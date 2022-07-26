Border Police: Over 260,000 persons at border crossing points, on Monday

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

As many as 180,777 people entered Romania, on Sunday, through the border crossing points, out of whom 10,854 are Ukrainian nationals, down 13.4pct compared to the previous day, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Wednesday, 105,379 people entered Romania, through the border crossing points, out of whom 12,062 were Ukrainian citizens, increasing by 20.5pct compared to the previous day.

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday that a memorandum on an agreement with Ukraine for the establishment of new border crossing points between Romania and Ukraine can be approved at the next government meeting, as all the necessary approvals are secured.

The number of Ukrainian citizens who entered Romania on Sunday decreased by 17.4% compared to the previous day, according to a General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) release sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

The number of Ukrainian citizens who entered Romania on Tuesday increased by 25pct compared to the previous day, informs a press release of the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

Approximately 900,000 Ukrainians have entered Romania since the onset of the crisis in the neighbouring country, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informed on Tuesday.

The number of Ukrainian citizens who entered the country on Wednesday increased by 4.9% compared to the previous day, informs a press release of the General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF) sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

The number of Ukrainian citizens entering the country has increased, on Saturday, by 26.3% over the previous day, informs a release of the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) sent, on Sunday, to AGERPRES.