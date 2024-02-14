Nicolae Ciuca, on merger of elections: I am counting on everyone's reason, so that we have a solution

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca said on Monday that the Liberals cannot support a Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections, considering that PNL must have its own candidate, adding that negotiating these issues is not beneficial for the democratic…

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman, said on Wednesday that so far no political decision has been made on a possible merger of some of the elections scheduled this year."At the moment, according to the legislation, things are clear: we have elections for the European…

- President Klaus Iohannis told a plenary session on Wednesday of the European Parliament in Strasbourg that the candidates in the upcoming European elections early this June June should not fight Europe while campaigning."Every party comes up with concepts, with ideas, with policies. You will accuse…

- REPER Party co-chair, MEP Ramona Strugariu calls for political predictability and announces that she will use all legal levers, including a possible referral to the European Court of Human Rights, if the decision on the merger of elections is made."An essential aspect of the merger that the PSD [the…

- The idea of merging the European Parliament election with the local ones is one that can bring a higher turnout, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciuca told private broadcaster Prima TV on Saturday when asked whether he supports this merger."We support any decision, any solution that will…

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that the European Parliament election will definitely be held on June 9, adding that he had agreed with Social Democratic Party (PSD) MPs not to vote for any legislative amendments regarding the merger of elections or their postponement for the time being."We…

- PNL (National Liberal Party) chairman Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday stated that he "will not back down" from becoming a presidential candidate, if his party asks him to do it, when the time comes."I will answer this directly: my duties as the chairman of the National Liberal Party do include this provision…

- Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca declared on Monday that the possibility of combining elections will be discussed within the party and in the coalition, and a decision will be taken so as to "best serve the citizens of Romania and democracy.""First of all, it's a decision…