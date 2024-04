Ukraine leads Romania 2-0 in Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

Ukraine leads Romania 2-0 in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, after Elina Svitolina (WTA's 18th) defeated Jaqueline Cristian (WTA's 75th) 6-3, 7-5 on Friday in the second singles rubber of the Fernandina Beach (Florida) event, told Agerpres. [citeste mai departe]