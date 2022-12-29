Bucharest's Nationatl Theatre, place delighting people's soul (manager)

Stiri Recomandate

Vești bune! R.Moldova va avea drumuri noi în noul an. BEI va oferi Moldovei un împrumut de 100 de milioane de euro pentru reparația și construcția rețelelor rutiere

În anul 2023 renovarea și construcția drumurilor naționale… [citeste mai departe]

Poliția de Frontieră: Punctele de trecere a frontierei moldo-ucrainene din nordul țării și-au reluat activitatea

Poliția de Frontieră informează că și-au reluat activitatea în regim normal toate punctele de trecere a frontierei moldo-ucrainene din nordul țării, scrie Jurnal.md.… [citeste mai departe]

Accident cu trei autoturisme implicate, pe strada Câmpiei din Turda

Un accident rutier a avut loc ieri, 28 decembrie, pe raza localității Turda pe strada Câmpiei, între trei autoturisme, pe fondul nepăstrării distanței regulamentare de siguranță. „Azi 28 decembrie a.c., [citeste mai departe]

Alina Gorghiu i-a primit pe copii la Senat, înainte de Crăciun

La Senatul României au răsunat colindele îniante de Crăciun, pe 20 decembrie, când au venit copii și din țările vecine. Președinta interimară a Senatului și a PNL Argeș, Alina Gorghiu, i-a primit în biroul ei. „Am încheiat și anul acesta Ziua lui Moș Crăciun la Senat, însă… [citeste mai departe]

Programul Serviciului Public de Pașapoarte Argeș

Mai mulți cititori ne întreabă cum funcționează în aceste zile Serviciul Public Comunitar de Pașapoarte Argeș. Ei bine, programul este zilnic, până vineri, 30 decembrie, între orele 8.30 și 16.30, cu excepția zilei de joi, când orarul este prelungit: 8.30-18.30. Citește și: Programul Târgului de Crăciun… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr de 24 de ani reținut de polițiștii din Aiud, după ce a provocat scandal și a agresat un bărbat într-un local public din Municipiu

Miercuri, 28 decembrie 2022, polițiștii de investigații criminale din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Aiud au reținut,… [citeste mai departe]

Vindea artificii fără acte-n regulă într-o parcare din Ștefănești

Polițiștii din Argeș au continuat activitățile de verificare a respectării prevederilor legale din domeniul comercializării de articole pirotehnice, în cadrul acțiunii Foc de Artificii 2022-2023. Astfel că, pe 28 decembrie a.c., în parcarea unui supermarket… [citeste mai departe]

Apararea antiaeriana ucraineana a doboarat toate cele 16 rachete rusesti care au vizat capitala Kiev

Apararea antiaeriana ucraineana a reusit sa doboare toate cele 16 rachete rusesti care au vizat joi capitala Kiev, a anuntat seful administratiei militare a orasului, Serghei Popko, potrivit AFP, conform… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 3 tone de artificii au fost confiscate din depozitele mai multor firme de curierat din Oradea

Peste 2.700 de kilograme de petarde, baterii de artificii și rachete, toate interzise la deținere și comercializare către persoane fizice, confiscate de polițiștii bihoreni de la arme, în urma a șase… [citeste mai departe]

Programul magazinelor Enel de Revelion

Magazinele Enel din Ploiești, Târgoviște, Buzău și Brăila vor fi închise luni, 2 ianuarie 2023, zi liberă legală. Serviciul de call center va fi disponibil în această zi numai pentru informații în sistem automat precum transmiterea indexului, detalii despre factură și sold. În celelalte zile, acestea vor funcţiona după programul… [citeste mai departe]


Bucharest's Nationatl Theatre, place delighting people's soul (manager)

Bucharest's Nationatl Theatre, place delighting people's soul (manager)

I.L. in Bucharest has been and will be an institution the Romanian culture is proud of and represents the place where people's souls are delighted, bringing joy to their existence, actor , the institution manager, says in the context of the 170th anniversary since the establishment of this grand stage in the Capital.

MEP Eugen Tomac: Denying Romania's Schengen admission, a humiliation we didn't deserve

Denying Romania's Schengen admission is a humiliation we didn't deserve, says the People's Movement Party (PMP) president Eugen Tomac, who adds that "perhaps now" the highest institutions in the Romanian state will understand that the relationship with the EU is not limited to "subsidies and the…

NATO2022 Bucharest/ Blinken: Romania can count on America being by its side

Having proceeded down the long road to democracy and now standing up for democracy everywhere, Romania can count on America to continue to be by its side, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a joint news conference with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu in Bucharest on Tuesday.

2022 Aspen Forum taking place Nov 29 - 30 in Bucharest, with NATO SecGen attending

The 11th edition of the Aspen Forum will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday in Bucharest, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attending.

PM Ciuca invites new Romania-Spain joint gov't meeting in 2023 in Romania

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca extended to his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez the official invitation to hold a new joint meeting of the Romanian and Spanish governments next year in Bucharest or another Romanian location.

Former President Constantinescu: Launch of U.S. - Romania Strategic Partnership 25 years ago was a watershed event

The launch of the U.S. - Romania Strategic Partnership 25 years ago was a watershed event, former President Emil Constantinescu said on Wednesday after the unveiling of the photo exhibition 'We the People', staged in Bucharest's downtown University Square.

IGPF: Approximately 152,800 people cross borders in Romania in 24 hours

Approximately 152,800 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 47,300 means of transportation, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informed on Wednesday,…

Patriarch of Romania: The Metropolis of Bessarabia cultivates steadfast love for the Romanian people’s ancestral Church

His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel sent a message on the 30th anniversary of the reactivation of the Metropolis of Bessarabia.

ITU 2022/ Qatar will host ITU PP-26

The 2026 Conference of Plenipotentiaries (PP-26) of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) will take place in Qatar, in Doha, the delegations of the ITU member states unanimously decided at the conference taking place these days in Bucharest, told Agerpres.


