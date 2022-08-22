Turkey doubles Russian oil imports, filling EU void

Stiri Recomandate

INCREDIBIL. Avocată condamnată în dosarul lui Gigi Becali, noul șef al juridicului de la Salrom

Înscăunarea ilegală de către ministrul Economiei, Florin Spătaru, ca director general la Societatea Națională a Sării SA-Salrom a lui Constantin Dan Dobrea, patronul unei terase de fițe din Galați, a concis… [citeste mai departe]

Gigantul american Ford, condamnat să plătească o despăgubire colosală / Defecte de fabricație și morți

Producătorul auto Ford a fost amendat cu o sumă aproape nemaiîntâlnită. Un cuplu a murit într-un accident cu pick-up-ul lor Ford în 2014, în SUA. Constructorul auto american Ford a… [citeste mai departe]

Dispariţii în serie într-un oraş din vestul ţării. Un adolescent, căutat de polițiști

Dispariţii pe bandă rulantă într-un oraş din vestul ţării. Polițiștii din Caraș-Severin efectuează caută un minor de 16 ani, care a plecat de la domiciliul din Bocşa în cursul zilei de ieri, duminică, 21 august.… [citeste mai departe]

Cod galben prelungit. Vijelii şi ploi torenţiale în Maramureş până marţi seara

Meteorologii au prelungit până marți seară codurile galben și portocaliu de vreme instabilă și ploi abundente. Un cod galben a fost prelungit până marți la ora 22.00. Meteorologii spun că până atunci vor fi perioade cu instabilitate… [citeste mai departe]

COD PORTOCALIU now-casting de ploi torențiale în mai multe localități din Moldova

Sursa : Administrația Națională de Meteorologie COD : PORTOCALIU Data emiterii : 22-08-2022 ora 11 Nr. mesajului : 1 Valabil de la : 22-08-2022 ora 11:50 până la : 22-08-2022 ora 13:00 In zona : Județul Bacău: Comănești, Dărmănești,… [citeste mai departe]

Un copil de 15 ani a furat maşina părinţilor şi a comis un accident. Părintele minorului a sesizat poliţiştii

■ nemţeanul din Trifeşti a cerut ajutorul oamenilor legii, neştiind cine i-a luat maşina din faţa curţii ■ adolescentul a plecat la plimbare cu un prieten de 18 ani ■ G.… [citeste mai departe]

Superliga, etapa a 6-a. Azi: Universitatea Cluj – Sepsi Sf. Gheorghe și Farul Constanța – FC Voluntari. Clasamentul actualizat

Etapa a 6-a a Superligii a debutat vineri, 18 august, cu derby-ul județului Argeș, CS Mioveni – FC Argeș, scor 0-1. Meciurile echipelor… [citeste mai departe]

Surpriza făcută de Poliția Cluj unui puști de 4 ani, pasionat de uniformă. Bunica a fost complice - FOTO

Polițiștii din Turda au onorat invitația bunicii unui puști de 4 ani, care este pasionat de uniformă.”În urmă cu câteva zile, la Poliția municipiului Turda a ajuns o cerere, prin care… [citeste mai departe]

Gigi Becali, ironic înaintea meciul Viking – FCSB. „S-au îmbătat cu apă rece, se vor trezi joi seară”. Ce mesaj i-a transmis lui Nicolae Dică

Gigi Becali este convins că echipa lui se va califica în grupele Europa Conference League, chiar… [citeste mai departe]


Turkey doubles Russian oil imports, filling EU void

Publicat:
Turkey doubled its imports of Russian oil this year, data showed on Monday, as the two countries are set for broader cooperation in business and especially energy trade in the face of western sanctions against Moscow, according to Reuters.  Trade between Turkey and Russia has been booming since spring as Turkish companies not […] The post Turkey doubles Russian oil imports, filling EU void appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

