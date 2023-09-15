Apple to update iPhone 12 to address radiation concerns Apple will update the iPhone 12 to become compliant with European rules on electromagnetic radiation, according to a report by Agence France-Presse and confirmed by Politico. The U.S. tech giant pledged to provide a software update in the coming days, a French official from the digital ministry told Politico. Earlier this week, the French National […] The post Apple to update iPhone 12 to address radiation concerns appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

