National Bank puts into circulation silver coin on 270 years since birth of Gheorghe Sincai

- Romania will stand by Ukraine as long as it takes, National Defense Minister Angel Tilvar said on Saturday in a message conveyed on the two-year anniversary of the start of the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine, Agerpres reports. "On the morning of February 24, 2022, Ukraine,…

- President Klaus Iohannis says Romania will continue its support for Ukraine as long as it takes and the country's efforts to integrate with the European family. "We mark 2 years since Ukraine tirelessly fights to defend its people and territory. 2 years since we are united against the aggressor and…

- Romania's first issue of green bonds was a real success, being marked by a series of records, such as the extraordinary demand from the investment circles, according to the Minister of Finance, Marcel Bolos, agerpres reports. On February 15, 2024, the Ministry of Finance carried out the second transaction…

- More than 2,400 civilians, including 87 children, have died in Russian attacks since the beginning of the war in the Kharkiv region of north-eastern Ukraine, head of the Kharkiv Police Criminal Investigations Department Serhii Bolvinov told AGERPRES. According to the Ukrainian official, Kharkiv has…

- As many as 40 cases of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron were confirmed in Romania in the week of January 24 - February 4, of which 8 deemed variants of interest (VOIs), the National Public Health Institute (INSP) informed on Tuesday.According to the cited source, 207 infections with the BA.2.75 COVID-19 sub-variant…

- In Sala „Porolissum” a Centrului de Cultura și Arta al Județului Salaj va avea loc vineri, 26 ianuarie 2024, de la ora 12, o lectura publica susținuta de poetul Andrei Gazsi. Nascut in 1 octombrie 1950 la Bucerdea Granoasa, langa Blaj, Andrei Gazsi a facut studii de inginerie, fiind licențiat al Facultații…

- The National Bank of Romania (BNR), as of 7 December 2023, will put into circulation for numismatic purposes a silver coin dedicated to 100 years since the establishment of the 'King Ferdinand I' National Military Museum.According to a Central bank release, the obverse of the coin depicts the central…

- Romania's consul to Chernivtsi: Russia's aggression is not just against Ukraine but against democratic valuesThe war started on February 24, 2022, against Ukraine is not only an aggression against this state, but also an aggression against democratic values, the general consul of Romania in Cernauti,…