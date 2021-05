Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Vulcanul Nyiragongo din Republica Democrata Congo a erupt sambata seara pentru prima data in ultimele doua decenii. Autoritatile au decis ca orasul Goma, situat pe flancul sudic al vulcanului, pe malul lacului Kivu, sa fie evacuat, potrivit G4media.ro, care citeaza AFP. „Cerul a devenit rosu. Exista…

- Celebrul vulcan Nyiragongo, situat în apropiere de orasul Goma, în estul Republicii Democrate Congo (RDC), a erupt brusc sâmbata seara, relateaza AFP și Agerpres.Emanatii puternice de lumina incandescenta care ieseau din crater erau vizibile din Goma, în timp ce un miros…

- Celebrul vulcan Nyiragongo, situat in apropiere de orasul Goma, in estul Republicii Democrate Congo (RDC), a erupt brusc sambata seara, a relatat un corespondent AFP. Emanatii puternice de lumina incandescenta care ieseau din crater erau vizibile din Goma, in timp ce un miros de sulf era perceptibil…

- The plenum of the Parliament was informed, on Tuesday, through a letter, by President Klaus Iohannis regarding the conclusion of the participation of the Romanian Army in the NATO Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan and the redeployment to Romania, starting May 1, 2021, of the Romanian contingent…

- Turnover in market services provided mainly to enterprises increased, in January, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, in nominal terms, both as gross series and as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, by 1.1pct and 0.6pct respectively, according…

- Non-residents' direct investment in Romania dropped 70.39 per cent in the first month of this year, down to EUR 363 million, compared to EUR 1,226 million in January 2020, according to data sent by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) to AGERPRES on Tuesday. Non-residents' direct investment…

- The natural increase in Romania's population remained negative in January of this year and increased almost twice compared to that reported in the same month of 2020, to minus 14,538 people, from minus 7,381 persons, shows the data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS),…

- The balance of non-government loan granted by credit institutions increased by 0.4 pct in January 2021, compared to December 2020 (-0.9 pct in real terms), to the level of 283.531 billion lei, informs the National Bank of Romania (BNR) in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. The lei-denominated…