Bulgaria bans ‘golden passports’ in bid to win Schengen entry

Victimă sigură: Băimăreancă de 76 de ani tâlhărită în miez de noapte

Miercuri, 16 februarie, la ora 12.00, polițiștii din Baia Mare au fost sesizați prin plângere formulată de către o femeie de 76 de ani din municipiu, cu privire la faptul că a fost tâlhărită. În fapt, în jurul orei 01.00, în timp ce se deplasa pe… [citeste mai departe]

INSP: 80,1% din decesele înregistrate în ultima săptămână au fost la persoane nevaccinate

80,1% din decesele înregistrate în săptămâna 7 – 13 februarie în România au fost la persoane nevaccinate, potrivit raportului săptămânal al Institutului Naţional de Sănătate Publică (INSP). [citeste mai departe]

Tulcea: Investitii in sport de 4 milioane de euro la Jurilovca

Putine primarii din comunele tulcene se implica in dezvoltarea infrastructurii sportive in beneficiul comunitatii, insa la Jurilovca se poate remarca faptul ca autoritatile locale au dezvoltat investitii de circa 4 milioane de euro.Directorul Directiei Judetene pentru Sport,… [citeste mai departe]

Protejaţii lui Putin au început acţiunile provocatoare.  Separatiştii pro-ruşi din Donbas au bombardat o grădiniţă. Copiii se aflau în clădire, două educatoare au fost rănite

Un obuz al separatiştilor… [citeste mai departe]

Ministry of Health: The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is 22.95%

The degree of positivity for the COVID-19 tests performed is 22.95%, the Ministry of Health informed on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr din Alba, prins sub influența drogurilor, la volan. Polițiștii au deschis dosar penal

Tânăr din Alba, prins sub influența drogurilor, la volan. Polițiștii au deschis dosar penal Un tânăr din comuna Cut s-a ales cu dosar penal după ce polițiștii l-au oprit în trafic și au descoperit că se afla… [citeste mai departe]

Programul HoReCa 2 începe după prima rectificare bugetară

Constantin-Daniel Cadariu, ministrul Antreprenoriatului şi Turismului, a declarat că a fost creat cadrul legal pentru a înfiinţa programul HoReCa 2, iar acesta va începe după prima rectificare bugetară, deoarece sumele nu au fost prinse în buget. „La acea Ordonanţă de Urgenţă în… [citeste mai departe]

Ultimă oră! Decizie. Cum vor învăța elevii buzoieni, săptămâna viitoare

În urmă cu puțin timp, Prefectura a anunțat cum se vor desfășura cursurile școlare săptămâna viitoare, după reactualizarea gradului de ocupare a paturilor destinate bolnavilor de COVID. Procentul s-a apropiat de pragul de 75%, însă nu va fi necesară… [citeste mai departe]

Shiffrin, şocată de statistica eşecurilor de la JO: E incredibil, 60 la sută dintre toate ratările din carieră le-am avut aici

Schioarea americană Mikaela Shiffrin s-a declarat şocată de faptul că a ratat evoluţia în trei probe favorite din cadrul Jocurilor Olimpice… [citeste mai departe]

Exercitiu de evacuare la Spitalul Orășenesc Cugir, sub coordonarea ISU Alba. A fost simulată producerea unui incendiu

Exercitiu de evacuare la Spitalul Orășenesc Cugir, sub coordonarea ISU Alba. A fost simulată producerea unui incendiu Exercițiu de evacuare a bolnavilor și personalului… [citeste mai departe]


Bulgaria bans ‘golden passports’ in bid to win Schengen entry

Publicat:
Bulgaria bans ‘golden passports’ in bid to win Schengen entry

Bulgaria advanced a bill to ban so-called “golden passports,” which grant citizenship to people who invest in the member state, according to BloombergFollowing repeated criticism from the , which has kept the Balkan state out of the bloc’s passport-free Schengen travel zone, lawmakers voted Thursday to end the practice of granting […] The post Bulgaria bans ‘golden passports’ in bid to win Schengen entry appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

