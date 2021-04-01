World Bank lifts Romania’s 2021 economic growth forecast to 4.3%

Stiri Recomandate

Oamenii vor sa clujeancă. S-au saturat de restricții și vor pe terase - FOTO

Clujenii au început să iasă la terasa de dimineață, la fel că în vremurile bune.Terasele de pe Bulevardul Eroilor au revenit la viață, joi dimineață, sub soarele blând de aprilie. Clujenii au obosit in urma restricțiilor și vor să trăiască alături… [citeste mai departe]

Gorj: Doar 48,2% dintre elevi au promovat Simularea BAC-ului

Un procent de 48,2% dintre elevii care au participat la Simularea Examenului de Bacalaureat în Gorj au obținut notă de promovare. Astfel, din cei 3.131 înscriși, 2.209 au susținut probele și 1.065 au obținut peste media 6. Un singur candidat a reușit să obțină media 10, respectiv… [citeste mai departe]

Județul Alba, în TOPUL persoanelor interesate de vaccinarea anti-COVID. Suceava, la COADA clasamentului

Județul Alba, în TOPUL persoanelor interesate de vaccinarea anti-COVID. Suceava, la COADA clasamentului Noi vești despre campania de vaccinare. Județul Cluj se situează pe primul loc în ceea… [citeste mai departe]

Emisar ONU, în Consiliul de Securitate: Myanmarul riscă un „război civil”

Myanmarul se confruntă cu un risc fără precedent al unui „război civil”, avertizează emisarul ONU Christine Schraner Burgener, care îndeamnă Consiliul de Securitate al ONU să folosească „toate mijloacele” pentru a evita o „catastrofă” şi o… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis: Virusul nu dispare prin violenţă şi manifestări extremiste, ci prin imunizarea cât mai multor oameni

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a afirmat joi că soluţia pentru stoparea pandemiei şi de a recăpăta normalitatea este vaccinare. Şeful statului a adăugat că „virusul care ne-a… [citeste mai departe]

3 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 1 aprilie 2021, în Baia de Arieș, Ponor și Sălciua

Astăzi, 1 aprilie 2021, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 103 cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Dintre aceste cazuri, 1 a fost atribuit… [citeste mai departe]

Evoluția Covid-19 în România, în ultima săptămână. Peste 40% din totalul cazurilor, în București

Conform Centrului Naţional de Supraveghere şi Control al Bolilor Transmisibile (CNSCBT) a publicat, la 1 aprilie 2021, Raportul săptămânal de supraveghere COVID-19 actualizat cu intervalul… [citeste mai departe]

Acuzații grave la Survivor România 2021: ”Venea cu un slip și se apleca în fața lui Marius” VIDEO

Un nou scandal a izbucnit la Survivor România. O concurentă de la Războinici este acuzată de faptul că ar fi încercat să-l seducă pe Marius Crăciun. Sportiva aruncă bomba și spune despre cine… [citeste mai departe]

Performance live cu proiectul timișorean Pilestra, în cadrul seriei de evenimente puse la cale de Escape Underground Hub

Pilestra, proiectul muzical timișorean alcătuit din Manuela Marchiș și Mihai Neagoe, a lansat recent un live performance sub umbrela X/imental, videoul fiind… [citeste mai departe]

Covid-19, Timiș: opt decese și 320 de cazuri noi în ultimele 24 de ore

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost raportate 326 de infectări cu coronavirus în județ, cele mai multe la Timișoara - 133. Opt oameni au murit în acest interval de timp. În continuare sunt zece focare active în județ. [citeste mai departe]


World Bank lifts Romania’s 2021 economic growth forecast to 4.3%

Publicat:
said in the latest edition of Europe and report that it expects Romania‘s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 4.3% in 2021, according to . “Romania’s economy is expected to improve this year in the second half of the year,” said the World Bank. […] The post World Bank lifts Romania’s 2021 economic growth forecast to 4.3% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Balotesti, Mogosoaia, Snagov and Stefanestii de Jos under quarantine

13:30, 25.03.2021 - Four communes in Ilfov county, Balotesti, Mogosoaia, Snagov and Stefanestii de Jos,  were placed under quarantine starting Wednesday, March 24, according to Romania-Insider.  The four communes will remain under quarantine for two weeks until April 7, at 22:00. Any trips outside the house in the four…

MOL and Rompetrol to open charging stations for electric cars

14:35, 23.03.2021 - Romania’s national road management company (CNAIR) has signed concession contracts on Monday with Rompetrol and MOL for opening 13 new service stations on the A1 and A2 motorways which will include e-charging facilities, according to Romania-Insider.  Rompetrol will build fuel and power stations in…

Romania’s central bank raises 2021 inflation forecast to 3.4%

18:41, 16.03.2021 - Romania’s central bank (BNR) decided on Tuesday to raise its 2021 inflation forecast to 3.4% from 2.5% predicted in November, close to the upper end of its target band of 1.5-3.5%, according to seenews.com. “Since the release of the November 2020 Inflation Report, some significant inflationary pressures…

Iohannis: Torturing, trafficking or killing wild animals must be punished

18:30, 03.03.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on the occasion of World Wildlife Day on Wednesday, stating that torturing, trafficking, or killing wild animals are reprehensible acts that must be punished in accordance with the law, according to Agerpres. “Romania holds a special place in Europe in terms of…

Lufthansa launches flights to Frankfurt from Iași

14:05, 02.03.2021 - German airline Lufthansa will operate four flights a week on the Iași-Frankfurt route starting on May 21, according to Romania-Insider. Vasile Stoicea, the interim director of Iasi Airport, emphasized that the new route will help the local business environment. According to the management of Iași Airport,…

Romania used EU funds to mitigate the COVID-19 crisis

17:40, 01.03.2021 - Minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea declared during the debates in the Parliament’s Joint Committee for budget-finance on the 2021 budget that, Romania used over EUR 1.4 billion of European funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Romania-Insider. The government…

Romania’s main e-payment platform integrates the local cryptocurrency eGold

17:40, 01.03.2021 - Netopia is a Romanian company founded in 2003 to simplify the payment process through technology. About 30,000 Romanian retailers using the local electronic payment platform Netopia can technically accept the Romanian crypto coin eGold as a payment method after the e-payment platform signed an agreement…

European Best Destinations 2021: Sibiu in Central Romania ranks fifth

08:11, 27.02.2021 - Sibiu in central Romania ranked fifth in this year’s “European Best Destination” competition. European Best Destination is an independent organization based in Brussels that promotes tourism in Europe. Twenty cities participated in the competition, which took place from January 20 to February 10, according…


