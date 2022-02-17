Bulgaria bans ‘golden passports’ in bid to win Schengen entryPublicat:
Bulgaria advanced a bill to ban so-called “golden passports,” which grant citizenship to people who invest in the European Union member state, according to Bloomberg. Following repeated criticism from the European Commission, which has kept the Balkan state out of the bloc’s passport-free Schengen travel zone, lawmakers voted Thursday to end the practice of granting […] The post Bulgaria bans ‘golden passports’ in bid to win Schengen entry appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
