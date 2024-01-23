Bloomberg: Romania offers dollar bonds, following eastern EU debt sales

Stiri Recomandate

Cum alegi o rochie de ocazie care să te avantajeze?

Cum alegi o rochie de ocazie care să te avantajeze?

Dar cum alegi o rochie de ocazie care să te avantajeze și să se potrivească cu stilul tău? Iată câteva sfaturi care te pot ajuta: Ține cont de forma corpului tău. Fiecare femeie are un tip de siluetă diferit, care poate fi avantajat sau dezavantajat de anumite modele de rochii. De exemplu, dacă… [citeste mai departe]

Mutare surprinzătoare la Real Madrid – Contract pe patru ani, deși nu a mai jucat din vară

Mutare surprinzătoare la Real Madrid – Contract pe patru ani, deși nu a mai jucat din vară

Real Madrid a oficializat marți prelungirea contractului lui Eder Militao, angajament care urma să expire în vara anului viitor. Fundașul brazilian nu a mai jucat din luna august, din cauza unei accidentări. [citeste mai departe]

Opoziția se extinde în plin an electoral. UNPR a inaugurat un nou sediu în județul Galați VIDEO

Opoziția se extinde în plin an electoral. UNPR a inaugurat un nou sediu în județul Galați VIDEO

Noul sediu al Uniunii Naționale pentru Progresul României este situat în centrul municipiului Galați. Înainte de inaugurare, președintele partidului, Gabriel Oprea, a avut o ședință de lucru cu noua conducere… [citeste mai departe]

BNR: Indicatori monetari – decembrie 2023

BNR: Indicatori monetari – decembrie 2023

Masa monetară în sens larg (M3) a înregistrat la sfârșitul lunii decembrie 2023 un sold de           667 757,5 milioane lei. Aceasta a crescut cu 3,0 la sută (2,8 la sută în termeni reali[1]) față de luna noiembrie 2023, iar în raport cu decembrie 2022 s-a majorat cu 10,7 la sută (3,9 la sută în termeni […] The post… [citeste mai departe]

„În afaceri, victoria e mai importantă decât participarea” – Sabir Imamerov, client Microinvest

„În afaceri, victoria e mai importantă decât participarea” – Sabir Imamerov, client Microinvest

În lumea antreprenorialului modern poveștile de succes încep cu o idee unică și angajamentul de a o realiza. Anume așa a început povestea afacerii Condiționere.md, o companie cunoscută din Moldova… [citeste mai departe]

​Prețul Bitcoin a pierdut 20% în mai puțin de 2 săptămâni și a scăzut sub 39.000 dolari, marți, 23 ianuarie 2024. Prețuri EGLD, ETH, Cardano, XRP

​Prețul Bitcoin a pierdut 20% în mai puțin de 2 săptămâni și a scăzut sub 39.000 dolari, marți, 23 ianuarie 2024. Prețuri EGLD, ETH, Cardano, XRP

Prețul Bitcoin a scăzut iarăși sub pragul de 40.000 de dolari, fiind cotat, marți, 23… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă afirmă că obiectivul PNL este să câştige toate rândurile de alegeri din 2024

Nicolae Ciucă afirmă că obiectivul PNL este să câştige toate rândurile de alegeri din 2024

Preşedintele Partidului Naţional Liberal (PNL), Nicolae Ciucă, a declarat marţi, într-o conferinţă de presă susţinută la Iaşi, că obiectivul partidului pe care îl conduce este de a câştiga toate cele patru… [citeste mai departe]

Piața țăranilor de la Beijing

Piața țăranilor de la Beijing

Mulți locuitori din Beijing aleg să cumpere o serie de produse preferate de la piețele unde țăranii le vând, nu doar din magazine sau supermarketuri. Acolo găsesc produse proaspete aduse de țărani chiar din gospodăriile lor. Articolul Piața țăranilor de la Beijing apare prima dată în Curierul National . [citeste mai departe]

Grindeanu: Pe data 1 martie încep lucrările şi pe Lotul 3 al Autostrăzii Moldova – A7 / Investiţia se ridică la 1,09 miliarde de lei, fără TVA

Grindeanu: Pe data 1 martie încep lucrările şi pe Lotul 3 al Autostrăzii Moldova – A7 / Investiţia se ridică la 1,09 miliarde de lei, fără TVA

„Pe data 1 martie încep lucrările şi pe Lotul 3 al Autostrăzii Moldova (A7)! Asocierea de constructori… [citeste mai departe]

Zilele Cinematografului Columna, în starea deplorabilă în care se află, sunt numărate. La propriu! Precizările primarului Gabriel Pleșa

Zilele Cinematografului Columna, în starea deplorabilă în care se află, sunt numărate. La propriu! Precizările primarului Gabriel Pleșa

Chiar în această dimineață, împreună cu arhitectul șef al orașului, Alexandru Damian, am susținut ambițiosul proiect… [citeste mai departe]


Bloomberg: Romania offers dollar bonds, following eastern EU debt sales

Bloomberg: Romania offers dollar bonds, following eastern EU debt sales

Romania is tapping international markets for the first time in 2024 to take advantage of high demand for emerging-market debt after its regional peers went ahead with euro and dollar offerings to fund their budget deficits, according to Bloomberg. nation is offering benchmark dollar bonds due 2029 and 2034 at an initial pricing […] The post Bloomberg: Romania offers dollar bonds, following eastern EU debt sales appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

