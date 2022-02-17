Bulgaria bans ‘golden passports’ in bid to win Schengen entry

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the European Union must adopt new rules for a global minimum corporate tax of 15% in the coming weeks, despite the skepticism of member states over the timeline, according to Bloomberg. France has made progress on new international taxation rules a priority…

- Novak Djokovic has been entered into the first tennis grand slam of 2022 even as doubts remain over whether he’ll be allowed to stay in Australia and compete, according to Bloomberg. The Australian Open number one seed will play fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in his first-round match, according to…

- European Union member states have agreed to lift the air travel ban on southern African countries, which will allow more travel to resume, according to Bloomberg. The decision lifts the so-called emergency brake introduced in November, France which holds the rotating EU presidency, said in a tweet.…

- Alphabet Inc.’s Google was slapped with a record French fine of E150mln by the nation’s privacy watchdog, together with a E60mln fine for Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook, over the way the companies manage cookies, according to Bloomberg. CNIL, France’s data protection authority, on Thursday issued the…

- Euro-area economic activity slowed as rising coronavirus cases hurt service providers to offset an improvement in manufacturing output. Inflation pressure eased a little, according to Bloomberg. A composite gauge for both sectors fell to 53.4 in December from 55.4 the previous month, according to a…

- U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday called the leaders of nine NATO members in Eastern Europe and discussed the Russian military buildup and the need for a united, ready and resolute NATO stance for the collective defense of allies, according to RFE/RL. “Biden promised the Bucharest Nine (B9), Romania,…

- Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Monday evening a series of rules for the quarantine of those arriving in Romania and stated that rules are valid between December 10 and January 8, according to Romania-Insider. Those arriving from the European Union, European…

- Florin Cițu in his capacity of acting minister of European Funds signed on Thursday, the financing agreement between Romania and the European Commission for the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), according to Romania-Insider. It was the last document signed by Liberal Party (PNL) leader and former…