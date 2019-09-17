Postponing new income increases, waiving new tax cuts, recommendations of Fiscal Council president

Stiri Recomandate

Atenţionare de călătorie emisă de MAE: Grevă a personalului de la sol KLM pe aeroportul Schiphol

Atenţionare de călătorie emisă de MAE: Grevă a personalului de la sol KLM pe aeroportul Schiphol

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe informează cetăţenii români care se află, tranzitează sau doresc să călătorească în Regatul Ţărilor de Jos că miercuri, în intervalul orar 13:00 - 17:00, personalul de… [citeste mai departe]

Fatih Terim l-a convocat pe Florin Andone la lotul echipei Galatasaray pentru Liga Campionilor

Fatih Terim l-a convocat pe Florin Andone la lotul echipei Galatasaray pentru Liga Campionilor

Atacantul Florin Andone a fost convocat de antrenorul Fatih Terim în lotul echipei Galatasaray pentru Liga Campionilor, informează site-ul oficial al clubului turc, potrivit news.ro.Andone nu a putut juca pentru… [citeste mai departe]

După un an de pușcărie, doi dintre cei mai buni fotbaliști ai Rusiei au fost ELIBERAȚI: Pavel Mamaev şi Alexander Kokorin au bătut un politician

După un an de pușcărie, doi dintre cei mai buni fotbaliști ai Rusiei au fost ELIBERAȚI: Pavel Mamaev şi Alexander Kokorin au bătut un politician

Fotbaliştii Pavel Mamaev şi Alexander Kokorin, încarceraţi din octombrie 2018 pentru agresarea unui… [citeste mai departe]

România reprezentată la Târgul de Carte de la Göteborg 2019 de Mircea Cărtărescu, Laura Grünberg, Liliana Corobca şi Alina Purcaru

România reprezentată la Târgul de Carte de la Göteborg 2019 de Mircea Cărtărescu, Laura Grünberg, Liliana Corobca şi Alina Purcaru

Scriitorii Mircea Cărtărescu, Laura Grünberg, Liliana Corobca şi Alina Purcaru, alături de traducătoarele suedeze Inger Johansson… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir Novosadiuk a făcut primele declaraţii, după ce procurorii au descins la el acasă

Vladimir Novosadiuk a făcut primele declaraţii, după ce procurorii au descins la el acasă

Directorul Sputnik Moldova, Vladimir Novosadiuk, a făcut primele declaraţii, după ce procurorii au efectuat percheziţii în casa dar şi la biroul jurnalistului. Potrivit ria.ru, în timpul audierilor, Novosadiuk a negat… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 164 de milioane lei pentru refacerea infrastructurii afectate de calamităţi

Peste 164 de milioane lei pentru refacerea infrastructurii afectate de calamităţi

Astăzi, 17 septembrie, Guvernul României a aprobat alocarea sumei de peste 164 de milioane de lei, din Fondul de intervenţie la dispoziţia Guvernului, prevăzut în bugetul de stat pe anul 2019, pentru efectuarea unor lucrări de refacere… [citeste mai departe]

Încă o NENOROCIRE în Rusia: După explozia NUCLEARĂ, a sărit în aer și unul dintre cele doar două laboratoare din lume care conţin fiole cu virusul variolei

Încă o NENOROCIRE în Rusia: După explozia NUCLEARĂ, a sărit în aer și unul dintre cele doar două laboratoare din lume care conţin fiole cu virusul variolei

Rusia a dezminţit marţi existenţa unui risc de contaminare după ce o explozie… [citeste mai departe]

SURSE Apar complicații pe dreapta: Nicușor Dan încurcă jocurile pentru Primăria Capitalei

SURSE Apar complicații pe dreapta: Nicușor Dan încurcă jocurile pentru Primăria Capitalei

Înscrierea lui Nicușor Dan în cursa din USR pentru candidatura la Primăria Capitalei a deschis ușa pentru aranjamente de culise în PNL, USR și PLUS.PNL se află într-o situație delicată în București: partidul a câștigat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Postponing new income increases, waiving new tax cuts, recommendations of Fiscal Council president

Publicat:
Postponing new income increases, waiving new tax cuts, recommendations of Fiscal Council president

of the , , recommends postponing new increases of incomes / salaries, stopping the promises that generate unrealistic expectations in citizens and restructuring the state apparatus given that, according to him, the acute deficit of fiscal area is increasingly dangerous.

