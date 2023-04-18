BNR: Uncertainties regarding economic activity outlook, generated by war, turbulence in U.S., Swiss banking systems

BNR: Uncertainties regarding economic activity outlook, generated by war, turbulence in U.S., Swiss banking systemsPublicat:
Significant uncertainties and risks regarding the outlook of economic activity, implicitly the medium-term evolution of inflation, continue to be generated by the war in Ukraine and the associated sanctions, show the Minutes of the monetary policy meeting of the Board of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) from April 4, 2023.
According to the cited source, other uncertainties and risks arise from the turbulence in the banking systems in the USA and Switzerland, which could exert adverse effects by affecting the economies of developed states and the perception of risk in Central and Eastern Europe,…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
