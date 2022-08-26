Turkey, Finland and Sweden officials meet to discuss Turkish concerns

Stiri Recomandate

Bilant COVID-19: La cat a ajuns incidenta in judetul Constanta

In intervalul 25.08.2022 10:00 ndash; 26.08.2022 10:00 au fost raportate de catre INSP 16 decese 9 barbati si 7 femei , fara decese raportate anterior intervalului de referinta.In ultimele 24 de ore au fost inregistrate 3.319 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS ndash; CoV… [citeste mai departe]

ISJ Constanta: In 504 scoli si licee sunt respectate normele igienico-sanitare, iar in 6 nu sunt respectate

Inspectoratul Scolar Judetean Constanta a transmis ca la nivelul judetului Constanta, sunt 510 unitati de invatamant care isi vor astepta elevii, la 5 septembrie.Conform unui comunicat de… [citeste mai departe]

Nou promovata Gloria Baneasa debuteaza in Liga a 3-a sambata, acasa, cu Farul Constanta II

In acest weekend vor debuta intrecerile unui nou sezon de Liga a III a la fotbal.Echipa secunda a Farului face parte din Seria a III a si va debuta in campionat in deplasare, contra nou promovatei Gloria Baneasa.Partida… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț COVID, 26 august 2022. Noile cazuri, tot în scădere și în țară și în Timiș

Autoritățile au emis miercuri, 26 august, un nou buletin informativ privind evoluția pandemiei de coronavirus în România. În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 3.319 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul de lege privind stagiul militar voluntar ajunge în Parlament

Proiectul de lege privind stagiul militar voluntar ajunge în Parlament Vasile Dâncu în studioul Radio România Actualități. Foto arhivă: Alexandru Dolea Proiectul de lege privind stagiul militar voluntar ajunge în Parlament, unde ar putea… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 115.000 de angajaţi ai companiei britanice de servicii poştale şi de curierat Royal Mail au intrat în grevă pentru măriri salariale

Aceasta este cea mai recentă grevă care a lovit Marea Britanie, în contextul în care angajaţii cer salarii mai mari… [citeste mai departe]

Tații vor avea concediu paternal după nașterea fiecărui copil, nu doar după primul

Guvernul a aprobat vineri o ordonanță care prevede acordarea concediului paternal pentru nașterea fiecărui copil, nu numai la primul, așa cum era până acum. Crește și durata acestui concediu, a anunțat ministrul Muncii, Marius… [citeste mai departe]

Trafic intens pe drumurile care duc la mare şi la munte

Trafic intens pe drumurile care duc la mare şi la munte Foto: Arhivă/ Marcela Petcu Este trafic intens pe drumurile care duc la mare şi la munte. Poliţiştii anunţă că sunt coloane de maşini pe DN1 Valea Prahovei, între Nistoreşti şi Comarnic, precum şi între Sinaia şi Buşteni.… [citeste mai departe]

Grecia a primit vara aceasta un număr masiv de turiști străini, în vreme ce mulți greci nu și-au mai permis vacanțe în propria țară

În această vară, numărul turiștilor străini din Grecia l-ar putea depăși pe cel înregistrat în 2019, anul excelent de… [citeste mai departe]

În weekend se așteaptă cer senin. SHS anunță când revin ploile în Republica Moldova

În weekend, în Republica Moldova se vor înregistra cer senin și temperaturi caniculare. Odată cu începutul anului școlar, în țară vor reveni și ploile. Ziua se vor înregistra maxime de +34 de grade Celsius, pe parcursul… [citeste mai departe]


Turkey, Finland and Sweden officials meet to discuss Turkish concerns

Officials from Turkey, Finland and Sweden were expected to meet at an undisclosed location in Finland on Friday to discuss security concerns which Turkey raised as a precondition for allowing the two Nordic countries to join the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters. Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said earlier the first meeting between officials […] The post Turkey, Finland and Sweden officials meet to discuss Turkish concerns appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

