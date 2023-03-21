USR challenge integrity staff pay bonus law with constitutional court

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- In the Danube Delta, the prohibition of fishing for pike perch, European perch and makerel species has begun, and the Northern pike specimens can be caught by recreational fishermen/athletes only in the "catch&release" system, according to the Order on the establishment of the periods and areas…

- Save Romania Union (USR) announced that the president of the National Audiovisual Council (CNA), Monica Gubernat, will come to the Culture Committee of the Chamber of Deputies on March 28, for a discussion about the media situation in Romania and the role of CNA.According to a press release sent…

- The Constitutional Court of Romania will consider today a challenge filed by the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Right Force (FD) against a law mandating agricultural producers to report their monthly stockpiles of produce.USR says in a press statement that the mandated reports "will allow interest…

- The Senate adopted on Monday unanimously (98 votes "for") a legislative proposal of the Save Romania Union (USR) by which the right to the state allowance for children is established starting from the first day of the child's life and not starting with the month following the one in which the child…

- Victims of domestic violence could benefit from free legal assistance throughout the lawsuit, and the maximum duration of the protection order could be extended to one year, according to a draft law submitted by the Save Romania Union (USR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- Starting this week, no fisherman from the Danube Delta is allowed to catch pike, one of the most valuable fish species in the reserve, as a result of the prohibition order published on Friday in the Official Journal, co-signed by the ministries of Environment and Agriculture. Fii la curent…

- The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) has drawn up the methodological rules for the application of the Milk and Dairy Products Law no. 307/2022, as well as the Guide to definitions and terms used in the milk industry, the ministry announced on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele…

- Deputies from the Save Romania Union (USR) and from Forta Dreptei will notify the Constitutional Court regarding the cyber security law, on the grounds that it "seriously" violates the right to private life of Romanians, informs a press release from USR sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. Fii la…