Bucharest-listed Purcari Wineries H1 net profit rises 31% y/y

- Romania’s Banca Transilvania announced on Monday that its net profit rose by 48.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2021 to RON 901 mln (E183 mln), according to See News. The bank’s operating income rose to RON 2.169 bln in the first half of 2021 compared with RON 1.858 bln in 2020. At the end […]…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday signed a decree appointing Finance Minister Dan Vilceanu, MP of the ruling liberal PNL party, said the president’s office, according to See News. The new finance minister will be sworn in officially Wednesday evening, stated the president’s office in a…

- Romanian power supplier and distributor Electrica Group‘s said that its consolidated net profit fell 59.8% year-on-year to 76mln lei (E 15mln) in the first half of 2021, according to See News. Electrica’s revenues rose by an annual 1.9% to 3.26bln lei in the first half of 2021, the company said in an…

- Romania‘s National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Tuesday that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded an increase of 13% for the unadjusted series and 13.6% in seasonally adjusted terms compared to the second quarter of 2020, according to a press release. For the first half of 2021, Romania’s…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Bit Soft has successfully raised EUR 1.5 million from investors and has become the first software developer for the HoReCa sector to list bonds on the Multilateral Trading System of BVB. Bit Soft’s corporate bonds worth EUR 1.5 million have…

- The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided Wednesday to launch the investigation phase of a digital euro project. The President of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe congratulated the Governing Council and expressed his full support for the project, according to a press release. “It…

- The European Commission announced on Wednesday the activity in the European economy in the first quarter of 2021 exceeded expectations and the improved health situation prompted a swift easing of pandemic control restrictions in the second quarter. The EU Commission stated that the Summer 2021 Economic…

- Alser Forest, a company operating in the forestry sector listed its bonds worth EUR 1.5mn on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company carried out in April 2021 a private placement of bonds worth EUR 1.5mn. The bond issue includes 15,000 corporate bonds with a nominal value of EUR 100/bond and…