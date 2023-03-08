Ukraine and U.N. call at talks for Black Sea grain deal extensionPublicat:
Ukraine‘s president and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Wednesday for the extension of a deal with Moscow that has allowed Kyiv to export grain via Black Sea ports during Russia‘s invasion, according to Reuters. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after talks with Guterres in Kyiv that the Black Sea Grain Initiative was necessary for […] The post Ukraine and U.N. call at talks for Black Sea grain deal extension appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
