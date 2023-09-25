US to provide up to $522 mln for Ukraine’s energy system

Stiri Recomandate

Ukraine and the United States have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which Kyiv will receive up to $522 for strengthening the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system, the U.S. embassy in Ukraine said, according to Reuters. Ukraine will receive $422 million in new energy… [citeste mai departe]

Vremea a făcut ravagii duminică seara în Cluj-Napoca. Din cauza vremii nefavorabile, mai multe avioane ce trebuiau să aterizeze… [citeste mai departe]

Asociaţia Marilor Reţele Comerciale din România (AMRCR) susține că introducerea unui impozit minim pe cifra de afaceri ar trebui să fie subiectul unei reglementări separate, care să asigure… [citeste mai departe]

■ acestea se desfășoară bilunar, miercurea, de la orea 18.00 ■ se păstrează și audiențele față în față, care se țin în prima și în a treia zi de joi, în fiecare lună ■ Înțelegând rolul comunicării între administrație și locuitori, plus posibilitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul de Recuperare Borşa scoate la concurs în conformitate cu prevederile O.M.S. nr. 166/2023 următoarele posturi contractuale de medici specialişti, vacante, cu normă întreagă – 7 ore/zi, perioadă nedeterminată: – 1 post cu normă întreagă de medic specialist… [citeste mai departe]

Șofer… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat de 47 de ani a fost arestat preventiv după ce și-ar fi strâns concubina de gât și i-ar fi aplicat mai multe lovituri cu un cuțit pe fondul unei stări conflictuale… [citeste mai departe]

La data de 24 septembrie a.c., politisti din cadrul Politiei orasului Navodari si Sectiei 5 Politie Rurala Cogealac, precum si jandarmi din cadrul Gruparii Mobile de Jandarmi… [citeste mai departe]

Şeful Casei de pensii, Daniel Baciu, vine cu veşti bune pentru pensionari. Peste patru milioane de români vor primi, în octombrie, bani în plus. Este vorba despre ajutorul financiar de la Guvern, cea de a doua tranşă din acest an, care se acordă în funcţie de pensie. Sumele sunt cuprinse între 300… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Ukraine and the United States have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which Kyiv will receive up to $522 for strengthening the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system, the U.S. embassy in Ukraine said, according to Reuters. Ukraine will receive $422 million in new energy assistance and a further $100 million will be subject

