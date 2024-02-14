Nicolae Ciuca, on merger of elections: I am counting on everyone's reason, so that we have a solution

Stiri Recomandate

Un băiețel de 6 ani, care plângea la înfrângerea Farului cu Dinamo, a primit un cadou surpriză de la Gică Hagi

Un băiețel de 6 ani, care plângea la înfrângerea Farului cu Dinamo, a primit un cadou surpriză de la Gică Hagi

Dumi, un tânăr suporter în vârstă de doar 6 ani, care a capturat inimile întregii țări cu lacrimile sale în timpul înfrângerii echipei sale iubite, Farul, în fața lui… [citeste mai departe]

Topul scumpirilor de la început de an

Topul scumpirilor de la început de an

Serviciile poştale, cele de apă, canal şi salubritate şi detergenţii se află în topul scumpirilor de la început de an, comparativ cu aceeaşi lună(ianuarie) a anului anterior, potrivit datelor publicate de Institutul Naţional de Statistică (INS). În prima lună a acestui an, preţul detergenţilor a urcat cu 22,60%, comparativ… [citeste mai departe]

Fondul suveran norvegian a pierdut 92 de milioane de dolari din cauza unei virgule. Reacția directorului: „Nu vă stricați weekendul”

Fondul suveran norvegian a pierdut 92 de milioane de dolari din cauza unei virgule. Reacția directorului: „Nu vă stricați weekendul”

Fondul suveran norvegian a pierdut 92 de milioane de dolari din cauza unei greşeli într-un tabel Excel. Suma este de două… [citeste mai departe]

Ana Andreea Beatrice, în finală la 55 kg la Campionatul European de lupte

Ana Andreea Beatrice, în finală la 55 kg la Campionatul European de lupte

Sportiva Ana Andreea Beatrice s-a calificat, miercuri, în finala Campionatului European de Seniori de la Bucureşti, la categoria 55 kg. Ana Andreea Beatrice a învins-o în semifinale pe Anastasia Blayvas, adversară din Germania, scor 9-3., conform Mediafax.Românca,… [citeste mai departe]

Spectacolul Vrăjitorul din OZ Imersiv va avea premiera la MINA pe 20 februarie

Spectacolul Vrăjitorul din OZ Imersiv va avea premiera la MINA pe 20 februarie

MINA, Museum of Immersive New Art, aduce în atenţia publicului noul spectacol: „Vrăjitorul din OZ Imersiv". Acesta va fi prezentat în premieră la 20 februarie şi va oferi o reinterpretare fascinantă a poveştii clasice într-un spaţiu imersiv de… [citeste mai departe]

Mihai Fifor (PSD): Comasarea e obsesia PNL încă din 2022, de când tot propun combinaţii de „n” luate câte „k”

Mihai Fifor (PSD): Comasarea e obsesia PNL încă din 2022, de când tot propun combinaţii de „n” luate câte „k”

Senatorul Mihai Fifor (PSD) afirmă marţi, despre comasarea alegerilor, că e obsesia PNL încă din 2022, de când tot propun combinaţii de „n” luate câte „k” şi… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat a murit după un accident într-un siloz de cereale din Timiș

Un bărbat a murit după un accident într-un siloz de cereale din Timiș

Un bărbat în vârstă de 48 de ani a murit astăzi, în Timiș, după ce a fost prins într-un mecanism care scotea cerealele dintr-un siloz. „La data de 14 februarie, în jurul orei 16:45, polițiștii Secției 3 Poliție Rurală Sânandrei au fost sesizați cu privire… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING `Țoale` de la Consiglieri, între pretențiile șefului DVMB către un afacerist pe care urma să îl `favorizeze` - Petrof a fost arestat preventiv de TB

BREAKING `Țoale` de la Consiglieri, între pretențiile șefului DVMB către un afacerist pe care urma să îl `favorizeze` - Petrof a fost arestat preventiv de TB

Directorul Direcției Regionale Vamale București, Paul Petrof, reținut 24… [citeste mai departe]

