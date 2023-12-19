Stiri Recomandate

Bucharest stocks opens Tuesday's session in the green

Publicat:
Bucharest stocks opens Tuesday's session in the green

Bucharest stocks opens Tuesday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session up on almost all indices, with a total trading value of 3.6 million RON (726,725 euros), in the first 35 minuted of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index rose showing the evolution of the 20 most liquid stocks went up 0.07%, while BET-Plus, which shows the performance of the 43 most liquid shares on the stock exchange, increased 0.10%.

The BET-XT blue-chip broad index, of the 25 most liquid stocks, climbed 0.05%, and the SIF index, BET-BK, rose 0.16%.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Bucharest stocks close Tuesday's session higher

20:45, 28.11.2023 - Bucharest stocks close Tuesday's session higherThe Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session up on almost all indices, with a total trading value of 83.31 million lei (16.75 million euros), told Agerpres. On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Hidroelectrica…

Stock market opens Wednesday's session higher

12:16, 22.11.2023 - Stock market opens Wednesday's session higherThe Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's trading session higher on all indices, with turnover of 3,658 million lei (736,088 euros) after the first 35 minutes of trading, told Agerpres. The main BET index, which shows the evolution of…

BVB stocks up Tuesday 90 minutes into trading

12:41, 21.11.2023 - BVB stocks up Tuesday 90 minutes into tradingThe Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened higher on Tuesday on trades of RON 9.53 million (EUR 1.92 million) 90 minutes into the trading session, told Agerpres. The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks rose…

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's session with growth on almost all indices

14:40, 30.10.2023 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's session with growth on almost all indices, with transactions of 6.45 million RON (1.3 million euros), carried out in the first 30 minutes after the start of operations.The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies,…

Bucharest stock market opens Wednesday's trading session lower

11:31, 04.10.2023 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's trading session with almost all indices going down, and 1.497 billion RON (300 ml euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 45 minutes after the start of trades.Trades in bonds, most of which were issued by the Finance Ministry, amounted…

Stock exchange opens amid mixed trends

12:55, 27.09.2023 - Stock exchange opens amid mixed trendsThe Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's trading session amid mixed trends, but the main indices were down, while turnover stood at 26.12 million lei (5.25 million euros), 45 minutes after the start of trading, told Agerpres. The main BET…

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Tuesday's session down

12:20, 26.09.2023 - Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Tuesday's session downThe Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session down on all indices, with turnover at RON 7.6 million (EUR 1.5 million), 45 minutes after the start of trading, told Agerpres. The main BET index, which shows the evolution…

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens higher on Monday

12:06, 25.09.2023 - Bucharest Stock Exchange opens higher on MondayThe Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's trading session higher on almost all indices, with turnover at 4,042 million lei (813,782 euros), 30 minutes after the start of trading, told Agerpres. The main BET index, which shows the evolution…


Urmareste stirile pe: