Bucharest-listed Purcari Wineries H1 net profit rises 31% y/y

Mama gemenilor din Ploiești, decăzută din drepturi?! Ce a cerut Protecția Copilului

Mama gemenilor din Ploiești, decăzută din drepturi?! Ce a cerut Protecția Copilului

Noi detalii în cazul tragic al gemenilor din Ploiești. Mama celor doi copii ar putea fi decăzută din drepturile părintești. Ce a cerut Protecția Copilului? Autoritățile au acționat deja. Protecția Copilului intervine: ce cer autoritățile…

Victorie importantă a angajaților de la metrou. Majorarea salariilor cu 18 la sută menținută de instanță

Victorie importantă a angajaților de la metrou. Majorarea salariilor cu 18 la sută menținută de instanță

Cei aproximativ 5.000 de angajaţi de la metrou rămân cu salariile majorate după ce Curtea de Apel Bucureşti a decis marți, definitiv, să respingă solicitarea Metrorex de suspendare…

Gata cu cozile la ridicarea documentelor: Se va crea un serviciul guvernamental de livrare

Gata cu cozile la ridicarea documentelor: Se va crea un serviciul guvernamental de livrare

Guvernul a aprobat conceptul serviciului guvernamental de livrare (MDelivery). Astfel, Instituția Publică Agenția de Guvernare Electronică va asigura crearea serviciului într-un termen de șase luni.

Londra se pregăteşte să evacueze... câini şi pisici din Kabul

Londra se pregăteşte să evacueze... câini şi pisici din Kabul

Ministrul britanic al Apărării, Ben Wallace, a anunţat miercuri că va autoriza evacuarea aeriană din Kabul a câinilor şi pisicilor dintr-un adăpost înfiinţat de un fost soldat din marină, care a închiriat un avion pentru a-şi evacua personalul afgan şi animalele, informează…

Turcan: Salariul minim în România este mic şi trebuie să crească. Când încep negocierile cu sindicatele şi patronatele

Turcan: Salariul minim în România este mic şi trebuie să crească. Când încep negocierile cu sindicatele şi patronatele

Salariul minim pe economie în România este mic şi trebuie să crească, iar negocierile cu sindicatele şi patronatele pe această temă vor începe în septembrie,…

În săptămâna 16 – 22 august, 41.8% din cazurile de COVID-19 confirmate au fost înregistrate în Bucureşti şi în alte patru judeţe

În săptămâna 16 – 22 august, 41.8% din cazurile de COVID-19 confirmate au fost înregistrate în Bucureşti şi în alte patru judeţe

În săptămâna 16 – 22 august, 41.8% din cazurile de COVID-19 confirmate au fost înregistrate în Bucureşti, Cluj, Ilfov,…

Adrian Oros alocă 760 de milioane de euro doar pentru depozitare şi procesare în ferme

Adrian Oros alocă 760 de milioane de euro doar pentru depozitare şi procesare în ferme

Cea mai importantă măsură din programul de tranziţie sM 4.1 "Investiţii în exploataţii agricole" are alocată o sumă de 760 de milioane de euro şi va fi lansată în luna septembrie, a declarat miercuri ministrul Agriculturii,…

Controale inopinate vor fi inițiate de ANTA, după accidentul de la Kiev cu implicarea autocarului plin cu moldoveni

Controale inopinate vor fi inițiate de ANTA, după accidentul de la Kiev cu implicarea autocarului plin cu moldoveni

Agenția Națională Transport Auto s-a autosesizat, referitor la accidentul de la Kiev cu implicarea autocarului de pe ruta Chișinău-Moscova, plin cu moldoveni, care s-a…

Ce se întâmplă cu salariile de la Metrorex. Decizia definitivă a instanței

Ce se întâmplă cu salariile de la Metrorex. Decizia definitivă a instanței

O veste de interes pentru salariații Metrorex, compania care asigură transportul în comun în subteran. E vorba despre o decizie venită din direcția Curții de Apel București, o hotărâre definitivă, ce poate fi văzută ca o victorie pentru angajații…

Rată de infectare de 4,47 la o mie de locuitori în comuna Morteni, Dâmbovița - Autorităţile au decis instituirea de restricţii, începând de joi

Rată de infectare de 4,47 la o mie de locuitori în comuna Morteni, Dâmbovița - Autorităţile au decis instituirea de restricţii, începând de joi

Comuna dâmboviţeană Morteni raportează, miercuri, un indice de infectare de 4,47 la o mie de locuitori,…


Bucharest-listed Purcari Wineries H1 net profit rises 31% y/y

Publicat:
Bucharest-listed Purcari Wineries H1 net profit rises 31% y/y

listed on the (BVB) said on Wednesday that its net profit rose by an annual 31% to RON 20.37mln (E 4.1mln) in the first six months of 2021, according to . "Revenues were up by an annual 25%, to RON 106.5 mln, helped by strong performance in core markets," […]

