Black Sea mine clearance initiative calls on other countries to join

Stiri Recomandate

Alina Gorghiu a dezvăluit cum arată bilanțul fugarilor din 2023

Alina Gorghiu a dezvăluit cum arată bilanțul fugarilor din 2023

Ministrul Justiţiei , Alina Gorghiu, a dezvăluit cum arată bilanțul fugarilor din țară. Astfel, în 2023, 1004 persoane private de libertate au fost preluate, în total, de la punctele de trecere a frontierei, dintre care 735 de fugari şi 269 de deţinuţi transferaţi. Alina… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima oră! Școlile și grădinițele din capitală, închise până joi din cauza ninsorii. Ce alte decizii a aprobat CSE

Ultima oră! Școlile și grădinițele din capitală, închise până joi din cauza ninsorii. Ce alte decizii a aprobat CSE

Activitatea instituțiilor educaționale, școli și grădinițe, din Chișinău pe parcursul a două zile, până joi, 11 ianuarie a fost sistată. Decizia a fost… [citeste mai departe]

De ce este SĂNĂTOS să-ți scoți pantofii când intri în casă

De ce este SĂNĂTOS să-ți scoți pantofii când intri în casă

Iată 7 motive care dovedesc faptul că descălțatul în holul destinat acestui ritual are și o serie de beneficii legate de igienă, potrivit dozadesanate. 1. Reducerea agenților patogeniDupă cum am menționat, diferite bacterii care provoacă boli se găsesc pe pantofi în cantități… [citeste mai departe]

Urmărit Internațional pentru Tâlhărie, Un Bărbat din Satu Mare a fost Extrădat din Germania

Urmărit Internațional pentru Tâlhărie, Un Bărbat din Satu Mare a fost Extrădat din Germania

Urmărit Internațional pentru Tâlhărie, Un Bărbat din Satu Mare a fost Extradat și Condamnat la 4 Ani și 6 Luni de Închisoare Șapte Persoane Escortate în Țară pentru Executarea Pedepselor – Printre Ele și Tâlharul… [citeste mai departe]

Viitorul Volkswagen ID.2: producția ar putea fi amânată până în 2026

Viitorul Volkswagen ID.2: producția ar putea fi amânată până în 2026

Viitorul Volkswagen ID.2 este unul dintre cele mai așteptate modele cu zero emisii, mai ales de clienții care vor o electrică accesibilă. Asta pentru că, potrivit informațiilor oficiale, modelul german ar urma să coste în jur de 25.000 de euro. Numai că,… [citeste mai departe]

Amenzi de la 10.000 la 20.000 lei pentru pangarirea drapelului Romaniei

Amenzi de la 10.000 la 20.000 lei pentru pangarirea drapelului Romaniei

Presedintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat, luni, legea care prevede ca incalcarea interdictiei de a adauga pe drapelul Romaniei alte inscriptii si simboluri in afara celor aprobate prin lege se va sanctiona cu amenda de la 10.000 la 20.000 de lei, conform Agerpres.roActul… [citeste mai departe]

Peste jumătate dintre mașinile noi înmatriculate în 2023 au fost electrice

Peste jumătate dintre mașinile noi înmatriculate în 2023 au fost electrice

În 2023 jumătate dintre mașinile înmatriculate la noi în țară au fost electrice Sursa articolului: Peste jumătate dintre mașinile noi înmatriculate în 2023 au fost electrice Credit autor: Realitatea De Mures. Source [citeste mai departe]

Investiții de peste 12 miliarde de euro în construcții pe plan național

Investiții de peste 12 miliarde de euro în construcții pe plan național

Institutul Naţional de Statistică a informat că investiţiile nete concretizate în lucrări de construcţii noi au însumat, în primele nouă luni din 2023, peste 74,188 miliarde lei, reprezentând 62,6% din totalul investiţiilor în economia naţională, faţă… [citeste mai departe]

„Aproximativ 300” de locuitori ai Belgorodului, evacuaţi în urma atacurilor ucrainene

„Aproximativ 300” de locuitori ai Belgorodului, evacuaţi în urma atacurilor ucrainene

”Aproximativ 300” de locuitori au evacuat oraşul rus Belgorod, situat în apropierea frontierei cu Ucraina, ţinta în ultimele zile a mai multor atacuri ucrainene, anunţă guvernatorul regiunii cu acelaşi nume, Vladislav… [citeste mai departe]

Amendă până la 1.500 de lei pentru proprietarii de câini. RCA-ul pentru animale devine obligatoriu

Amendă până la 1.500 de lei pentru proprietarii de câini. RCA-ul pentru animale devine obligatoriu

În urma unor incidente tragice în care persoane au fost atacate și chiar ucise de câini periculoși, autoritățile din România au decis să impună o nouă regulă: proprietarii acestor animale sunt acum… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Black Sea mine clearance initiative calls on other countries to join

Publicat:
Black Sea mine clearance initiative calls on other countries to join

NATO members Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey have invited other countries to join the upcoming demining operation, a joint initiative to clear the sea of mines and ensure the safety of sea lanes, Bulgaria’s told Euractiv. The initiative remains open to joint actions and the participation of mine countermeasure forces and assets […] The post mine clearance initiative calls on other countries to join appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romanian government approves offshore wind law for Black Sea power plants

10:55, 22.12.2023 - The Romanian government approved on Thursday, a bill to make it easier to harness the Black Sea’s abundant offshore wind energy, according to Euractiv. This initiative aligns with Romania’s commitments under its National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which is critical to the planned decarbonization…

Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria plan joint force to clear mines floating in Black Sea

13:11, 18.12.2023 - Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria plan a joint force to clear mines drifting into their areas of the Black Sea as part of the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The agreement, expected to be signed next month, would be the first major joint action of Black Sea nations since…

Bulgaria rejects “migrants for Schengen” offer

12:15, 13.12.2023 - Bulgaria has categorically rejected the request to accept more migrants on its territory in exchange for Austria lifting its veto on Schengen accession, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov announced on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. News broke out over the weekend that Austria is reportedly proposing to ‘partially’…

Romania plans to acquire PAC-2 GEM-T missiles for its Patriot system

11:05, 12.12.2023 - Romania’s Defence Ministry has submitted a request to parliament to purchase 200 PAC-2 GEM-T missiles for the country’s Patriot system to stay prepared amid the current security crisis in the region, according to Euractiv.  Forwarded to the Defence Committees on Monday after submission to the Joint…

Bulgaria joins the European Air Shield initiative with 11 other countries

09:01, 30.11.2023 - A draft memorandum for the joint purchase of ground-based air defence systems within the framework of the ‘European Sky Shield’ initiative was approved by the Bulgarian government on Wednesday, making it the 12th European nation to do so, according to Euractiv. When acquiring weapon systems for ground-based…

Romania to ask Commission to rethink methane emissions reduction proposal

11:00, 08.11.2023 - Bucharest intends to ask the European Commission to revise the proposed legislation to reduce methane emissions because Romania would face high costs compared to other member states, as Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. The new proposal will result in over E1…

Recession in some EU countries could affect Serbia

11:05, 12.10.2023 - The announcement by ten EU states that they are officially in recession could certainly impact Serbia, as the country is closely tied to the EU, even though there is slightly less trade this year compared to the previous one, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. …

NATO allies to form mine-sweeping force to clear Black Sea route

12:41, 10.10.2023 - Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria are discussing the creation of a joint force to clear any mines that drift into their waters from Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to three officials familiar with the talks, Bloomberg reports. The three NATO members are still working out the details but may set up…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 06 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.5599
EUR 4.9744
CHF 5.3439
GBP 5.7711
CAD 3.4089
XAU 298.845
JPY 3.1395
CNY 0.6373
AED 1.2416
AUD 3.0455
MDL 0.2577
BGN 2.5433

Urmareste stirile pe: