7.9 pct of GDP for supporting public pension system and unemployment insurance system, in 2020

Victor Ponta, despre revenirea membrilor Pro România Brăila: Este greşeala mea că am dat o şansă şi încredere unora care nu meritau

"La Braila ( ca peste tot in tara) este nevoie de ProRomania - un proiect nou, progresist si pro european, un loc in care… [citeste mai departe]

MOMENTE GRELE la ICCJ - Cele opt persoane pe care DNA vrea să le aresteze în dosarul PSD Arad ascultă contestația procurorului - ședința este secretă

Cei opt protagoniști fără calitate de demnitar pentru care DNA cere arestarea preventivă… [citeste mai departe]

Sponsorizare importantă pentru Asociaţia Salvatorilor Montani Mioveni

Asociaţia Salvatorilor Montani Mioveni a primit o sponsorizare importantă, în valoare de 10.000 de lei, de la firma Romaqua Borsec. Este vorba, printre altele, şi de nişte ruscaci de avalanşă vitali în operaţiuni de salvare şi nu numai. „Ţin să mulţumesc firmei… [citeste mai departe]

Noi detalii în cazul tinerilor morți la Hâncești: Cauzele preliminare ale morții - Video

CHIȘINĂU, 17 dec - Sputnik. Oamenii legii au fost alertați de un bărbat aseară, în jurul orei 21:20. Acesta le-a spus polițiștilor că în domiciliul vecinului său din orașul Hâncești au fost găsite 3 cadavre, doi bărbați… [citeste mai departe]

Porsche prezintă Macan GTS facelift: motor V6 cu 380 CP și preț de pornire de peste 80. ...

La jumătatea anului trecut, Porsche a publicat primele imagini și informații referitoare la Macan facelift. În momentul lansării, nemții au oferit o singură versiune echipată cu motorul pe benzină de 2.0 litri de… [citeste mai departe]

CFR Cluj şi-a aflat adversara din şaisprezecimile de finală ale Europa League

FOTO – Arhivă CFR Cluj va întâlni formaţia spaniolă FC Sevilla, în şaisprezecimile de finală ale Europa League. Tragerea la sorţi a avut loc luni, la Nyon (Elveţia). Sevilla a încheiat pe primul loc grupa A din Europa League, din care au mai… [citeste mai departe]

Episcopul Macarie al Europei de Nord cheamă la rugăciune pentru situația gravă a familiei Smicală

Episcopul Macarie al Europei de Nord a lansat un nou apel la rugăciune pentru situația gravă în care se află medicul român Camelia Smicală și cei doi copii ai ei aflați în custodia statului finlandez:”În… [citeste mai departe]

Pavel Vrba, pe banca tehnică a Clubului Ludgoreț

Clubul Ludogoreț a anunțat, luni, numirea în funcția de antrenor principal a lui Pavel Vrba, în vârstă de 56 de ani. Formația bulgară spune că a adus "cel mai bun tehnician ceh de la ora actuală", potrivit Mediafax.Pavel Vrba o va părăsi pe Viktoria Plzen, formație la care activa din iulie 2017 și pe… [citeste mai departe]

17 decembrie 1989: timișorenii începeau să scrie cu sânge istoria Revoluției

Materialul face parte din campania "20 de ani de libertate a Stirilor ProTV, care a fost difuzată în premieră în 2009. Materialele din această campanie au fost realizate de Romeo Diaconescu și de Cosmin Savu. [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie în Afganistan: Zece oameni, între care trei copii, au fost uciși după ce mașina în care se aflau a sărit în aer

Zece membri ai unei familii au fost ucişi marţi după ce maşina lor a sărit în aer în timp ce se îndreptau spre o înmormântare în estul Afganistanului,… [citeste mai departe]


7.9 pct of GDP for supporting public pension system and unemployment insurance system, in 2020

Publicat:
The social insurance state budget for the public pension system is set at both revenues and expenditures of 87.327 billion lei, both for commitment credits and budget credits, the percentage allocated for the public pension system and the unemployment insurance system being 7.9 pct of the , according to the draft social insurance budget law for 2020 published by the Ministry of (MFP).  The unemployment insurance budget, related to the unemployment insurance system, is set at revenues in the amount of about 2.158 billion lei, and at expenditures in the amount

