Bitdefender: Romanian hackers' group mining cryptocurrencies using worldwide victims' devices

Noul sezon Masterchef la Pro TV, după o pauză de doi ani. Antena 1 primește lovitura de grație?!

Noul sezon Masterchef la Pro TV, după o pauză de doi ani. Antena 1 primește lovitura de grație?!

Fanii emisiunii Masterchef sunt în extaz! Șefii Pro TV au anunțat că celebrul show culinar revine pe micile ecrane, după o pauză de doi ani. Ce detalii sunt cunoscute la moment despre cunoscutul proiect?… [citeste mai departe]

DOSAR penal pentru polițiști ilfoveni după ce au pus un bărbat să se scufunde în hazna - Motivul HALUCINANT

DOSAR penal pentru polițiști ilfoveni după ce au pus un bărbat să se scufunde în hazna - Motivul HALUCINANT

Acțiunea de care sunt acuzați oamenii legii s-a petrecut în urmă cu o săptămână, pe 7 iulie în orașul Voluntari.Polițiștii de la IPJ Ilfov fuseseră chemați să aplaneze un conflict… [citeste mai departe]

Raluca Drăgoi, artista care cântă cu What'sUp, a slăbit 40 kg după operația de micșorare a stomacului

Raluca Drăgoi, artista care cântă cu What’sUp, a slăbit 40 kg după operația de micșorare a stomacului

Raluca Drăgoi, artista care cântă cu What’sUp, a slăbit 40 kg după operația de micșorare a stomacului Solista cântărea aproape o sută de kilograme și a decis atunci să apeleze la un… [citeste mai departe]

Ce salariu are un paznic de cimitir, de fapt. Câștigă o grămadă de bani pe zi

Ce salariu are un paznic de cimitir, de fapt. Câștigă o grămadă de bani pe zi

Cât câștigă un paznic de cimitir? Mulți consideră munca sa ușoară, dar înspăimântătoare din cauza conjuncturii. Cât ajunge să câștige acesta pe zi? Iată mai multe detalii despre locurile de muncă din această sferă! Ce salariu are un paznic… [citeste mai departe]

Lavinia Petrea, un nou proiect. Pentru el, prezentatoarea de la Pro TV a fost nevoită să facă schimbări în casă

Lavinia Petrea, un nou proiect. Pentru el, prezentatoarea de la Pro TV a fost nevoită să facă schimbări în casă

Lavinia Petrea anunță un nou proiect. Prezentatoarea de la Pro TV se concentrează asupra carierei sale, chiar dacă are trei copii. Deține un blog de ani de zile și în… [citeste mai departe]

Activistul Daniel Bodnar a revenit pe teren, cu două camioane cu lemn oprite și nereguli ...

Activistul Daniel Bodnar a revenit pe teren, cu două camioane cu lemn oprite și nereguli ...

Activistul de mediu Daniel Bodnar, aflat încă în recuperare după ce a suferit leziuni foarte grave în accidentul în care a fost implicat în luna ianuarie a acestui an, a revenit pe teren, alături de activistul Sorin… [citeste mai departe]

Concedieri MASIVE la ministerul condus de Claudiu Năsui! "Statul român e masiv supra-dimensionat"

Concedieri MASIVE la ministerul condus de Claudiu Năsui! ”Statul român e masiv supra-dimensionat”

Ministerul Economiei, Antreprenoriatului şi Turismului va fi reformat. Potrivit unui proiect de Hotărâre a Guvernului, se are în vedere reducerea numărului maxim de posturi aprobat de la 839 (exclusiv… [citeste mai departe]

Mihaela Buzărnescu participă la JO de la Tokyo

Mihaela Buzărnescu participă la JO de la Tokyo

Jucătoarea română de tenis Mihaela Buzărnescu va participa la Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo, find acceptată de Federaţia Internaţională de Tenis (ITF),  arată Clubul Sportiv Dinamo, pe... [citeste mai departe]

Asta da surpriză! Mihaela Buzărnescu va reprezenta România la Tokyo

Asta da surpriză! Mihaela Buzărnescu va reprezenta România la Tokyo

După ce toate româncele calificate la Jocurile Olimpice au refuzat participarea în turneul de tenis, vine și o veste mare pentru fanii sportului alb. Mihaela Buzărnescu (32 de ani, 162 WTA) va reprezenta România la Tokyo, în premieră!  Mihaela Buzărnescu a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Patru marinari români sunt sechestrați în Myanmar, în mijlocul războaielor civile

Patru marinari români sunt sechestrați în Myanmar, în mijlocul războaielor civile

Patru marinari români sunt sechestraţi de pe data de 16 iunie, în Myanmar, o mică ţară din sud-estul Asiei, măcinată de războaie civile. Este vorba de comandantul vasului, căpitanul secund și doi ofițeri. Cei patru navigatori români,… [citeste mai departe]


Bitdefender: Romanian hackers' group mining cryptocurrencies using worldwide victims' devices

Publicat:
Bitdefender: Romanian hackers' group mining cryptocurrencies using worldwide victims' devices

Bitdefender researchers have discovered a group of Romanian cyber attackers who remotely infect computers and servers across the globe, from where they then illegally mine cryptocurrencies, according to a company statement, agerpres reports. The cryptocurrency mining process is time-consuming and requires expensive computer systems with high processing power, which is why cyber attackers avoid using their own devices and try to take control of such systems remotely and use them as if they were their own.
Once they grasp the victims' systems, which in this case run the Linux operating system,…

