Apple to update iPhone 12 to address radiation concerns

Britanicii au făcut anunțul zilei: Simona Halep ar fi fost dopată și în timpul turneului de la Wimbledon 2022

Simona Halep continuă să traverseze o perioadă agitată, iar sportiva din România a fost suspendată 4 ani pentru dopaj. Simona Halep a fost depistată pozitiv la un test anti-doping… [citeste mai departe]

În premieră, numărul persoanelor centenare din Japonia a atins un nivel record pentru al 53-lea an consecutiv

În premieră, numărul persoanelor centenare din Japonia a atins un nivel record pentru al 53-lea an consecutivNumărul persoanelor centenare din Japonia a trecut pentru prima dată… [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai ambitios proiect de reconversie urbana, in Constanta, printr-un parteneriat intre Oil Terminal si IULIUS. Investitia companiei specializata in astfel de proiecte depaseste 800 milioane de euro

Pe… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 400.000 de șomeri, în România, în trimestrul II

Rata de ocupare a populaţiei în vârstă de muncă (15-64 ani) a fost de 63%, în trimestrul II al anului, în creştere faţă de trimestrul anterior, arată datele publicate vineri de Institutul Naţional de Statistică (INS). În trimestrul II 2023, rata de ocupare a populaţiei în vârstă de 20-64… [citeste mai departe]

Accident în Negreni! O mașină a fost făcută PRAF în urma impactului violent - FOTO

Accident în Negreni! Pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului Huedin asigură măsuri specifice de prevenire și stingere a incendiilor ca urmare a unui accident rutier produs pe raza localității Negreni. „În accident au fost implicate… [citeste mai departe]

Tottenham şi NFL şi-au prelungit parteneriatul până în sezonul 2029-30

Arena clubului de Premier League Tottenham Hotspur va găzdui cel puţin două meciuri pe an din Liga Naţională de Fotbal (NFL) până în sezonul 2029-2030, ca parte a unui parteneriat extins anunţat joi de cele două părţi, relatează Reuters.Acordul prelungeşte… [citeste mai departe]

Nici n-a început bine școala, că polițiștii au găsit deja elevi care au chiulit de la ore

Odată cu începerea anului școlar, polițiștii au desfășurat acțiuni de depistare a elevilor care chiulesc de la ore. Rezultatul – 10 elevi depistați în afara unităților de învățământ. Anul școlar 2023 – 2024 a început… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu: Va trebui să ne asumăm o adevărată reformă fiscală. Cu toate costurile pe care le voi avea politic, nu îmi asum să las România fără fonduri europene. Legislaţia noastră fiscală seamănă cu o uriaşă strecurătoare, nu voi tolera şmecheria

Premierul… [citeste mai departe]

Bulgaria a înregistrat în iunie și iulie o creștere a numărului de turiști față de 2019. Cei mai mulți dintre ei, români

Institutul Național de Statistică (INS) de la Sofia a raportat o creștere a numărului de turiști în Bulgaria în iunie 2023 și iulie 2023. În… [citeste mai departe]

„Nu este momentul să încetinim lupta anticorupție”

„După părerea mea, este o mare reuşită a României. A durat mult, s-a lucrat mult şi intens şi, în final, am reuşit. Cred că putem să concluzionăm că România s-a schimbat, este un stat de drept, este un stat cu o justiţie funcţională şi, totuşi, trebuie să subliniez, nu este momentul să… [citeste mai departe]


Apple to update iPhone 12 to address radiation concerns

Publicat:
Apple will update the iPhone 12 to become compliant with European rules on electromagnetic radiation, according to a report by Agence France-Presse and confirmed by Politico. The U.S. tech giant pledged to provide a software update in the coming days, a French official from the digital ministry told Politico. Earlier this week, the […] The post Apple to update iPhone 12 to address radiation concerns appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

UPDATE. VIDEO. Incendiu violent in Craiova. Trei blocuri au fost cuprinse de flacari. Pompierii, agresați de locatari

10:35, 07.09.2023 - Update: Locatari din blocurile cuprinse de flacari i-au agresat pe pompieri, iar un barbat l-a lovit cu palmele pe purtatorul de cuvant al ISU Dolj. Oamenii le-au smuls pompierilor din maini furtunurile cu care urmau sa stinga incendiul. La fața locului au venit și polițiști. Locatarii ii acuza pe pompieri…

Europe gas set for third weekly gain on Australia strike jitters

12:10, 18.08.2023 - European natural gas futures headed for a third weekly gain as concerns over potential strikes in Australia inject renewed volatility into the market, according to Bloomberg. The possibility of walkouts at three liquefied natural gas facilities operated by Chevron Corp. and Woodside Energy Group Ltd.…

First ship safely exits Ukraine’s Black Sea corridor despite Russian blockade

10:40, 18.08.2023 - A cargo ship has successfully made the voyage across the Black Sea from Ukraine to Turkey, using a shipping corridor established by Kyiv in an effort to break the Russian siege of its ports, according to Politico. Maritime tracking platform MarineTraffic shows the German-Chinese owned Joseph Schulte,…

Maui fire is US’s deadliest in a century amid alarm concerns

14:55, 14.08.2023 - The disastrous wildfires on Hawaii’s Maui are now the US’s deadliest in more than a century, as officials warned the death toll may rise further amid concerns about the effectiveness of an emergency alarm system, according to Bloomberg. The number of fatalities reached 96, and Hawaii Governor Josh Green…

EU condemns assassination of Ecuador presidential candidate

09:05, 11.08.2023 - Josep Borrell, EU foreign policy chief, denounced on Thursday the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, according to Politico. “This tragic act of violence is also an attack against the institutions and democracy in Ecuador,” Borrell said, demanding “the perpetrators…

US tightens entry rules for Hungarians, citing security concerns

13:45, 01.08.2023 - The US tightened entry rules for Hungarians under its visa-waiver program, citing security concerns about a fast-track naturalization plan Prime Minister Viktor Orban put in place for people living outside Hungary’s borders, according to Bloomberg. The US will limit the number of times Hungarians can…

Fire-ravaged Greece braces for near record temperature next week

13:10, 21.07.2023 - Greece is in the cross hairs as heat builds across the Mediterranean, with temperatures expected to climb toward a European record by the middle of next week, according to Bloomberg. Highs for the Greek mainland are forecast to reach 48C by Wednesday, testing the record of 48.8C set on the Italian island…

Australia PM Albanese to push to overcome EU trade obstacles with Macron

11:31, 11.07.2023 - Australia‘s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was important for exporters to gain access to European markets under any EU free trade deal, and he would raise obstacles to an agreement in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  Australia’s Trade Minister Don…


