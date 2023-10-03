Warsaw, Kyiv make breakthrough on Ukrainian grain transit

Stiri Recomandate

DGA Ilfov. Persoană cercetată pentru dare de mită, ca urmare a unui apel la Call-center anticorupție

DGA Ilfov. Persoană cercetată pentru dare de mită, ca urmare a unui apel la Call-center anticorupție

La data de 03.10.2023, polițiști ai Direcției Generale Anticorupție – Direcția Anticorupție pentru Municipiul București și Ilfov au pus în executare un mandat de aducere la sediul Parchetului… [citeste mai departe]

Revoltă în redacțiile Libertatea și Gazeta Sporturilor - Jurnaliștii denunță pretențiile patronatului în legătură cu firmele de jocuri de noroc

Revoltă în redacțiile Libertatea și Gazeta Sporturilor - Jurnaliștii denunță pretențiile patronatului în legătură cu firmele de jocuri de noroc

Jurnaliştii de la Gazeta Sporturilor şi Libertatea se opun conducerii Grupului Ringier de a… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Iohannis participă, la Granada, la Summitul Comunităţii Politice Europene şi la reuniunea informală a Consiliului European

Preşedintele Iohannis participă, la Granada, la Summitul Comunităţii Politice Europene şi la reuniunea informală a Consiliului European

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis va participa joi, la Granada, la cel de-al treilea Summit al Comunităţii Politice Europene… [citeste mai departe]

Un militar ucrainean a sunat în Rusia pentru asistență tehnică după ce a avut probleme cu tancul T-72 pe care l-a capturat

Un militar ucrainean a sunat în Rusia pentru asistență tehnică după ce a avut probleme cu tancul T-72 pe care l-a capturat

Un militar ucrainean care a capturat un tanc rusesc T-72 cu probleme mecanice s-a filmat în timp ce a sunat la producătorul tancului din Rusia solicitând… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele CJ Suceava îl cheamă pe Ioan Stan să se implice alături de el pentru ...

Președintele CJ Suceava îl cheamă pe Ioan Stan să se implice alături de el pentru ...

Președintele Consiliului Județean Suceava, Gheorghe Flutur, îl cheamă pe liderul social-democraților suceveni, Ioan Stan, să se implice alături de el pentru modernizarea județului. Îndemnul a fost făcut după ce Ioan Stan… [citeste mai departe]

Superliga – Programul etapei a 13-a, rundă fără derby-uri clasice

Superliga – Programul etapei a 13-a, rundă fără derby-uri clasice

Etapa a 13-a a Superligii la fotbal masculin nu programează niciun derby clasic al campionatului, însă se vor juca o serie de meciuri cu miză și cu orgolii. În prim plan ar putea fi situată confruntarea Farul Constanța – U Cluj, dar și întâlnirea dintre C [citeste mai departe]

Trafic îngreunat pe DN 7, după ciocnirea dintre un TIR și o betonieră

Trafic îngreunat pe DN 7, după ciocnirea dintre un TIR și o betonieră

Traficul se desfășoară pe jumătate de cale, în această după-amiază, pe DN 7, în zona localității arădene Conop, după ciocnirea dintre o autobetonieră și un autotren, informează DRDP Timișoara. Accidentul de pe șoseaua care leagă Aradul de Deva s-a produs… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop rune octombrie 2023. Mihai Voropchievici anunță zodiile care au protecție divină

Horoscop rune octombrie 2023. Mihai Voropchievici anunță zodiile care au protecție divină

A doua lună din această toamnă va aduce experiențe și obstacole noi pentru nativii celor 12 semne ale zodiacului. Potrivit horoscop rune octombrie 2023, Mihai Voropchievici a anunțat care sunt zodiile care vor avea… [citeste mai departe]

Nicole Scherzinger va avea două nunți. Artista și Thom Evans se pregătesc să își unească destinele

Nicole Scherzinger va avea două nunți. Artista și Thom Evans se pregătesc să își unească destinele

După o cerere în căsătorie ca în povești, Nicole Scherzinger se pregătește să ajungă în fața altarului. Ea și logodnicul ei, Thom Evans, vor face pasul cel mare, dar nu s-au gândit, încă,… [citeste mai departe]

HMD începe să producă smartphone-uri 5G în Europa

HMD începe să producă smartphone-uri 5G în Europa

În urma anunțului recent al tranziției sale către o nouă strategie de portofoliu multibrand, HMD Global, cel mai mare producător european de smartphone-uri, anunță astăzi o altă etapă importantă: HMD a început să producă smartphone-uri 5G1 în Europa.  Primul dispozitiv scos de pe linia de producție,… [citeste mai departe]


Warsaw, Kyiv make breakthrough on Ukrainian grain transit

Publicat:
Warsaw, Kyiv make breakthrough on Ukrainian grain transit

Warsaw and Kyiv announced on Tuesday they had agreed to speed up the transit of Ukrainian cereal exports through Poland to third countries, a first step in resolving their grain war, according to Euractiv. The three-nation agreement between Poland, Ukraine and Lithuania means that Ukrainian grain exports — destined for markets in Africa and the […] The post Warsaw, Kyiv make breakthrough on Ukrainian grain transit appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

