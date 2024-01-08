Black Sea mine clearance initiative calls on other countries to join

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Romanian government approved on Thursday, a bill to make it easier to harness the Black Sea’s abundant offshore wind energy, according to Euractiv. This initiative aligns with Romania’s commitments under its National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which is critical to the planned decarbonization…

- Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria plan a joint force to clear mines drifting into their areas of the Black Sea as part of the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The agreement, expected to be signed next month, would be the first major joint action of Black Sea nations since…

- Bulgaria has categorically rejected the request to accept more migrants on its territory in exchange for Austria lifting its veto on Schengen accession, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov announced on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. News broke out over the weekend that Austria is reportedly proposing to ‘partially’…

- Romania’s Defence Ministry has submitted a request to parliament to purchase 200 PAC-2 GEM-T missiles for the country’s Patriot system to stay prepared amid the current security crisis in the region, according to Euractiv. Forwarded to the Defence Committees on Monday after submission to the Joint…

- A draft memorandum for the joint purchase of ground-based air defence systems within the framework of the ‘European Sky Shield’ initiative was approved by the Bulgarian government on Wednesday, making it the 12th European nation to do so, according to Euractiv. When acquiring weapon systems for ground-based…

- Bucharest intends to ask the European Commission to revise the proposed legislation to reduce methane emissions because Romania would face high costs compared to other member states, as Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. The new proposal will result in over E1…

- The announcement by ten EU states that they are officially in recession could certainly impact Serbia, as the country is closely tied to the EU, even though there is slightly less trade this year compared to the previous one, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. …

