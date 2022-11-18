Traces of explosives found at Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden says

Stiri Recomandate

Comerțul din România este mai roditor cu 25% după primele 9 luni din 2022

Comerțul din România este mai roditor cu 25% după primele 9 luni din 2022

Afacerile din comerţul cu ridicata, în care nu sunt incluse autovehiculele şi motocicletele, au crescut cu 25% în primele nouă luni ale acestui an, faţă de aceeaşi perioadă din 2021, arată datele publicate, vineri, de Institutul Naţional de Statistică… [citeste mai departe]

18 noiembrie 1918: Ferdinand I, în uniformă de Mareșal al României și Regina Maria, intrau în București pe sub un arc de triumf construit din lemn pe Calea Victoriei.

18 noiembrie 1918: Ferdinand I, în uniformă de Mareșal al României și Regina Maria, intrau în București pe sub un arc de triumf construit din lemn pe Calea Victoriei.

1918 (18 noiembrie pe stil vechi/ 1 decembrie s.n, încă… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia speră la un schimb de prizonieri cu SUA: pe cine își dorește neapărat Kremlinul. Numele său a devenit o legendă

Rusia speră la un schimb de prizonieri cu SUA: pe cine își dorește neapărat Kremlinul. Numele său a devenit o legendă

„Americanii realizează o anumită activitate externă, noi lucrăm în mod profesionist printr-un canal special conceput pentru acest lucru", a declarat, vineri,… [citeste mai departe]

Ce au descoperit politistii de frontiera la controlul unei autoutilitare care se deplasa pe un drum neamenajat, in zona localitatii Oltina

Ce au descoperit politistii de frontiera la controlul unei autoutilitare care se deplasa pe un drum neamenajat, in zona localitatii Oltina

Cetatean roman depistat de politistii de frontiera in timp ce transporta 180 litri de motorinaPolitistii de frontiera din cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

A fost lansată campania naţională de promovare a vaccinării anti-HPV. Peste 1.500 de femei mor anual de cancer uterin în România

A fost lansată campania naţională de promovare a vaccinării anti-HPV. Peste 1.500 de femei mor anual de cancer uterin în România

Campania naţională de promovare a programului de vaccinare anti-HPV, destinată oraşelor mici şi localităţilor din mediul rural, a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Podul de pe autostrada A1 peste care trec zilnic 40.000 de mașini arată rău: pământ surpat, structură metalică ruginită. „Necesită reabilitare, înlocuirea unor elemente”

Podul de pe autostrada A1 peste care trec zilnic 40.000 de mașini arată rău: pământ surpat, structură metalică ruginită. „Necesită reabilitare, înlocuirea unor elemente”

CNAIR confirmă că lucrările sunt absolut… [citeste mai departe]

Chicu, după deciziile CSE: Moldova a devenit oficial „republică bananieră”

Chicu, după deciziile CSE: Moldova a devenit oficial „republică bananieră”

Fostul premier Ion Chicu a venit cu un comentariu privind deciziile Comisiei pentru Situații Excepționale. „ De astăzi Republica Moldova prin decizia CSE a devenit oficial „republică bananieră” - bodyguarzii străini pot intra oficial în țara… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă! Ploi, ninsori și vânt puternic în toată țara

Alertă! Ploi, ninsori și vânt puternic în toată țara

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis, vineri dimineața, o informare meteorologică de precipitații, ninsori și intensificări ale vântului valabilă pentru toată țara.   Atenționarea intră în vigoare vineri la ora 16:00 și expiră luni la ora 18:00. “În intervalul menționat, temporar,… [citeste mai departe]

Întâlnirea bibliotecarelor care fac parte din Centrul Metodic Turda, la Biblioteca comunală din Mihai Viteazu

Întâlnirea bibliotecarelor care fac parte din Centrul Metodic Turda, la Biblioteca comunală din Mihai Viteazu

Joi, 17.11.2022, a avut loc la Biblioteca comunală din Mihai Viteazu întâlnirea bibliotecarelor din bibliotecile publice care fac parte din Centrul Metodic Turda (Câmpia Turzii,… [citeste mai departe]

Republica Moldova va primi 60 mln de euro pentru modernizarea sistemului energetic și feroviar

Republica Moldova va primi 60 mln de euro pentru modernizarea sistemului energetic și feroviar

Decretul de promulgare și Legea pentru ratificarea Acordului de facilitate de credit dintre Republica Moldova și Agenția Franceză pentru Dezvoltare, în sumă de 60 de milioane de euro au fost publicate astăzi în… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Traces of explosives found at Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden says

Publicat:
Traces of explosives found at Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden says

Investigators have found traces of explosives at the site of the damaged pipelines, confirming that sabotage had taken place, a Swedish prosecutor said on Friday, according to Reuters. Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the 1 and 2 pipelines which link Russia and Germany via the and have […] The post Traces of explosives found at pipelines, Sweden says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Swedish PM vows firmer stance in search for Turkey’s approval for NATO bid

13:46, 08.11.2022 - Sweden‘s new prime minister vowed on Tuesday a firmer stance on fighting crime and terrorism during a visit to Turkey where he will seek the approval of President Tayyip Erdogan for his country’s bid to join NATO, according to Reuters.  Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May in response to Russia’s…

‘Powerful explosions’ behind Nord Stream leaks, Danish police say

12:25, 18.10.2022 - A preliminary investigation of damages to the two Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Danish part of the Baltic Sea shows that the leaks were caused by “powerful explosions”, Copenhagen Police said in a statement on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Further investigations into the September 26 ruptures of…

Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe

15:16, 12.10.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of the Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea, according to AP News. Speaking at a Moscow energy forum, Putin again charged that the U.S. was likely behind the explosions…

Kremlin says any attack on annexed territory will be an attack on Russia

14:41, 30.09.2022 - The Kremlin said on Friday that attacks against any part of the swathe of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin was about to annex would be considered aggression against Russia itself, adding that Russia would fight to take the whole of the eastern Donbas region, according to Reuters.  President Vladimir…

EU leaders to meet over ‘sabotage’ of Nord Stream gas pipelines

14:26, 29.09.2022 - EU leaders will discuss next week what the bloc has denounced as sabotage on the subsea Nord Stream gas pipelines, an EU official said on Thursday, adding that the incident had changed the nature of the conflict in Ukraine fundamentally, according to Reuters.  As gas continued to spew into the Baltic…

Sweden says fourth leak reported on Nord Stream pipelines in Baltic Sea

10:55, 29.09.2022 - Sweden has found a new leak in a major undersea pipeline carrying Russian natural gas to the EU, making it the fourth discovered this week. Sweden’s coast guards told news agency TT that they have a vessel on the site of the leak, off Sweden. All four detected leaks are in international waters, two…

Sweden issues warning of two gas leaks on Nord Stream 1 pipeline

10:35, 27.09.2022 - Sweden‘s Maritime Authority said on Tuesday it had issued a warning of two leaks on the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 pipeline in Swedish and Danish waters, shortly after a leak on the nearby Nord Stream 2 project was discovered, according to Reuters.    “There are two leaks on Nord Stream 1 – one in…

Nord Stream 1 pipeline to shut for three days in latest fuel blow to Europe

12:01, 20.08.2022 - Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month via its main pipeline into the region, state energy giant Gazprom said on Friday, piling pressure on the region as it seeks to refuel ahead of winter, according Reuters. The unscheduled maintenance on the Nord Stream…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 18 noiembrie 2022
Bucuresti 6°C | 15°C
Iasi 2°C | 8°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 11°C
Timisoara 5°C | 11°C
Constanta 11°C | 16°C
Brasov 5°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 13°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 17 noiembrie 2022
USD 4.764
EUR 4.9267
CHF 5.0162
GBP 5.6466
CAD 3.563
XAU 269.94
JPY 3.405
CNY 0.6661
AED 1.297
AUD 3.1784
MDL 0.2473
BGN 2.519

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec