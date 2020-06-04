USR: 100 years after Trianon we must focus on our future together

USR: 100 years after Trianon we must focus on our future togetherPublicat:
The Save Romania Union USR) on Thursday said that it is vital for Romanians and Hungarians to focus on today's and tomorrow's challenges, to continue to respect each other and to build a common future for them in the European Union, according to the "Unity in Diversity" principle. "100 years after Trianon, we must focus on our future together. We are not interested in political calculations built around an event with different meanings for the majority and the minority. Any attempt to keep alive the memory of the event that we mark today for purposes contrary to the values the Romanian and…
