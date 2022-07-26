Border Police: Over 260,000 persons at border crossing points, on Monday

Stiri Recomandate

Noi avertizări Cod Galben și Cod Portocaliul de caniculă în Alba și alte județe din țară. Cod Galben de vijelii, marți noaptea

Noi avertizări Cod Galben și Cod Portocaliul de caniculă în Alba și alte județe din țară. Cod Galben de vijelii, marți noaptea

Noi avertizări Cod Galben și Cod Portocaliul de caniculă în Alba și alte județe din țară. Cod Galben de vijelii, marți noaptea Meteorologii… [citeste mai departe]

Șoferul de 69 de ani a intrat cu autoturismul în mașina din fața sa

Șoferul de 69 de ani a intrat cu autoturismul în mașina din fața sa

Polițiștii Biroului Rutier au fost solicitați la un eveniment rutier produs pe în municipiul Zalău, în care o persoană a fost rănită! În această dimineață, în jurul orei 8.00, un bărbat, în vârstă de 69 de ani, din municipiul Zalău, conducea autoturismul pe… [citeste mai departe]

ADMITERE MEDICINĂ 2022: La UMF Iași, ultima medie de admitere la Medicină a fost 9,00

ADMITERE MEDICINĂ 2022: La UMF Iași, ultima medie de admitere la Medicină a fost 9,00

Zece candidați au intrat cu nota 10,00 la Medicină și tot cu 10,00 au fost admiși alți patru care au intrat la Farmacie, Asistență Medicală Generală, Nutriție și dietetică și Bioinginerie.      Peste 2.200 de absolvenți de liceu… [citeste mai departe]

Ajuns într-o celebră stațiune celebră de la mare, Dan Negru a rămas îngrozit de ceea ce vede: „Ăștia suntem! Așa arată în 2022"

Ajuns într-o celebră stațiune celebră de la mare, Dan Negru a rămas îngrozit de ceea ce vede: „Ăștia suntem! Așa arată în 2022”

Vedeta tv Dan Negru a filmat imagini de necrezut din gara din Eforie Nord. De necrezut, dar reale. Gara din Eforie Nord… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE TEXT | Război în Ucraina. Atacuri cu rachete ruseşti la Nikolaev şi Odesa. Gazprom anunţă o reducere drastică a livrărilor de gaze

LIVE TEXT | Război în Ucraina. Atacuri cu rachete ruseşti la Nikolaev şi Odesa. Gazprom anunţă o reducere drastică a livrărilor de gaze

Este a 153-a zi de la începutul războiului în Ucraina. Zelenski afirmă că Rusia trebuie să primească noi sancţiuni,… [citeste mai departe]

Importanța ferestrelor și a ușilor pentru casa ta

Importanța ferestrelor și a ușilor pentru casa ta

Un proiect de renovare sau achiziția unui bun imobiliar implică schimbarea ferestrelor și a ușilor, o investiție importantă, dar rentabilă în ceea ce privește economiile la încălzire, dar și atunci când vine vorba despre estetică și siguranță. [citeste mai departe]

Border Police: Over 260,000 persons at border crossing points, on Monday

Border Police: Over 260,000 persons at border crossing points, on Monday

Approximately 266,980 people entered Romania, on Monday, through the border crossing points, with over 63,760 means of transportation (both inbound and outbound), the General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES. Fii… [citeste mai departe]

Cele 8 investiţii pe care vrea să le facă Primăria Galaţi cu bani de împrumut

Cele 8 investiţii pe care vrea să le facă Primăria Galaţi cu bani de împrumut

Primăria municipiului Galaţi intenţionează să contracteze o finanţare rambursabilă internă în valoare de 150.000.000 lei, cu o maturitate de 15 ani pentru a realiza o serie de investiţii în municipiul Galaţi. Contractarea împrumutului… [citeste mai departe]

Intervenție a mascaților, într-un club din Buzău. Doi tineri s-ar fi drogat chiar lângă polițiști

Intervenție a mascaților, într-un club din Buzău. Doi tineri s-ar fi drogat chiar lângă polițiști

În ultima vreme, polițiștii buzoieni au intensificat activitățile de prevenire a faptelor comise cu violență și a oricăror acte de tulburare a ordinii și liniște publică. Ca de fiecare dată,… [citeste mai departe]

Responsabil din Apărare, demis din Zelenski! Oficialul, bănuit că ar fi sprijinit un acord cu Rusia ce a contribuit la pierderea Crimeii

Responsabil din Apărare, demis din Zelenski! Oficialul, bănuit că ar fi sprijinit un acord cu Rusia ce a contribuit la pierderea Crimeii

Preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski l-a demis pe prim-vicesecretarul Consiliului Naţional de Securitate şi Apărare,… [citeste mai departe]


Border Police: Over 260,000 persons at border crossing points, on Monday

Publicat:
Border Police: Over 260,000 persons at border crossing points, on Monday

Approximately 266,980 people entered Romania, on Monday, through the border crossing points, with over 63,760 means of transportation (both inbound and outbound), the of the informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Border police: More than 180,000 people enter Romania on Sunday, including 10,854 Ukrainian nationals

12:00, 25.07.2022 - As many as 180,777 people entered Romania, on Sunday, through the border crossing points, out of whom 10,854 are Ukrainian nationals, down 13.4pct compared to the previous day, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele…

More than 105,000 persons enter Romania on Wednesday, 12,000 of them Ukrainians

10:56, 21.07.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Wednesday, 105,379 people entered Romania, through the border crossing points, out of whom 12,062 were Ukrainian citizens, increasing by 20.5pct compared to the previous day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

ForMin Aurescu: All approvals secured for memorandum on new border crossing points from Ukraine

15:11, 13.07.2022 - Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday that a memorandum on an agreement with Ukraine for the establishment of new border crossing points between Romania and Ukraine can be approved at the next government meeting, as all the necessary approvals are secured. Fii la curent…

Decrease by more than 17% in number of Ukrainians entering Romania in last 24 hours

10:30, 23.05.2022 - The number of Ukrainian citizens who entered Romania on Sunday decreased by 17.4% compared to the previous day, according to a General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) release sent on Monday to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Border Police records 25pct increase in number of Ukrainians entering Romania in past 24hrs

11:06, 11.05.2022 - The number of Ukrainian citizens who entered Romania on Tuesday increased by 25pct compared to the previous day, informs a press release of the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Approx. 900,000 Ukrainians enter Romania since crisis beginning in neighbouring country

11:51, 10.05.2022 - Approximately 900,000 Ukrainians have entered Romania since the onset of the crisis in the neighbouring country, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informed on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

More than 8,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania in last 24 hours

13:45, 05.05.2022 - The number of Ukrainian citizens who entered the country on Wednesday increased by 4.9% compared to the previous day, informs a press release of the General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF) sent on Thursday to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Border Police: 26% increase in no. of Ukrainians entering country in past 24 hrs

12:40, 01.05.2022 - The number of Ukrainian citizens entering the country has increased, on Saturday, by 26.3% over the previous day, informs a release of the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) sent, on Sunday, to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…