Stoltenberg avertizează Europa, după afirmațiile lui Trump despre NATO, să nu se bazeze doar pe ea însăşi pentru apărare: „80% din cheltuieli vin din afara UE”

Stoltenberg avertizează Europa, după afirmațiile lui Trump despre NATO, să nu se bazeze doar pe ea însăşi pentru apărare: „80% din cheltuieli vin din afara UE”

Șeful NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, a avertizat miercuri, 14 februarie,… [citeste mai departe]

ANPC propune închiderea temporară a unor săli World Class din zona Capitalei

ANPC propune închiderea temporară a unor săli World Class din zona Capitalei

ANPC a aplicat, până în prezent, amenzi contravenționale în valoare de peste 100.000 de lei și a propus oprirea temporară a mai multor săli World Class din zona Capitalei, anunță Comisariatul Regional pentru Protecția Consumatorilor Regiunea… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Nicolae Ciuca, on merger of elections: I am counting on everyone's reason, so that we have a solution

Publicat:
Nicolae Ciuca, on merger of elections: I am counting on everyone's reason, so that we have a solution

Chairman of the (PNL) said on Wednesday at the that he is counting on the reason of the coalition partners, so that a solution can be found to merge the and the local elections. "We will discuss again, we will look for solutions, and I am counting a lot on everyone's reason, so that we have a solution and focus on everything that means the act of government, the preparation of all the electoral stages. And thus we can continue to ensure stability through political responsibility," said Ciuca.

Asked if he was…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ciuca: PNL must have its own presidential candidate, healthiest thing for democracy

17:55, 12.02.2024 - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca said on Monday that the Liberals cannot support a Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections, considering that PNL must have its own candidate, adding that negotiating these issues is not beneficial for the democratic…

PM Ciolacu on possible election merger: At the moment there is no political decision

16:35, 07.02.2024 - Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman, said on Wednesday that so far no political decision has been made on a possible merger of some of the elections scheduled this year."At the moment, according to the legislation, things are clear: we have elections for the European…

Iohannis to European elections candidates: "Don't fight Europe"

15:20, 07.02.2024 - President Klaus Iohannis told a plenary session on Wednesday of the European Parliament in Strasbourg that the candidates in the upcoming European elections early this June June should not fight Europe while campaigning."Every party comes up with concepts, with ideas, with policies. You will accuse…

MEP Strugariu (REPER) considers possible referral to ECHR if decision to merge elections is made

14:50, 03.02.2024 - REPER Party co-chair, MEP Ramona Strugariu calls for political predictability and announces that she will use all legal levers, including a possible referral to the European Court of Human Rights, if the decision on the merger of elections is made."An essential aspect of the merger that the PSD [the…

Idea of merging European Parliament election with local elections could bring higher turnout(PNL's Ciuca)

14:00, 03.02.2024 - The idea of merging the European Parliament election with the local ones is one that can bring a higher turnout, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciuca told private broadcaster Prima TV on Saturday when asked whether he supports this merger."We support any decision, any solution that will…

European Parliament election to definitely take place on June 9, says PM Ciolacu

15:00, 31.01.2024 - Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that the European Parliament election will definitely be held on June 9, adding that he had agreed with Social Democratic Party (PSD) MPs not to vote for any legislative amendments regarding the merger of elections or their postponement for the time being."We…

Liberal Ciuca on his presidential candidacy: When the time comes, I won't back down

09:00, 31.01.2024 - PNL (National Liberal Party) chairman Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday stated that he "will not back down" from becoming a presidential candidate, if his party asks him to do it, when the time comes."I will answer this directly: my duties as the chairman of the National Liberal Party do include this provision…

PNL's Ciuca on possibility to combine elections: Party and coalition to discuss decision

19:20, 29.01.2024 - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca declared on Monday that the possibility of combining elections will be discussed within the party and in the coalition, and a decision will be taken so as to "best serve the citizens of Romania and democracy.""First of all, it's a decision…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: