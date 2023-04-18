Stiri Recomandate

BNR: Uncertainties regarding economic activity outlook, generated by war, turbulence in U.S., Swiss banking systems

Publicat:
BNR: Uncertainties regarding economic activity outlook, generated by war, turbulence in U.S., Swiss banking systems

Significant uncertainties and risks regarding the outlook of economic activity, implicitly the medium-term evolution of inflation, continue to be generated by the war in Ukraine and the associated sanctions, show the Minutes of the monetary policy meeting of the Board of the of Romania (BNR) from April 4, 2023.

According to the cited source, other uncertainties and risks arise from the turbulence in the banking systems in the USA and Switzerland, which could exert adverse effects by affecting the economies of developed states and the perception of risk in Central and ,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 18 aprilie 2023
USD 4.4994
EUR 4.9372
CHF 5.0172
GBP 5.5946
CAD 3.3659
XAU 289.366
JPY 3.3536
CNY 0.654
AED 1.2253
AUD 3.0305
MDL 0.2487
BGN 2.5243

