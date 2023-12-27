Turkey’s parliamentary committee approves Sweden’s NATO membership The foreign affairs committee of the Turkish parliament on Tuesday gave its approval for Sweden to join NATO, reported Turkey‘s Anadolu news agency, according to Politico. This brings Sweden a step closer to joining the Western military alliance. It also comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delayed action on Sweden’s bid for a year, arguing […] The post Turkey’s parliamentary committee approves Sweden’s NATO membership appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

