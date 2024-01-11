Bloomberg: Romania vies for an EU top job after process thrown into chaos

Stiri Recomandate

Tactica folosită de Romina Gingașu pentru a-și mări averea. Domeniul în care a investit milioane de euro în România

În anul 2021, Romina Gingașu și Piero Ferrari și-au unit destinele într-o ceremonie fastuoasă, marcând astfel începutul unei noi etape în viața lor. După o… [citeste mai departe]

Vești bune pentru elevi. Vor primi tichete de 500 de lei și „Masă Caldă” în școli

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a anunțat, joi, că părinții vor putea ridica tichetele educaționale în valoare de 500 de lei, tichete care se folosesc pentru achiziția de rechizite și îmbrăcăminte. De asemenea, se extinde programul… [citeste mai departe]

Protestul transportatorilor continuă, pentru a doua zi consecutiv. Reprezentanţii acestora se află la Guvern

Sute de transportatori din toată ţara participă, joi, la a doua zi de protest, iar camioane din toată ţara au pornit către Bucureşti, pentru a se alătura angajaţilor firmelor de… [citeste mai departe]

Teatrul de Păpuși „Prichindel” continuă și în acest an proiectul „Micul actor”. Detalii pentru cei interesați, în articol!

Teatrul de Păpuși „Prichindel” continuă și în acest an proiectul Micul actor, din cadrul programului WORKSHOP PRICHINDEL. Proiectul… [citeste mai departe]

Protestul transportatorilor continuă. O delegaţie a acestora se află la Guvern

Autovehicule ale firmelor de transport din toat ţara participă, joi, la protestul declanşat miercuri. Între timp, o delegaţie a protestatarilor a fost primită pentru discuţii la Guvern.     ”Delegaţia a intrat la ora 10 la întâlnire la Guvern.… [citeste mai departe]

”Iohannis, un om apreciat la Bruxelles”, se fac tatonări. Când încep negocierile?

Discutat în PNL și în coaliție în această perioadă, scenariul plecării lui Klaus Iohannis,  la președinția Consiliului European,  e ”rostogolit” de presă. Între timp, Katalin Novak, președintele Ungariei, a dat ca sigură preluarea… [citeste mai departe]

Cei mai bogați 10% dintre americani dețin 93% din acțiuni, chiar și cu participarea la piață la un nivel record.

Americanii participă în general la piața de acțiuni la un nivel mai ridicat, cu un record de 58% din gospodării deținând acțiuni în 2023, conform Sondajului Federației… [citeste mai departe]

Colectarea gratuită a deșeurilor periculoase din menajer în Zona 0 Ghizela – o campanie trimestrială organizată de RETIM și ADID Timiș

Colectarea gratuită a deșeurilor periculoase din menajer în Zona 0 Ghizela – o campanie trimestrială organizată de… [citeste mai departe]

„Society of the Snow”, filmul selectat să reprezinte Spania la Premiile Oscar 2024, e pe Netflix. De ce să nu-l ratezi

„Society of the Snow”, care este filmul selectat să reprezinte Spania la Premiile Oscar în 2024, vine pe Netflix. Filmul spune povestea aproape imposibilă… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul lasă Piatra-Neamţ fără 30 de milioane de lei!

Invitat în emisiunea “Cafeaua de dimineaţă” a Mesagerului de Neamţ (emisiunea integral aici ), primarul municipiului Piatra-Neamţ, Andrei Carabelea, a vorbit despre “impactul devastator” asupra bugetului local al oraşului pe care îl va avea aplicarea unor măsuri fiscale ale guvernului.… [citeste mai departe]


Bloomberg: Romania vies for an EU top job after process thrown into chaos

Publicat:
Bloomberg: Romania vies for an EU top job after process thrown into chaos

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is seeking to become the next president, according to people familiar with his plans, vying for the post that will likely be vacated early due to ’s unexpected announcement that he’ll run for a seat in parliament, according to Bloomberg. Iohannis joins a small list of former EU […] The post Bloomberg: Romania vies for an EU top job after process thrown into chaos appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


