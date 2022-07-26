Border Police: Over 260,000 persons at border crossing points, on Monday

Border Police: Over 260,000 persons at border crossing points, on MondayPublicat:
Approximately 266,980 people entered Romania, on Monday, through the border crossing points, with over 63,760 means of transportation (both inbound and outbound), the General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.
