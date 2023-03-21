USR challenge integrity staff pay bonus law with constitutional court

Stiri Recomandate

Dacă primăriile nu pot recupera banii din amenzi, va face asta ANAF-ul!

O bună parte din primăriile din zonă se plâng că nu pot recupera banii din amenzi. Inclusiv primăria din Mihai Viteazu este în această situație. Acum un proiect legislativ vine cu propunerea ca ANAF-ul să fie cel care recuperează banii din sancțiunile contravenționale.… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful Inspectoratului de Stat în Construcții confirmă că s-au găsit probleme și nereguli la șantierele MIS Grup din Sîngeorz-Băi

Andrei Mustea, șeful Inspectoratului de Stat în Construcții a confirmat pentru Bistrițeanul.ro că s-au găsit probleme și nereguli… [citeste mai departe]

IPS Teodosie, o primă decizie definitivă în cazul amenzilor încasate în pandemie. Abuz!

Arhiepiscopul Tomisului, ÎPS Teodosie, a câștigat procesul cu Poliția și la Tribunalul Constanța, după ce a fost amendat pentru nerespectarea izolării la domiciliu, în pandemie. Astfel, Instanţa a decis că acesta a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Mai multe trepte ale scărilor originale de la Tour Eiffel vor fi scoase la licitație. Care este prețul de pornire

O parte din scara în spirală, care a fost realizată în secolul al XIX-lea pentru Tour Eiffel din Paris, va fi scoasă la licitație pe 23 martie, potrivit unui anunț al casei… [citeste mai departe]

Concurs de poezie organizat de Biblioteca Municipală Turda cu elevii Școlii Profesionale SAMUS

Cu ocazia Zilei Internaționale a Poezie, Biblioteca Municipală “Teodor Mureșanu” Turda, a organizat un concurs de poezie alături de elevii Școlii profesionale speciale SAMUS. “Marți, 21 Martie 2023 Biblioteca… [citeste mai departe]

PMP Turda pregătește un marș de protest cu lanterne. Vezi care este cauza?

În această dimineață TurdaNews informa în cadrul rubricii „Știrea Cititorului” despre faptul că strada Aleea Plopilor din Turda este în beznă pe timp de noapte. Sesizarea vine de la locuitorii zonei care spun că iluminatul public nu funcționează.… [citeste mai departe]

Procurorii DIICOT, percheziții de amploare la dealerii din Cluj-Napoca! Marfa era vândută inclusiv minorilor

Poliţiştii şi procurorii DIICOT din Suceava au făcut percheziții în Cluj-Napoca și Suceava la mai multe locuințe. Mai multe persoane din Rădăuţi sunt suspectate că vindeau droguri… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Concurenței anunță că inflația poate exploda în continuare: Câtă vreme e în toate domeniile, nu se poate ancheta!

Creşterile de preţuri generalizate nu sunt un subiect de concurenţă, însă dacă preţurile cresc într-o anumită industrie atunci poate fi… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Putin îl primește pe Xi la Kremlin pentru discuții oficiale

Președintele Vladimir Putin l-a primit marți (21 martie) pe liderul chinez Xi Jinping la Kremlin pentru începutul unor discuții oficiale care se așteaptă să se concentreze pe criza ucraineană și pe aprofundarea legăturilor economice dintre Rusia și China. Cei doi… [citeste mai departe]

Plic poștal aniversar dedicat CMG

Pentru a marca cea de-a cincea aniversare de la înființarea China Media Group (CMG), astăzi, a fost lansat un plic poștal la nivelul întregii Chine. De asemenea, a fost lansat un set de timbre personalizate, special conceput pentru aniversarea CMG. China Media Group a fost lansat la data de 21 Martie 2018, prin integrarea Televiziunii… [citeste mai departe]


USR challenge integrity staff pay bonus law with constitutional court

Publicat:
(USR) and the lawmakers have challenged with the (CCR) a law under which the staff of the (ANI) receive a pay bonus of up to 25% for neuropsychic overload.

According to a press release from USR, the law passed last week. At the same time, there is also a law in the process of being adopted which would grant pay raises to staff of the Agency for Payments and Intervention for Agriculture (APIA) and the for and Fishing (AFIR), according to USR, told Agerpres.

Danube Delta, Black Sea ban on fishing pike perch, European perch, makerel kicks off

11:20, 21.03.2023 - In the Danube Delta, the prohibition of fishing for pike perch, European perch and makerel species has begun, and the Northern pike specimens can be caught by recreational fishermen/athletes only in the "catch&release" system, according to the Order on the establishment of the periods and areas…

CNA chairman will come to Parliament for a discussion on the media situation (USR)

19:05, 17.03.2023 - Save Romania Union (USR) announced that the president of the National Audiovisual Council (CNA), Monica Gubernat, will come to the Culture Committee of the Chamber of Deputies on March 28, for a discussion about the media situation in Romania and the role of CNA.According to a press release sent…

Court to consider challenge to law on mandatory monthly report of agricultural produce stockpiles

11:10, 16.03.2023 - The Constitutional Court of Romania will consider today a challenge filed by the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Right Force (FD) against a law mandating agricultural producers to report their monthly stockpiles of produce.USR says in a press statement that the mandated reports "will allow interest…

State child allowance, a right from the first day of the child's life (Senate)

20:25, 13.03.2023 - The Senate adopted on Monday unanimously (98 votes "for") a legislative proposal of the Save Romania Union (USR) by which the right to the state allowance for children is established starting from the first day of the child's life and not starting with the month following the one in which the child…

Maximum duration of protection order could be extended to one year, according to USR bill

17:45, 08.03.2023 - Victims of domestic violence could benefit from free legal assistance throughout the lawsuit, and the maximum duration of the protection order could be extended to one year, according to a draft law submitted by the Save Romania Union (USR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Banning order for fishing pike enters into force

16:20, 29.01.2023 - Starting this week, no fisherman from the Danube Delta is allowed to catch pike, one of the most valuable fish species in the reserve, as a result of the prohibition order published on Friday in the Official Journal, co-signed by the ministries of Environment and Agriculture. Fii la curent…

Ministry of Agriculture develops draft decision for establishment of Milk and Dairy Products Observatory

00:11, 04.01.2023 - The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) has drawn up the methodological rules for the application of the Milk and Dairy Products Law no. 307/2022, as well as the Guide to definitions and terms used in the milk industry, the ministry announced on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele…

USR and Forta Dreptei challenges cyber security law to the Constitutional Court

14:25, 22.12.2022 - Deputies from the Save Romania Union (USR) and from Forta Dreptei will notify the Constitutional Court regarding the cyber security law, on the grounds that it "seriously" violates the right to private life of Romanians, informs a press release from USR sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. Fii la…


