Aforti Holding, a company listed in Poland goes public on BVB

James Bond prinde la public: filmul No Time to Die s-a menţinut pe primul loc în box office-ul românesc de weekend

James Bond prinde la public: filmul No Time to Die s-a menţinut pe primul loc în box office-ul românesc de weekend

„Nu e vreme de murit/ No Time to Die”, al 25-lea film din seria „James Bond”, s-a menţinut pe primul loc în box office-ul românesc de weekend, arată News.ro. Cu încasări… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul zilnic de suceveni infectați cu Covid a trecut iar de 300, din 2139 de persoane testate

Numărul zilnic de suceveni infectați cu Covid a trecut iar de 300, din 2139 de persoane testate

Numărul de infectări cu SARS-CoV-2 a fost, marți, în județul Suceava, de 303 cazuri noi și 67 de persoane reconfirmate pozitiv la retestare, din 2139 de persoane testate. La această dată sunt 3.395 de suceveni… [citeste mai departe]

Valeriu Gheorghiță: Românii vaccinați în afara țării cu seruri nerecunoscute se pot imuniza și cu cele autorizate în UE

Valeriu Gheorghiță: Românii vaccinați în afara țării cu seruri nerecunoscute se pot imuniza și cu cele autorizate în UE

Persoanele care s-au vaccinat în alte țări cu vaccinuri care nu sunt recunoscute în România, cum ar fi Sinovac, Sinopharm şi Sputnik, se pot vaccina,… [citeste mai departe]

Simulatorul de credit sau cum sa aflam dinainte cum functioneaza un credit: consultati pareri Tbi bank

Simulatorul de credit sau cum sa aflam dinainte cum functioneaza un credit: consultati pareri Tbi bank

Conținut oferit de: creditdoctor.ro. Un împrumut responsabil este un împrumut rambursat, iar responsabilitatea TBI Bank este de a-și sprijini clienții în fiecare etapă a realizării proiectului lor… [citeste mai departe]

Texas interzice obligativitatea vaccinării anti-COVID-19, inclusiv la companiile private

Texas interzice obligativitatea vaccinării anti-COVID-19, inclusiv la companiile private

Gregg Abbott, guvernatorul republican al Texasului, a anunţat luni că interzice tuturor entităţilor din statul său, inclusiv companiilor private, să impună obligativitatea vaccinării angajaţilor sau consumatorilor, informează… [citeste mai departe]

(P) 5 concluzii după venirea lui Edi Iordănescu la FCSB

(P) 5 concluzii după venirea lui Edi Iordănescu la FCSB

Edi Iordănescu a bifat primele 6 meciuri pe banca lui FCSB de când a preluat echipa, iar primele concluzii pot fi deja trase. De la venirea la FCSB, Iordănescu a înregistrat patru victorii, o remiză și o înfrângere. A câștigat meciurile cu Dinamo, U Craiova 1948,  Hunedoara (după prelungiri)… [citeste mai departe]

Edi Iordănescu va lipsi de la meciul cu CS Mioveni! Antrenorul FCSB are COVID!

Edi Iordănescu va lipsi de la meciul cu CS Mioveni! Antrenorul FCSB are COVID!

Antrenorul echipei FCSB, Edward Iordănescu, a fost testat pozitiv cu noul coronavirus şi a intrat în izolare, informează digisport.ro. CITEȘTE ȘI: (P) La AMAT, rata s-a schimbat! O rată nouă pentru noul tău Logan! Potrivit sursei citate, în afară… [citeste mai departe]

Bugetarii din Chişinău vor avea zi liberă de Hramul Oraşului

Bugetarii din Chişinău vor avea zi liberă de Hramul Oraşului

Zi liberă pentru bugetarii din Chişinău de Hramul Oraşului. Decizia Consiliului Municipal din 2002 este valabilă și în acest an. În 14 octombrie, instituțiile de stat subordonate autorităților Capitalei şi celor centrale nu vor avea program de lucru. [citeste mai departe]

Descinderi în Prahova. Sunt căutate persoane care au păcălit statul în starea de urgență

Descinderi în Prahova. Sunt căutate persoane care au păcălit statul în starea de urgență

Poliţiştii au descins, marţi, la mai multe adrese din Prahova, la locuințele unor persoane bănuite că au obţinut ilegal indemnizaţii de sprijin de la stat pe durata stării de urgenţă, dar şi indemnizaţii pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Domnule președinte, aprindeți o lumânare! / OPINIE

Domnule președinte, aprindeți o lumânare! / OPINIE

„Campania a fost un succes, practic am oprit pandemia. Faptul că avem așa puține cazuri – nu mai avem un interes foarte mare pentru vaccinare”, spunea președintele Klaus Iohannis într-o zi caldă de vară a acestui an, fiind întrebat de ziariști despre încetinirea campaniei de vaccinare. Astăzi,… [citeste mai departe]


Aforti Holding, a company listed in Poland goes public on BVB

Publicat:
Aforti Holding, a company listed in Poland goes public on BVB

(BVB) announced on Tuesday that the first bond issue of the Polish company, has started trading on the of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the stock market symbol AFH25, according to a press release. , a non-banking financial institution is listed on the market […] The post , a company listed in Poland goes public on BVB appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

