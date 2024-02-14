Nicolae Ciuca, on merger of elections: I am counting on everyone's reason, so that we have a solution

Nicolae Ciuca, on merger of elections: I am counting on everyone's reason, so that we have a solutionPublicat:
Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday at the Romanian Athenaeum that he is counting on the reason of the coalition partners, so that a solution can be found to merge the European Parliament and the local elections. "We will discuss again, we will look for solutions, and I am counting a lot on everyone's reason, so that we have a solution and focus on everything that means the act of government, the preparation of all the electoral stages. And thus we can continue to ensure stability through political responsibility," said Ciuca.
Asked if he was…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