argues, in an article published on the institution's website, that without being a "tax haven", Romania has reached the penultimate position in the EU as level of tax revenues, adding that in the EU the average tax revenue ranges at 39-40 oercent of GDP, while in emerging…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Presedintele Consilului Fiscal recomanda amanarea unor noi cresteri de venituri si renuntarea la alte reduceri de taxe

17:46, 17.09.2019 - Daniel Daianu sustine, intr-un articol publicat pe site-ul institutiei, ca a avut loc o ajustare bugetara majora in intervalul 2012-2015, costisitoare din punct de vedere social si nu numai (a alimentat probabil inclinatia de plecare din tara), deficitul bugetului consolidat ajungand la sub 1% din…

Q2 2019 hourly labour costs, up 5.7pct in Romania from Q1

12:05, 03.09.2019 - Hourly labour costs in Romania adjusted for working days recorded an increase by 5.7pct in Q2 2019 from Q1 2019 and by 12.46pct from Q2 2018, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Compared with Q1 2019, hourly labour costs adjusted for working days increased…

PM Dancila: President Iohannis replaces constitutional duty of mediator with saboteur

23:02, 28.08.2019 - Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday stated that President Iohannis "replaced his constitutional duty of a mediator among parties with that of a saboteur," claiming that the head of the state doesn't understand that Romania need its political class to show maturity. "Presidential candidate…

Președintele Consiliului Fiscal vine cu declarații alarmante: “In 2021 se va simți și un impact foarte sever al aplicarii noii Legi a pensiilor”

19:03, 11.08.2019 - Ziarul Unirea Președintele Consiliului Fiscal vine cu declarații alarmante: “In 2021 se va simți și un impact foarte sever al aplicarii noii Legi a pensiilor” Președintele Consiliului Fiscal, Daniel Daianu, declara intr-un interviu acordat recent, ca situația financiara a Romaniei este una extrem de…

Buget consolidat, ampla corecție. Daianu (Consiliul Fiscal), analiza: Cu ce efecte pentru oameni și pentru firme

17:54, 18.07.2019 - Potrivit acestuia, tari cu vulnerabilitati accentuate de politici fiscale pro-ciclice, deficite externe si cresterea indatorarii ce au fost alimentate de miscarea neingradita a capitalurilor (specifica Pietei Unice) si de insuficienta mijloacelor macroprudentiale au suferit corectii dureroase dupa…

PNL's Orban: PM Dancila must implement all recommendations issued by GRECO, Venice Commission, European Commission

17:35, 11.07.2019 - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban believes that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has a duty to implement all the recommendations issued by GRECO, the Venice Commission and the European Commission."Premier Vasilica Viorica Dancila behaves as if she is still led by Liviu…

Birchall on GRECO reports: When you are in a club you need to observe rules

17:12, 09.07.2019 - Minister of Justice Ana Birchall on Tuesday stated, while referring to the recommendations of the GRECO reports in Romania, that "one needs to observe the rules when joining a club."The Ministry of Justice on Tuesday, 11.00 am, published the two reports of the Group of States Against Corruption…

Iohannis: Gov't has to mend prejudice to judiciary by enforcing European bodies' recommendations

20:14, 24.06.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis draws the gov't attention on the new alarm sent by the European Commission for Democracy through Law of the European Council (the Venice Commission) in the opinion referring to the successive changes of the Laws of Justice through emergency ordinances."The President…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 17 septembrie 2019
Bucuresti 15°C | 32°C
Iasi 13°C | 21°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 25°C
Timisoara 15°C | 27°C
Constanta 18°C | 28°C
Brasov 13°C | 24°C
Baia Mare 10°C | 21°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri EXTRAGERI SPECIALE la 6/49 din 15.09.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT - 7.466.746,08
II (5/6) 13 11.197,56 -
III (4/6) 632 230,32 -
IV (3/6) 11.363 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.098.772,88

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 17 septembrie 2019
USD 4.2979
EUR 4.7352
CHF 4.3226
GBP 5.3288
CAD 3.2423
XAU 207.122
JPY 3.9723
CNY 0.6057
AED 1.1701
AUD 2.9372
MDL 0.2416
BGN 2.421

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec