Europe Day, Scholz laid out his vision…

- European Union foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said it would be hard for Europe to trust China if it did not try to find a political solution to the Ukraine crisis, according to Reuters. The comment was contained in a speech that Borrell had been due to deliver to a think tank in Beijing on […]…

- Germany‘s foreign minister begins a visit to China on Thursday aiming to reassert a common European Union policy toward Beijing days after remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron suggested disarray in the continent’s approach to the rising superpower, according to Reuters. Macron provoked a backlash…

- European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday she warned China’s leader Xi Jinping not to send weapons to Russia, or it would “significantly” affect his country’s ties with the EU, according to Politico. In a vague yet unprecedented stance, Xi said he would give Ukrainian President Volodymyr…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday invited his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to Ukraine, for what would be the first direct communication between the two leaders since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war on Ukraine, according to Politico. “We are ready to see Xi here,” Zelenskyy…