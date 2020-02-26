Top court president: Romanian society has somewhat negative perception of judiciary

Top court president: Romanian society has somewhat negative perception of judiciaryPublicat:
President of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) Corina Corbu said on Wednesday on the occasion of the meeting for the review of the institution's 2019 activity that, to a certain degree, the Romanian society has a negative perception of the judiciary.
"I have never shunned from publicly stating things that are perhaps less pleasant. That's why I will now say that the Romanian society has a somewhat negative perception of the judiciary. And none of us is spotless in this regard. (...) The citizens, companies, non-governmental organizations directly feel the consequences of…
