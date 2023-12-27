Turkey’s parliamentary committee approves Sweden’s NATO membership

Stiri Recomandate

S-a activat planul rosu de interventie la Suceava! Accident rutier cu victime multiple pe DN2

S-a activat planul rosu de interventie la Suceava! Accident rutier cu victime multiple pe DN2

Carambol cu trei autoturisme implicate pe raza localitatii Danila, DN2.Datorita numarului mare de persoane implicate, din primele informatii 12, pentru gestionarea eficienta a interventiei, cu ora 11:18, la nivelul… [citeste mai departe]

Noua judecătoare de la Înalta Curte, magistrata ce duce dosarul Aeroportului și un procuror au trecut de PreVetting: Comisia propune CSM să-i promoveze

Noua judecătoare de la Înalta Curte, magistrata ce duce dosarul Aeroportului și un procuror au trecut de PreVetting: Comisia propune CSM să-i promoveze

Comisia Vetting anunță că a finalizat evaluarea în privința Alionei MIRON, judecătoare în… [citeste mai departe]

Şase palestinieni ucişi în Cisiordania într-un atac israelian cu dronă

Şase palestinieni ucişi în Cisiordania într-un atac israelian cu dronă

Şase palestinieni au fost ucişi în Cisiordania ocupată într-un atac israelian cu dronă, a anunţat miercuri Ministerul palestinian al Sănătăţii, citat de agenţiile DPA şi France Presse. O dronă a fost lansată spre o casă din tabăra de refugiaţi în sectorul… [citeste mai departe]

Sărbătorile de iarnă, cea mai grea perioadă pentru persoanele dependente

Sărbătorile de iarnă, cea mai grea perioadă pentru persoanele dependente

Perioada Crăciunului şi a Anului Nou este extrem de dificilă pentru cei care se confruntă cu adicţii de substanţe psihotrope şi alcool. Asta deoarece este greu să te abţii atunci când toţi cei din jurul tău mănâncă şi beau pe săturate. De asemenea,… [citeste mai departe]

Piese indispensabile de mobilier pentru a organiza petreceri memorabile

Piese indispensabile de mobilier pentru a organiza petreceri memorabile

A primi oaspeți acasă este o adevărată artă, iar, pentru a crea o atmosferă plăcută și confortabilă pentru toţi invitaţii tăi, este esențial să dispui de mobilier adecvat. Indiferent dacă organizezi o cină formală pentru partenerii din mediul profesional sau… [citeste mai departe]

ÎN BAIA MARE – Peste 400 de arbori plantați peste tot în oraș

ÎN BAIA MARE – Peste 400 de arbori plantați peste tot în oraș

Primăria Baia Mare a anunțat că a reușit în această toamnă să planteze sute de arbori peste tot în oraș. Viceprimarul Pap Zsolt spune că acțiunea de plantare aferentă sfârșitului de an s-a încheiat. „Elaborarea acțiunii (identificarea zonelor, pichetare, transpunerea… [citeste mai departe]

Incredibil!: Droguri in papuci de Craciun. Oficial de la DIICOT (FOTO)

Incredibil!: Droguri in papuci de Craciun. Oficial de la DIICOT (FOTO)

Procurorii Directiei de Investigare a Infractiunilor de Criminalitate Organizata si Terorism au dispus retinerea unui inculpat cercetat sub aspectul savarsirii infractiunii de efectuare de operatiuni cu produse stiind ca acestea sunt susceptibile de a avea efecte… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima oră! Protestele nu i-au oprit. Miniştrii au aprobat fuziunea Spitalului de Boli Infecțioase cu cel de Dermatologie şi Maladii Comunicabile

Ultima oră! Protestele nu i-au oprit. Miniştrii au aprobat fuziunea Spitalului de Boli Infecțioase cu cel de Dermatologie şi Maladii Comunicabile

Miniștrii au aprobat, în cadrul ședinței Guvernului de astăzi, reorganizarea Spitalului Clinic de Boli… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci ucraineni, soț, soție și trei copii, la spital după ce șoferul a intrat în remarca ...

