U.S. says working with Romania, others to increase grain exports via Danube route

Ajuns în arest în urma unui scandal

Ajuns în arest în urma unui scandal

La data de 30 august a.c, polițiștii Secţiei 10 Poliţie Rurală Oneşti au reținut pentru 24 de ore, pe bază de ordonanță, un bărbat, de 54 de ani, din comuna Coțofănești, bănuit de săvârșirea infracțiunii de vătămare corporală. Totodată, acesta a fost introdus în Arestul I.P.J. Bacău. Din cercetări a reieșit faptul că, la data…

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu: Alocăm ajutoare pentru familiile victimelor tragediei de la Crevedia

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu: Alocăm ajutoare pentru familiile victimelor tragediei de la Crevedia

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a anunţat, joi, că Guvernul va acorda ajutoare familiilor victimelor tragediei de la Crevedia şi pentru cei cu locuinţele afectate de incendiu, precizând că vor fi plătite toate cheltuielile…

Hotărâre de Guvern pentru reabilitarea DN 73 Câmpulung – Brașov!

Hotărâre de Guvern pentru reabilitarea DN 73 Câmpulung – Brașov!

Hotărâre de Guvern pentru reabilitarea DN 73 Câmpulung – Brașov! Pentru #PSD Argeș, infrastructura rutieră reprezintă una dintre principalele priorități. Iar rezultatele se văd! Astăzi a fost adoptată Hotărârea de Guvern pentru aprobarea indicatorilor tehnico-economici…

Doi adolescenți, reținuți de polițiști într-un dosar penal cu 5 infracțiuni de furt calificat

Doi adolescenți, reținuți de polițiști într-un dosar penal cu 5 infracțiuni de furt calificat

La data de 30 august a.c., polițiștii de investigații criminale din cadrul Secției 1 Poliție Bacău cu sprijinul Serviciului Criminalistic Bacău, în urma activităților de cercetare penală desfăşurate în…

Premierul britanic Rishi Sunak va numi un nou secretar al apărării - Care sunt cele mai vehiculate nume

Premierul britanic Rishi Sunak va numi un nou secretar al apărării - Care sunt cele mai vehiculate nume

Premierul Marii Britanii, Rishi Sunak, se pare că va numi un nou secretar al apărării în cursul zilei de joi, înlocuindu-l pe Ben Wallace, scrie The Guardian, potrivit news.ro.Ben Wallace a…

Video Ambasadorul Statelor Unite la Chișinău a recitat o poezie, de Ziua Limbii Române: De parcă te ascultă Eminescu

Video Ambasadorul Statelor Unite la Chișinău a recitat o poezie, de Ziua Limbii Române: De parcă te ascultă Eminescu

De Ziua Limbii Române, ambasadorul Statelor Unite la Chișinău, Kent Logsdon, a felicitat cetățenii Republicii Moldova într-un mod inedit. Acesta a recitat, alături…

Petrolul va putea fi importat prin mai multe puncte de trecere a frontierei: Guvernul a extins lista

Petrolul va putea fi importat prin mai multe puncte de trecere a frontierei: Guvernul a extins lista

Lista punctelor vamale de trecere a produselor petroliere importate pe cale rutieră, feroviară și navală, se extinde. În acest sens, Cabinetul de miniștri a aprobat un proiect de lege, propus la inițiativa…

„Ea consideră că trebuie să răspundă pentru faptele ei": Polițista de la Sîngera, care a ucis o femeie a refuzat apărarea

„Ea consideră că trebuie să răspundă pentru faptele ei": Polițista de la Sîngera, care a ucis o femeie a refuzat apărarea

Felicia Guțu, polițista beată, care a intrat cu mașina pe trotuar și a ucis o femeie, la Sîngera a refuzat apărarea. „Ea consideră că…

Meditația care te scapă de anxietate și nervozitate. Nu contează locul unde ne aflăm - durează doar 10 secunde

Meditația care te scapă de anxietate și nervozitate. Nu contează locul unde ne aflăm - durează doar 10 secunde

Oana Sorescu, sora cunoscutului actor Dan Bordeianu, trăiește cu bucurie fiecare clipă a vieții, fiind perfect sănătoasă, dar asta nu înseamnă că așa a fost tot timpul.…

Universitatea Cluj și CFR, amendate cu 10.000 de lei de Comisia de Disciplină a FRF

Universitatea Cluj și CFR, amendate cu 10.000 de lei de Comisia de Disciplină a FRF

Comisia de Disciplină din cadrul Federaţiei Române de Fotbal (FRF) a amendat, în cadrul şedinţei de miercuri, cele două formații clujene cu 10.000 de lei, în urma incidentelor petrecute la meciul direct, câştigat de CFR cu 4-3, în…


U.S. says working with Romania, others to increase grain exports via Danube route

Publicat:
U.S. says working with Romania, others to increase grain exports via Danube route

The U.S. is working with Romania and the Republic of Moldova to increase Ukraine's grain exports via the as it explores alternative routes for the exports after Russia pulled out of the , a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. "We are looking to support […]

Germany adds Georgia and Republic of Moldova to list of safe countries of origin

16:10, 30.08.2023 - Germany‘s coalition government on Wednesday listed Georgia and the Republic of Moldova as safe countries of origin in a bid to cut asylum applications from those nations, which are almost always rejected, according to Reuters. The cabinet passed a draft law by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser as part…

Two killed in Russia’s biggest air strike on Ukraine’s capital in months

12:40, 30.08.2023 - Russia’s largest air strike on Kyiv since spring killed two people early on Wednesday, with the debris of downed missiles falling on buildings, a park and a school, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Three others were hurt in the overnight strike on Ukraine’s capital, and combat drones…

Eastern Europe hit by heat wave as storms lash west of region

12:20, 30.08.2023 - The heat that’s baked the Mediterranean this summer has shifted to eastern Europe, with temperatures exceeding 39C. Romania issued extreme heat warnings, with the mercury climbing to similar levels on Wednesday, while authorities in Republic of Moldova put out wildfire alerts, according to Bloomberg.…

US says it does not support Ukrainian strikes inside Russia

11:25, 23.08.2023 - The United States does not encourage or enable attacks inside Russia, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said after Russian authorities said they downed drones that tried to attack Moscow early on Wednesday, according to Reuters. It is up to Ukraine to decide how it chooses to defend itself from the…

EU funding for Russia and Belarus reallocated towards Ukraine and Republic of Moldova

10:15, 17.08.2023 - The EU transferred 135 million euros initially allocated for programs with Russia and Belarus towards strengthening the cooperation with Ukraine and Republic of Moldova, it said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon, according to Reuters. “The decision (…) is the result of the brutal war of Russia against…

Romania deploys ship, chopper to find stray Black Sea mines

10:36, 15.08.2023 - Romania‘s navy said it deployed a ship and a helicopter on Monday to scout for stray mines on the country’s Black Sea coast, after a pier in the seaside resort of Costinesti was lighly damaged in an explosion, according to Reuters. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and mines have since then been laid in…

Romania aims to double Ukrainian grain transit capacity says minister

10:15, 15.08.2023 - Romania aims to double the monthly transit capacity of Ukrainian grain to its flagship Black Sea port of Constanta to 4 million tonnes in the coming months, particularly via the Danube river, Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu said, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top grain exporters…

Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

16:55, 03.08.2023 - Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…


Urmareste stirile pe: