USR: 100 years after Trianon we must focus on our future together

Stiri Recomandate

Dragoş Tudorache consideră că o soluţie pentru organizarea alegerilor în perioadă de pandemie ar putea fi mărirea numărului de zile de vot

Dragoş Tudorache consideră că o soluţie pentru organizarea alegerilor în perioadă de pandemie ar putea fi mărirea numărului de zile de vot

Europarlamentarul PLUS Dragoş Tudorache consideră că o soluţie pentru organizarea alegerilor în perioadă de… [citeste mai departe]

Fosta consilieră a lui Liviu Dragnea face DEZVĂLUIRI care îi pot încheia cariera lui Tudorel Toader: A uitat de OUG dată cu dedicație pentru fiul său?

Fosta consilieră a lui Liviu Dragnea face DEZVĂLUIRI care îi pot încheia cariera lui Tudorel Toader: A uitat de OUG dată cu dedicație pentru fiul său?

Tudorel Toader a decis să rupă tăcerea și a făcut o serie de dezvăluiri din mandatul pe… [citeste mai departe]

Programul guvernamental de sprijin al marilor companii, operațional în trei săptămâni

Programul guvernamental de sprijin al marilor companii, operațional în trei săptămâni

Marile companii vor fi sprijinite de stat pentru a face față crizei provocate de pandemia de coronavirus, după modelul IMM-urilor, iar acest ajutor ar putea veni în trei săptămâni, maximum o lună. [citeste mai departe]

Arafat, despre creşterea abruptă a cazurilor de COVID-19: Este un semnal că situaţia nu este sub control. S-ar reveni obligatoriu la unele măsuri

Arafat, despre creşterea abruptă a cazurilor de COVID-19: Este un semnal că situaţia nu este sub control. S-ar reveni obligatoriu la unele măsuri

Creşterea abruptă a numărului de îmbolnăviri de COVID-19 anunţată joi este un semnal că situaţia nu… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus: Bulgaria va elimina toate restricţiile impuse în urma pandemiei de COVID-19 începând din 15 iunie

Coronavirus: Bulgaria va elimina toate restricţiile impuse în urma pandemiei de COVID-19 începând din 15 iunie

Bulgaria va elimina toate restricţiile impuse în urma pandemiei de COVID-19 începând din 15 iunie, inclusiv purtarea obligatorie a măştilor de protecţie în spaţiile publice… [citeste mai departe]

CNAIR nu reuseste sa schimbe un banal parapete pe autostrada A1

CNAIR nu reuseste sa schimbe un banal parapete pe autostrada A1

ALERTĂ DE SIGURANȚĂ RUTIERĂ! Așa arată zonele de la km 297 și 304 de pe Autostrada A1 Sibiu-Orăștie: parapetul central rupt generează un RISC MAJOR de pătrundere pe contrasens și răniri grave în caz de impact cu metalul contorsionat! Cerem responsabililor din Compania… [citeste mai departe]

MAE: Romania, Sweden hold consultations on political developments in Eastern Partnership states

MAE: Romania, Sweden hold consultations on political developments in Eastern Partnership states

Secretary of state for strategic affairs Dan Neculaescu on Thursday had bilateral consultations in videoconference system with Robert Rydberg, secretary of state with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden,… [citeste mai departe]

Antreprenorii români sunt permanent pregătiţi de crize, la câtă lipsă de predictibilitate au trăit în ultimii 10-12ani (Dragoș Anastasiu)

Antreprenorii români sunt permanent pregătiţi de crize, la câtă lipsă de predictibilitate au trăit în ultimii 10-12ani (Dragoș Anastasiu)

Antreprenorii români sunt permanent pregătiţi de crize, având în vedere lipsa de predictibilitate cu care s-au… [citeste mai departe]

Furia din SUA lasă loc cdremoniilor de omagiere a lui George Floyd

Furia din SUA lasă loc cdremoniilor de omagiere a lui George Floyd

O ceremonie în memoria lui George Floyd, a cărui moarte sub genunchiul unui poliţist alb a declanşat un val de furie în Statele Unite, are loc joi la Minneapolis, după o noapte mai calmă în ţară decât cele dinainte, relatează AFP.O mulţime se adună la Universitatea… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

