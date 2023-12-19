Bucharest stocks opens Tuesday's session in the green Bucharest stocks opens Tuesday's session in the green The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session up on almost all indices, with a total trading value of 3.6 million RON (726,725 euros), in the first 35 minuted of trading, told Agerpres. The main BET index rose showing the evolution of the 20 most liquid stocks went up 0.07%, while BET-Plus, which shows the performance of the 43 most liquid shares on the stock exchange, increased 0.10%. The BET-XT blue-chip broad index, of the 25 most liquid stocks, climbed 0.05%, and the SIF index, BET-BK, rose 0.16%. … Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

