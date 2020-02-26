Top court president: Romanian society has somewhat negative perception of judiciary

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis has signed on Thursday the decrees appointing Gabriela Scutea as Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, for a period of three years, the Presidential Administration announced. Moreover, the head of state also has…

- The decision made by Parliament regarding the elimination of the special pensions is "sad" and "stupefying", the president of the High Court of Cassation and Justice, Corina Alina Corbu, said on Wednesday. "The decision made by the Romanian Parliament yesterday was for me, as a judge and a citizen,…

- In a letter submitted to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Didier Reynders, Commissioner for Justice, four Romanian professional association of magistrates have urged them “to reconsider the position of the European Commission submitted to the European Court of Justice…

- President of Romania's Senate Teodor Melescanu on Wednesday welcomed Sufyan Quadah, the ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Romania, on a presentation visit, to emphasise the importance attached by Romania to the preservation of the cultural, linguistic and spiritual identity of the…

- Interim general prosecutor Bogdan Licu is the only candidate selected for the interview for the office of first deputy general prosecutor, the Ministry of Justice announced on Tuesday. According to the list published on the Website of the Ministry of Justice, Bogdan Licu will have his interview for…

- Former Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea told the judges of the Supreme Court on Tuesday that he has spent eight months in the Rahova Penitentiary while being "completely innocent" and asked them to annul the sentence by which he was convicted to 3 years and 6 months of imprisonment…

- The Prosecutors Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) has decided to extend Bogdan Licu's delegation for two more months, as Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ). "The prosecutors section of the Superior Council of…

- Judge Nicoleta Margareta Tint was elected, on Wednesday, president of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), sources from the institution have specified for AGERPRES. There were 15 votes "in favour'' and 4 ''against". The Superior Council of Magistracy has 19 members: nine judges and…