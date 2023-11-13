Cameron returns to UK government as foreign secretary, Braverman sacked

Stiri Recomandate

Descinderi în forță, în două județe: Polițiștii au luat la ochi şcolile de şoferi

Descinderi în forță, în două județe: Polițiștii au luat 'la ochi' şcolile de şoferiPoliţiştii şi procurorii din Timiş au făcut, luni, opt percheziţii în acest judeţ şi în Caraş-Severin, într-un dosar de evaziune fiscală… [citeste mai departe]

În căutarea clasicului asumat și intenționat pierdut într-un vis al unei nopți de vară (cândva de Shakespeare)

Ce luciferică râvnă temerară și afurisită confiență năvalnică de a ridica ștacheta spre culmi luceafăriene l-ar fi lovit strașnic în moalele capului pe Cristian Ban...… [citeste mai departe]

Europenii, înnebuniți după un animal de companie periculos

Melcii uriaşi africani, de până la 20 de centimetri lungime, sunt din ce în ce mai căutaţi ca animale de companie în Europa, însă o universitate elveţiană a avertizat asupra pericolului reprezentat de deţinerea unor astfel de vieţuitoare, transmite luni agenţia DPA. Exemplarele… [citeste mai departe]

Florică Ică Calotă, deputat: “Am luat decizia de a părăsi PNL. Voi activa în Grupul parlamentar AUR” / Comunicat de presă

Politic Florică Ică Calotă, deputat: “Am luat decizia de a părăsi PNL. Voi activa în Grupul parlamentar AUR” / Comunicat de presă noiembrie… [citeste mai departe]

#Dobrogea145: La multi ani, Dobrogea, cetatea“ milenara dintre Dunare si Marea Neagra!

In urma cu 145 de ani, in dimineata zilei de 14 noiembrie 1878, domnitorul Carol I ajungea Braila, urmand sa citeasca doua proclamatii, una catre locuitorii dobrogeni si una catre armata romana, cu ocazia reintegrarii Dobrogei… [citeste mai departe]

Ce nuanțe să alegi pentru pereții din bucătărie, în funcție de culorile dulapurilor. Experții au adus variantele optime

Nu știi în ce culori să vopsești pereții de la bucătărie, pentru a se potrivi cu nuanțele dulapurilor din această încăpere? Experții în design interior… [citeste mai departe]

Oficiul poștal din Brădet s-a închis

După mai bine de un deceniu de activitate, oficiul poștal din cartierul Brădet s-a închis. În Zalău mai funcționează doar oficiile poștale situate pe strada Parcului, cel din zona Astralis și din zona gării. Decizia a venit de la Compania Națională Poșta Română care, la nivel de țară, a pus în practică o strategie de restrângere… [citeste mai departe]

MApN anunță inaugurarea Centrul de Instruire F-16 din România, unde vor fi antrenați viitorii piloți ucraineni de F-16

Ministrul apărării naționale, Angel Tîlvăr, și omologul din Regatul Țărilor de Jos, Kajsa Ollongren, au inaugurat luni, 13 noiembrie, Centrul European de… [citeste mai departe]

Statele Unite ale Americii recunosc importanta strategica a Romaniei

Statele Unite ale Americii recunosc importanta strategica a Romaniei si raman angajate sa i asigure sprijin, a declarat, luni, adjunctul sefului de misiune al Ambasadei SUA la Bucuresti, Michael Dickerson. Statele Unite ale Americii recunosc importanta strategica… [citeste mai departe]


Cameron returns to UK government as foreign secretary, Braverman sacked

Publicat:
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak brought back former leader as foreign minister on Monday in a reshuffle triggered by his firing of interior minister after her criticism of police threatened his authority, according to Reuters. It was the latest reset for a prime minister whose party is badly lagging the Labour […] The post Cameron returns to UK government as foreign secretary, Braverman sacked appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

