USR: 100 years after Trianon we must focus on our future together

- Every day we live in peace, in freedom, as a nation in control of our own destiny is because of those who fell in the wars of the past or on missions carried out today in the warzones or on the national soil, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said Thursday in a Heroes Day message. "We have a duty of…

- The Custodian of the Crown, Margareta, states, on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, that King Mihai, the one who "changed the destiny of an entire continent on August 23, 1944," was all his life alongside Romanians. "King Mihai, my father, alone with his Army, changed the…

- Interior Minister Marcel Vela stated on Thursday that the manner in which restrictions are to be lifted after 15 May depends very much on Romanians' behavior until that date. "Depending on how the epidemiological situation develops, as of 15 May we will make a decision within the CNSSU [the National…

- President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that, in this epidemic, the authorities together with the doctors and Romanians so far have obtained notable results, mentioning that the peak has not been hit yet."A month and a half has passed since the instatement of the state of emergency. It's…

- Deputies' Chamber on Thursday adopted a draft law that bans exports of logs to the extra-community area for ten years, as of January 1, 2021. There have been recorded 316 votes "in favour" and one abstention.According to the draft law, "exports of logs, with or without bark, or round wood,…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that for the time being, the movement restrictions imposed on people will certainly be lifted after May 15, adding, however that this will occur under certain conditions."For now, it is certain that what President Klaus Iohannis has announced will…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Easter holidays would be spent in "atypical conditions", away from their loved ones, and called on Romanians to make this effort. "We are on the eve of Easter celebrations that this year we will spend in atypical conditions, most of us away from…

- The postponement of credit payments will be on a period longer than the state of emergency, closer to six months, and all clients who request it will not have bureaucratic issues, said, on Tuesday evening, the Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu."We are preparing a solution for the credit…