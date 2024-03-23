Stiri Recomandate

Goal of United Right Alliance - joint lists in as many counties as possible (Ludovic Orban)

Publicat:
Goal of United Right Alliance - joint lists in as many counties as possible (Ludovic Orban)

Chairman of the Force of the , , says that the aims to have joint lists of candidates for local elections in as many counties as possible.

He said that the parties that make up the alliance are prepared both for the scenario in which the of Romania (CCR) would declare unconstitutional the merger of local and elections, and for the one in which both elections will be held on June 9, Agerpres informs. "If we fail to get state institutions to act in accordance with the Constitution (...), we will have to participate…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Supreme Court notifies Constitutional Court, upon REPER request, on ordinance merging elections

22:00, 19.03.2024 - The judges of the Supreme Court admitted on Tuesday a request filed by representatives of the Renewing Romania's European Project - REPER - party to refer to the Constitutional Court an exception of unconstitutionality of the provisions of Government Emergency Ordinance 21/2024, which merged the local…

INTERVIEW/Roberta Metsola: Hope to see an increase in voting participation in Romania after EP, local elections' combining

08:20, 07.03.2024 - The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, expressed her hope, in an interview granted to AGERPRES, that Romania's decision to combine the European Parliament elections with the local ones will lead to an increase in voting participation, but also to send a message from the local level…

AUR's Simion seeks explanations at Home Affairs Ministry about OUG on combined elections

13:00, 05.03.2024 - Chairman of the opposition Alliance for the Union of Romania (AUR) George Simion and several AUR lawmakers are at the headquarters of the Home Affairs Ministry on Tuesday to "receive explanations" about the emergency ordinance on the combination of elections, which the AUR leader previously termed as…

We will find mechanisms by which people have right to run for local elections (Chamber's Simonis)

16:35, 26.02.2024 - The interim president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfred Simonis, declared on Monday that a legal formula must be found by which mayors in office, who are no longer supported by the parties for which they were elected, can also run for the local elections in 2024. Simonis was asked, at the Palace…

Liberal Ciuca: We are having a joint list with the Social Democrats for the elections to EP

19:20, 21.02.2024 - PNL (National Liberal Party) chairman Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday said that the Liberals and the PSD (Social Democratic Party) are running on joint lists in the elections for the European Parliament. "We decided to have joint lists for the elections to the European Parliament," stated Ciuca, agerpres…

PM Ciolacu on possible election merger: At the moment there is no political decision

16:35, 07.02.2024 - Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman, said on Wednesday that so far no political decision has been made on a possible merger of some of the elections scheduled this year."At the moment, according to the legislation, things are clear: we have elections for the European…

President Iohannis in Strasbourg: I am not against merging elections

12:55, 07.02.2024 - AGERPRES special correspondent, Ionut Mares, reports: I am not against merging elections, president Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday in Strasbourg at a joint press conference with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola."The elections will all take place this year, four rounds…

REPER's Strugariu: Regardless of the European parliamentary elections, I want to run in the local elections as well

20:10, 06.02.2024 - "Regardless of the result of the European parliamentary elections, I want to run in the local elections as well," says Renew MEP Ramona Strugariu, co-chair of REPER, adding that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) combining the elections to the European Parliament…


