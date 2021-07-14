Bitdefender: Romanian hackers' group mining cryptocurrencies using worldwide victims' devices Bitdefender researchers have discovered a group of Romanian cyber attackers who remotely infect computers and servers across the globe, from where they then illegally mine cryptocurrencies, according to a company statement, agerpres reports. The cryptocurrency mining process is time-consuming and requires expensive computer systems with high processing power, which is why cyber attackers avoid using their own devices and try to take control of such systems remotely and use them as if they were their own.

Once they grasp the victims' systems, which in this case run the Linux operating system,… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Over 92% of Romanians in urban areas say they use a digital device daily for work or personal purposes, and 44.4% of those who do not use the Internet at work say that lack of digital knowledge has affected their professional life, according to a study conducted by the Tech Academy online learning…

- Romanian film director Alexander Nanau, addressing today the 2021 LUX Audience Award ceremony in Strasbourg after winning the prize for his documentary Collective that depicts the aftermath of the October 2015 Colectiv nightclub fire that ultimately killed 64 people, said that "the award is, most…

- Romanian mountain climbers Horia Colibasanu, Marius Gane and Slovak climber Peter Hamor have decided to interrupt their attempt to open up a new route, a world first, on the northwestern face of the Dhaulagiri Peak (8,167 m), after escaping an avalanche. The three adventurers reached, on Tuesday,…

- The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in violence against women, while their domestic tasks and responsibilities have increased, Prime Minister Florin Citu said in a message posted on the Government's Facebook page on Saturday. According to the PM, the pandemic has exacerbated inequalities…

- The first contingent, consisting of about 70 Romanian soldiers who were on a mission in Afghanistan, arrived on Saturday at 90th Air Transport Base aboard a C 17 Globemaster III aircraft of the US partner, informs the National Defence Ministry (MApN). Their return is part of the plan to withdraw…

- The Romanian developer of the learning platform for teams working remotely, Houston, drew an investment of 200K euro from a women-only group of "business angels" from Eastern and Central Europe, as well as from an investment fund in Latvia, the company announced in a release sent, on Wednesday. "The…

- The combats of the veterans and the courage with which they fought on the front show the profile of generations for which fulfilled duty towards their country and nation represents a supreme gesture of honour, Prime Minister Florin Citu said in a message on April 29, Veterans Day in Romania, report…

- The Provita Group announced that it will put in use a new cross-disciplinary hospital next year, worth 12 million Euro, which will be built in the northern Pipera area of the Capital, according to a press release sent by the company on Monday, to AGERPRES. The hospital will contain the only…