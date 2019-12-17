7.9 pct of GDP for supporting public pension system and unemployment insurance system, in 2020

7.9 pct of GDP for supporting public pension system and unemployment insurance system, in 2020Publicat:
The social insurance state budget for the public pension system is set at both revenues and expenditures of 87.327 billion lei, both for commitment credits and budget credits, the percentage allocated for the public pension system and the unemployment insurance system being 7.9 pct of the Gross Domestic Product, according to the draft social insurance budget law for 2020 published by the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP). The unemployment insurance budget, related to the unemployment insurance system, is set at revenues in the amount of about 2.158 billion lei, and at expenditures in the amount…
