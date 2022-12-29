Bucharest's Nationatl Theatre, place delighting people's soul (manager)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Denying Romania's Schengen admission is a humiliation we didn't deserve, says the People's Movement Party (PMP) president Eugen Tomac, who adds that "perhaps now" the highest institutions in the Romanian state will understand that the relationship with the EU is not limited to "subsidies and the…

- Having proceeded down the long road to democracy and now standing up for democracy everywhere, Romania can count on America to continue to be by its side, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a joint news conference with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu in Bucharest on Tuesday. Fii…

- The 11th edition of the Aspen Forum will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday in Bucharest, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attending. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca extended to his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez the official invitation to hold a new joint meeting of the Romanian and Spanish governments next year in Bucharest or another Romanian location. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- The launch of the U.S. - Romania Strategic Partnership 25 years ago was a watershed event, former President Emil Constantinescu said on Wednesday after the unveiling of the photo exhibition 'We the People', staged in Bucharest's downtown University Square. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- Approximately 152,800 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 47,300 means of transportation, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informed on Wednesday,…

- His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel sent a message on the 30th anniversary of the reactivation of the Metropolis of Bessarabia. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

- The 2026 Conference of Plenipotentiaries (PP-26) of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) will take place in Qatar, in Doha, the delegations of the ITU member states unanimously decided at the conference taking place these days in Bucharest, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai…