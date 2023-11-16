Stiri Recomandate

BVB lists Anibiotice on the indices of the global index provider MSCI

Publicat:
BVB lists Anibiotice on the indices of the global index provider MSCI

(BVB) announced that the shares of Antibiotice, a Romanian manufacturer of generic drugs will be included in the indices of the global index provider MSCI, starting with the 1st trading day of December. BVB stated in a press release on Wednesday, that ATB will be included in the MSCI Frontier IMI and MSCI

Romanian president says Schengen ‘no longer functions’

10:20, 27.10.2023 - Romania continues to participate in ongoing negotiations for Schengen accession, but the reality is that the area of free movement no longer functions, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday ahead of the European Council, according to Euractiv.  While Austria says that its opposition is not directed…

Euro zone PMI hits lowest in nearly 3 years, stirs recession worries

12:26, 24.10.2023 - Euro zone business activity took a surprise turn for the worse this month as demand fell in a broad-based downturn across the region, a survey showed, suggesting the bloc may slip into recession, according to Reuters. HCOB’s flash euro zone Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P…

Euro zone lending slows again as bloc skirts recession

12:25, 27.09.2023 - Lending across the euro zone slowed to a near stand-still in August, data from the European Central Bank showed on Wednesday, as economic growth continued to falter and the bloc was skirting a recession, according to Reuters. Bank lending to businesses expanded by just 0.6% in August the lowest figure…

Romania FA sanctioned over ‘Serbia’ chants in Kosovo match

12:51, 21.09.2023 - UEFA has sanctioned the Romanian football federation (FRF) over pro-Serbia chanting by supporters during a Euro 2024 qualifier against Kosovo last week, European football governing body said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The September 12 match in Bucharest was suspended for 50 minutes after some…

Romania, Ukraine to work on import-export licensing system

09:50, 21.09.2023 - Romania will work with Ukraine over the next 30 days on a grain export control plan that will help protect Romanian farmers, Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romania is among five eastern European Union countries along with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia,…

EU to assess whether to hit Chinese electric cars with tariffs

11:30, 13.09.2023 - The European Commission started an investigation on Wednesday to assess whether the European Union needs to impose tariffs to protect itself against Chinese electric vehicle producers benefiting from state subsidies, according to Reuters. “Global markets are now flooded with cheaper electric cars. And…

Romania finally confirms discovery of Russian drone parts on its territory

08:15, 07.09.2023 - Romanian officials finally acknowledged a Russian drone strike on their territory on Wednesday after previously refusing to accept Ukraine’s damning photographic evidence of the matter, according to Euractiv. On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba revealed that Kyiv had photo evidence demonstrating…

Romanian minister’s National Recovery Plan transfer proposal risks Cohesion Policy

10:16, 31.08.2023 - The European Funds Minister Adrian Caciu announced on Wednesday that representatives of the EU Commission have understood the need to transfer delayed investments, but it could carry a risk of non-implementation within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNNR) to the Cohesion Policy, according…


