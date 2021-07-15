U.S. Black Hawk helicopter makes emergency landing in downtown BucharestPublicat:
A Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the U.S. military made an emergency landing on a Bucharest street on Thursday, tearing down two public street lights and stopping traffic but making no casualties, according to Reuters. The helicopter was part of a group of six which were rehearsing ahead of events to mark Romanian Air Force […] The post U.S. Black Hawk helicopter makes emergency landing in downtown Bucharest appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Military Prosecutor's Office: Criminal case opened in emergency landing of US helicopter in central Bucharest
14:10, 15.07.2021 - The Military Prosecutor's Office was notified on Thursday with respect to the incident in which a helicopter landed in Charles de Gaulle Square, following which a criminal case was opened, the spokesperson of the Military Prosecutor's Office with the Military Court, Florin Bobin declared on Thursday.…
Defense Ministry spokesman: Black Hawk helicopter forced into emergency landing by technical malfunction
14:06, 15.07.2021 - Defense Ministry spokesman Constantin Spinu said that the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter that was doing a rehearsal flight today over Bucharest as part of a joint drill of the Romanian and the US Air Forces, reported a technical malfunction that forced it into an emergency landing. "According to preliminary…
WHO: Euro 2020 crowds driving rise in COVID-19 infections
15:00, 01.07.2021 - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums and in pubs and bars in host cities are driving the current rise in coronavirus infections in Europe, according to Reuters. WHO stated that a 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across the region…
Russian navy conducts live fire exercise in Black Sea as Ukraine, NATO drill
12:10, 01.07.2021 - Russian warships have carried out a live-fire training exercise in the Black Sea, the country’s Black Sea fleet said on Thursday, as Ukraine and NATO countries held military drills in the same wider area, according to Reuters. The Sea Breeze exercise, led by Ukraine and the United States, follows a…
EU Summit to discuss strategy for relations with Russia
16:10, 24.06.2021 - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, that the European Union should resume dialogue with Russia to safeguard the stability of the continent, according to Reuters. “We need dialogue to defend our interests (…) It is a dialogue necessary for the stability of the European continent,” Macron…
Von der Leyen: EU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver
13:30, 06.05.2021 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters. The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…
Bucharest’s first drive-through vaccination centre opens Thursday
13:55, 28.04.2021 - The first drive-through vaccination centre in Bucharest will open on Thursday, located at Piața Constituției and will use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to Romania-Insider. The vaccination at the drive-through centre will be done without a prior appointment but an identity document must be shown…
Turkey, Poland, Romania to meet at an annual event
17:45, 21.04.2021 - The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the Foreign Ministers of Poland, Romania and Turkey will hold a trilateral meeting on Thursday in Bucharest, according to aa.com.tr. “Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Poland and Romania, which has been held regularly every…