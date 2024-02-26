National Bank puts into circulation silver coin on 270 years since birth of Gheorghe Sincai

Stiri Recomandate

Termficare Constanta: Mai multi constanteni au ramas fara energie termica in aceasta dimineata

Din cauza unei avarii aparute pe reteaua de transport amplasate pe str. Cuza Voda colt cu str. Siretului, nu se poate asigura deocamdata energie termica pentru prepararea apei calde de consum si a incalzirii catre… [citeste mai departe]

Amplu exercițiu NATO în Marea Mediterană. Participă șapte submarine ale aliaților

Amplu exercițiu NATO în Marea Mediterană. Șapte submarine ale aliaților vor participa la cea mai mare și complexă simulare a organizației ce vizează lupta subacvatică. Navele aparțin unor țări precum Grecia, Franța, Italia, Spania,… [citeste mai departe]

President Klaus Iohannis to participate in working meeting in Paris on support for Ukraine

President Klaus Iohannis will participate in a working meeting in Paris on Monday with a series of allied leaders on Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and the intensification of efforts to continue support for Kyiv.… [citeste mai departe]

Analize medicale gratuite la Vama Buzăului

Locuitorii comunei Vama Buzăului  pot face  analize medicale  gratuite, decontate de  CAS , în baza unui bilet de trimitere. Primarul comunei Vama Buzăului , Tiberiu Nicolae Chirilaș, a anunțat că, un laborator de analize medicale oferă astfel de servicii, singura condiție fiind ca pacienții să aibă bilet de trimitere… [citeste mai departe]

Belarus: Lukaşenko anunță că va candida pentru un nou mandat de președinte în 2025

Preşedintele Belarusului, Aleksandr Lukaşenko, a declarat duminică că va candida la alegerile prezidenţiale de anul viitor, un anunţ făcut în ziua alegerilor legislative, calificate de opoziţia în exil drept un simulacru şi… [citeste mai departe]

Cât costă benzina şi motorina luni, 26 februarie 2024. S-au scumpit la început de săptămână

Benzina şi motorina s-au scumpit la începutul acestei săptămâni. Iată cât costă benzina şi motorina luni, 26 februarie 2024. Combustibilii s-au scumpit la început de săptămână. Cea mai ieftină benzină standard… [citeste mai departe]

Astăzi în istorie: De la ascensiunea lui Valentinian I la provocările contemporane, o călătorie prin evenimentele care au modelat lumea

Pe 26 februarie, ecoul timpului răsună cu decizii și evenimente care au modelat cursul istoriei, de la imperii străvechi… [citeste mai departe]

Sărbătoarea bizară pe care tot mai multă lume o celebrează pe 27 februarie. Ce este ”No Brainer Day”

Ce este ”No Brainer Day”Expresia a început ca jargon de inginerie, a devenit populară în anii 1990 și 2000 și este acum comună în mediile de afaceri.Ziua este pentru a face activități… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING DNA prezintă bilanțul de activitate pentru anul 2023 în prezența șefilor din mediul judiciar - Flagrantul lui Buzatu (PSD), reușita anului a Direcției

Direcția Națională Anticorupție (DNA) prezintă luni, public, bilanțul… [citeste mai departe]


National Bank puts into circulation silver coin on 270 years since birth of Gheorghe Sincai

National Bank puts into circulation silver coin on 270 years since birth of Gheorghe Sincai

As of 26 February 2024, the of Romania puts into circulation, for numismatic purposes, a silver coin dedicated to 270 years since the birth of .

According to a of Romania press release, the obverse of the coin depicts a period image of Blaj featuring the Greek-Catholic Cathedral and part of the public school, the inscription 'ROMANIA' in an arc, the coat of arms of Romania, the face value '10 LEI' and the year of issue '2024'.

The reverse presents 's portrait and name and his birth and death years, i.e. '1754' and '1816'.

The…