USR: 100 years after Trianon we must focus on our future together

Publicat:
USR: 100 years after Trianon we must focus on our future together

USR) on Thursday said that it is vital for Romanians and Hungarians to focus on today's and tomorrow's challenges, to continue to respect each other and to build a common future for them in the , according to the "Unity in Diversity" principle. "100 years after Trianon, we must focus on our future together. We are not interested in political calculations built around an event with different meanings for the majority and the minority. Any attempt to keep alive the memory of the event that we mark today for purposes contrary to the values the Romanian and…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

DefMin Ciuca says we owe every day we live in peace to those who fell in past wars

14:10, 28.05.2020 - Every day we live in peace, in freedom, as a nation in control of our own destiny is because of those who fell in the wars of the past or on missions carried out today in the warzones or on the national soil, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said Thursday in a Heroes Day message. "We have a duty of…

Crown Custodian, 75 years after WWII end: King Mihai - an entire life alongside Romanians

21:17, 06.05.2020 - The Custodian of the Crown, Margareta, states, on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, that King Mihai, the one who "changed the destiny of an entire continent on August 23, 1944," was all his life alongside Romanians. "King Mihai, my father, alone with his Army, changed the…

IntMin Vela says what happens after 15 May depends very much on Romanians' behavior

11:53, 01.05.2020 - Interior Minister Marcel Vela stated on Thursday that the manner in which restrictions are to be lifted after 15 May depends very much on Romanians' behavior until that date. "Depending on how the epidemiological situation develops, as of 15 May we will make a decision within the CNSSU [the National…

Iohannis: In this epidemic, authorities, doctors, Romanians obtain notable results so far; maximum not reached

19:07, 28.04.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that, in this epidemic, the authorities together with the doctors and Romanians so far have obtained notable results, mentioning that the peak has not been hit yet."A month and a half has passed since the instatement of the state of emergency. It's…

Deputies' Chamber: Log exports to be banned in extra-community space for 10 years

16:17, 23.04.2020 - Deputies' Chamber on Thursday adopted a draft law that bans exports of logs to the extra-community area for ten years, as of January 1, 2021. There have been recorded 316 votes "in favour" and one abstention.According to the draft law, "exports of logs, with or without bark, or round wood,…

PM Orban: Movement restrictions to be certainly lifted after May 15

15:17, 23.04.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that for the time being, the movement restrictions imposed on people will certainly be lifted after May 15, adding, however that this will occur under certain conditions."For now, it is certain that what President Klaus Iohannis has announced will…

Iohannis: We'll spend Easter holidays away from our loved ones, let's make it together

14:52, 16.04.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Easter holidays would be spent in "atypical conditions", away from their loved ones, and called on Romanians to make this effort. "We are on the eve of Easter celebrations that this year we will spend in atypical conditions, most of us away from…

Postponement of credit payments will be for period longer than emergency state, clients to have no conditions

09:25, 25.03.2020 - The postponement of credit payments will be on a period longer than the state of emergency, closer to six months, and all clients who request it will not have bureaucratic issues, said, on Tuesday evening, the Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu."We are preparing a solution for the credit…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 05 iunie 2020
Bucuresti 16°C | 30°C
Iasi 16°C | 29°C
Cluj-Napoca 14°C | 26°C
Timisoara 16°C | 26°C
Constanta 17°C | 26°C
Brasov 13°C | 25°C
Baia Mare 15°C | 24°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.03.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 51.678,00 2.543.999,20
II (5/6) 1 17.226,00 -
III (4/6) 55 313,20 -
IV (3/6) 1.098 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.611.391,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 iunie 2020
USD 4.3112
EUR 4.8398
CHF 4.4819
GBP 5.4325
CAD 3.1924
XAU 238.228
JPY 3.9648
CNY 0.6067
AED 1.1737
AUD 2.978
MDL 0.2477
BGN 2.4745

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec