Cameron returns to UK government as foreign secretary, Braverman sacked

- The downturn in euro zone business activity accelerated last month as demand in the dominant services industry weakened further, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting there is a growing chance of a recession in the 20-country currency union, according to Reuters. The economy contracted 0.1% last quarter,…

- Estonia believes that damage to a telecommunications cable in the Baltic Sea between Sweden and Estonia is related to damage to a pipeline and cable between Estonia and Finland, Sweden’s government said on Monday, according to Reuters. On October 8 a subsea gas pipeline and telecommunications cable…

- Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called on the European Union to bolster border controls and internal security after a gunman killed two Swedes in Brussels on Monday, saying the region could not afford to be naive, accoridng to Reuters. Two Swedes were shot dead and a third wounded in central…

- The European Union wants to bring six Western Balkan countries closer to membership of the bloc but wants them first to implement reform and create their own single market, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, according to Reuters. Having been promised EU membership years…

- Oil prices slipped on Monday after surging last week, with investors waiting to see if the Israel-Hamas conflict draws in other countries – a development that would potentially drive up prices further and deal a fresh blow to the global economy, according to Reuters. Brent futures were last down 33…

- Ukraine‘s Danube Shipping Company (DSC) has asked Romania‘s Constanta Black Sea port to allow ship-to-ship grain transfers which would almost double its barge export capacity, the company said on Monday, according to Reuters. A major grower and exporter, Ukraine’s 2023 grain output is seen at up to…

- China has complained to Germany after its foreign minister labelled President Xi Jinping a “dictator”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, calling the title “absurd” and an “open political provocation,” according to Reuters. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made the remarks in a live interview…

- Poland has filed legal challenges attempting to annul three of the European Union’s main climate change policies, which the Polish government argues would worsen social inequality, documents published on Monday showed, according to Reuters. The legal actions, brought by Warsaw to the EU Court of Justice…