Cinci ucraineni, soț, soție și trei copii, la spital după ce șoferul a intrat în remarca ...

O familie de ucraineni, soț, soție și cei trei copii, a ajuns la spital în noaptea de marți spre miercuri după un accident produs pe E 85, în apropiere de Siret. Accidentul s-a produs în jurul orei 0.40.Din… [citeste mai departe]

45 de permise de conducere, reținute în patru zile / Nouă accidente rutiere în Teleorman, în aceeași perioadă

45 de permise de conducere, reținute în patru zile / Nouă accidente rutiere în Teleorman, în aceeași perioadă

Social 45 de permise de conducere, reținute în patru zile / Nouă accidente rutiere în Teleorman, în aceeași perioadă decembrie 27, 2023 12:55 IPJ Teleorman informează că,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Turkey’s parliamentary committee approves Sweden’s NATO membership

Publicat:
Turkey’s parliamentary committee approves Sweden’s NATO membership

The foreign affairs committee of the Turkish parliament on Tuesday gave its approval for Sweden to join NATO, reported Turkey‘s Anadolu news agency, according to Politico.  This brings Sweden a step closer to joining the Western military alliance. It also comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delayed action on Sweden’s bid for a year, arguing […] The post Turkey’s parliamentary committee approves Sweden’s NATO membership appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Turkish parliamentary committee resumes debate on Sweden’s NATO bid

11:31, 26.12.2023 - The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee was poised on Tuesday to resume deliberations on Sweden’s bid to join NATO, days after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan linked the Nordic country’s admission on US approval of Turkey’s request to purchase F-16 fighter jets, according to AP News. NATO-member…

US and Sweden sign Defence Cooperation Agreement

12:01, 06.12.2023 - The United States and Sweden on Tuesday signed a Defence Cooperation Agreement, the US Department of State said, as the Nordic country strengthens military alliances while waiting for approval to join NATO, according to Reuters.  “Sweden is a strong, capable defense partner that champions NATO’s values,…

6 arrested in Belgium, Netherlands on suspicion of trading with rogue countries

10:50, 06.12.2023 - Six people were arrested for allegedly exporting dual-use goods to countries sanctioned by the European Union, Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office said Tuesday after police raided companies and houses in rural Belgium and the Netherlands, according to Politico.  “Some of the technologies traded could…

EU Commission approves new version of Romania’s recovery plan

10:55, 22.11.2023 - The European Commission on Tuesday approved Romania’s revised Recovery and Resilience Plan, which places greater emphasis on the green transition and reduces funding for certain hospital construction projects, according to Euractiv.  The adjusted plan sees a decrease of approximately E2 billion in recovery…

Sweden’s NATO bid delayed in Turkish parliament

08:40, 17.11.2023 - The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs commission delayed a vote on Sweden‘s NATO membership bid on Thursday in a further setback to the Nordic country’s hopes of joining the Western alliance after 18 months of waiting, according to Reuters. Chairman Fuat Oktay said the commission, which is controlled…

Turkish approval for Sweden’s NATO bid draws closer

11:36, 14.11.2023 - Turkey’s parliament is set to hold a debate this week over Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeks to improve defense relations with US-led allies, according to Bloomberg. The foreign affairs committee will discuss the matter on Thursday according to…

Portugal in political crisis after PM Antonio Costa resigns

12:21, 08.11.2023 - Portugal’s government plunged into chaos following Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s unexpected resignation Tuesday, hours after police raided his official residence and confirmed his implication in a corruption probe, according to Politico. With the country’s leadership now in flux, it falls to President…

Brussels terror attack suspect shot by police

10:40, 17.10.2023 - Brussels police on Tuesday morning shot a man suspected of killing two Swedish football fans in an Islamist terror attack on Monday night, according to Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden speaking on local radio, according to Politico.  Verlinden said she was waiting for more information from…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 27 decembrie 2023
USD 4.4971
EUR 4.972
CHF 5.2723
GBP 5.7218
CAD 3.4072
XAU 298.474
JPY 3.1539
CNY 0.6291
AED 1.2244
AUD 3.0741
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5422

Urmareste stirile pe: