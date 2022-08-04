U.S. Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO

Stiri Recomandate

Ucraina caută o oportunitate de a vorbi direct cu liderul chinez Xi Jinping pentru a contribui la încheierea războiului cu Rusia, a declarat președintele Volodimir Zelenski pentru South China Morning… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia va introduce magazinele duty-free care vând importuri occidentale diplomaţilor în schimbul valutei străine,… [citeste mai departe]

Două treimi din Marea Barieră de Corali din Australia prezintă cea mai mare suprafaţă de corali din ultimii 36 de ani, dar reciful rămâne vulnerabil la albirea în masă din ce în ce mai frecventă, a raportat joi un program… [citeste mai departe]

Răgușeala este un simptom normal după răceli sau infecții la nivelul gâtului. Când acest simptom persistă, fără o cauză clară, trebuie să ne prezentăm la medic. Cum se stabilește diagnosticul și ce este de făcut discutăm cu dr. George Mincu, medic primar ORL. [citeste mai departe]

De ce a ajuns Anghel Damian în mijlocul interlopilor Anghel Damian este regizor și producător al serialului Clanul. Serial marca Pro TV care spune povestea luptei dintre autorități și mafie.Personajul principal va fi jucat de George Mihăiță. Este vorba despre Bebe Măcelaru, liderul unei organizații… [citeste mai departe]

Încep filmările la Românii au Talent. Unde vor avea loc înscrierile! Românii au Talent revine cu un nou sezon. Nu se știe când va fi difuzat pe post, dar filmările vor începe în luna septembrie. Atunci, echipa alături de jurați va pleca prin țară pentru etapa… [citeste mai departe]

AMENZI de 76.000 de lei date de inspectorii DSVSA Alba după ce au efectuat peste 120 de controale în iunie… [citeste mai departe]

Creştinii ortodocşi îi sărbătoresc astăzi pe Sfânta Maria Magdalena şi pe Mucenicul Foca, pe stil vechi.În această zi, potrivit tradiţiei, nu se lucrează, nu se aprinde focul şi nu se coace… [citeste mai departe]

13 persoane rănite în urma unui accident rutier pe DN 28    Foto: Arhivă/ Gina Poenaru 13 persoane au fost rănite ușor în această dimineață, în urma coliziunii dintre o camionetă și un microbuz, pe DN 28, în localitatea Lețcani din județul Iași. ISU Iași a… [citeste mai departe]

Magazinele duty-free, care s-ar putea deschide încă din toamnă, vor vinde mărfuri din import care pot deveni greu de găsit în magazinele rusești obișnuite, pe măsură… [citeste mai departe]


U.S. Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO

The U.S. Senate approved on and Sweden's accession to NATO, the most significant expansion of the 30-member alliance since the 1990s as it responds to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. voted 95 to 1 to support ratification of accession documents, easily surpassing the two-thirds majority of 67 votes required

