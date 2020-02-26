Top court president: Romanian society has somewhat negative perception of judiciary

Stiri Recomandate

UPT îşi trimite studenţii şi angajaţii care au trecut prin Italia să se verifice de coronavirus

Universitatea de Medicină şi Farmacie Timişoara a decis efectiv suspendarea cursurilor pentru studenţii care au cursurile în limbi străine, Universitatea Politehnica Timişoara ia, la rândul ei, măsuri… [citeste mai departe]

Oradea a primit un Centru mobil de pregătire a paramedicilor, în valoare de 35.000 de euro

Oradea este al patrulea centru regional din ţară, după Bucureşti, Cluj şi Iaşi, care a primit Centru mobil de pregătire a paramedicilor, în valoare de 35.000 de euro, a declarat miercuri şeful Inspectoratului pentru… [citeste mai departe]

PNL schimbă planul, la consultările cu preşedintele: Aurescu, Boloş sau Predoiu, propuneri de premier tehnocrat (surse)

PNL ar putea renunţa, pe moment, la varianta Ludovic Orban premier şi ar putea propune preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis, la consultările de la Cotroceni, varianta… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă, despre posibilitatea de a deveni premier: Nici măcar nu comentez

Ciucă a negat faptul că i s-ar fi propus să fie prim-ministru. "Nici măcar nu comentez o astfel de propunere", a declarat Nicoale Ciucă, înainte de şedinţa Biroului Executiv al PNL, conform Agerpres. Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a anunţat… [citeste mai departe]

Grecia a anunțat primul caz de infectare cu coronavirus: O femeie de 38 de ani din Salonic, a picat testul la scurt timp după ce s-a întors din Italia

Grecia confirmă primul caz de infectare cu coronavirus, fiind vorba despre o femeie care a călătorit,… [citeste mai departe]

Documentar INCENDIAR despre tăierile ilegale de păduri din România la Festivalul Internaţional de la Copenhaga

Documentarul „Lemn/ Wood”, care vorbeşte despre tăierile ilegale de păduri din România, va avea premiera la Festivalul Internaţional de Film Documentar Copenhaga, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Câte zile libere vor fi acordate pentru Paște și Rusalii în 2020. Proiect pentru minivacanță, adoptat miercuri

Angajatorii vor putea acorda tuturor salariaților zi liberă pentru sărbătorirea Paștelui și Rusaliilor la date diferite, în funcție de calendarul fiecărei confesiuni, dar… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini cu polițiști suceveni la petrecere alături de contrabandiști

 Imagini scandaloase, cu polițiști care petrec alături de inculpați pentru contrabandă, câțiva dintre ei și condamnați, circulă de câteva zile în mediul online. Printre altele, la petrecere apar la aceeași masă doi vicoveni anchetați pentru contrabandă și… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat a ajuns de la mall la spital dupa ce s-a simțit rău

Un bărbat a fost dus la spital direct dintr-un mall din Capitală. Bărbatul se simțea rău, a mers la un cabinet medical din incinta complexului comercial și acolo a spus că s-a întors recent din Italia. În aceste condiții, au fost trimise la fața locului două mașini de pompieri,… [citeste mai departe]

Euro a mai scăzut față de cotația de ieri, dar se menține peste pragul de 4,8 lei

Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, miercuri, un curs de referinţă de 4,8074 lei/euro, în scădere uşoară faţă de valoarea record atinsă marţi, potrivit news.ro.Marţi, euro a crescut la 4.8079 lei, cel mai mare nivel anunţat… [citeste mai departe]


Top court president: Romanian society has somewhat negative perception of judiciary

Publicat:
President of the of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) said on Wednesday on the occasion of the meeting for the review of the institution's 2019 activity that, to a certain degree, the Romanian society has a negative perception of the judiciary.

"I have never shunned from publicly stating things that are perhaps less pleasant. That's why I will now say that the Romanian society has a somewhat negative perception of the judiciary. And none of us is spotless in this regard. (...) The citizens, companies, non-governmental organizations directly feel the consequences of…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


President Iohannis signs appointment-decrees of Scutea as PG,Bologa as DNA chief prosecutor, Hosu as DIICOT chief prosecutor

12:08, 20.02.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis has signed on Thursday the decrees appointing Gabriela Scutea as Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, for a period of three years, the Presidential Administration announced. Moreover, the head of state also has…

High Court's Corbu on elimination of special pensions: Parliament's decision, sad and stupefying

15:19, 29.01.2020 - The decision made by Parliament regarding the elimination of the special pensions is "sad" and "stupefying", the president of the High Court of Cassation and Justice, Corina Alina Corbu, said on Wednesday. "The decision made by the Romanian Parliament yesterday was for me, as a judge and a citizen,…

Ursula von der Leyen urged by four associations of magistrates to revise the erroneous position of the EC submitted to ECJ on multiple cases related to Romania

19:27, 26.01.2020 - In a letter submitted to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Didier Reynders, Commissioner for Justice, four Romanian professional association of magistrates have urged them “to reconsider the position of the European Commission submitted to the European Court of Justice…

Senate Chairman Melescanu welcomes Jordanian ambassador Quadah on presentation visit

16:55, 15.01.2020 - President of Romania's Senate Teodor Melescanu on Wednesday welcomed Sufyan Quadah, the ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Romania, on a presentation visit, to emphasise the importance attached by Romania to the preservation of the cultural, linguistic and spiritual identity of the…

JusMin: Bogdan Licu - the only candidate selected for first deputy prosecutor general interview

20:34, 14.01.2020 - Interim general prosecutor Bogdan Licu is the only candidate selected for the interview for the office of first deputy general prosecutor, the Ministry of Justice announced on Tuesday. According to the list published on the Website of the Ministry of Justice, Bogdan Licu will have his interview for…

Dragnea to Supreme Court: I have spent eight months in prison while being "completely innocent"

13:03, 14.01.2020 - Former Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea told the judges of the Supreme Court on Tuesday that he has spent eight months in the Rahova Penitentiary while being "completely innocent" and asked them to annul the sentence by which he was convicted to 3 years and 6 months of imprisonment…

CSM extends Bogdan Licu's delegation for two more months as head of PICCJ

11:36, 20.12.2019 - The Prosecutors Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) has decided to extend Bogdan Licu's delegation for two more months, as Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ).  "The prosecutors section of the Superior Council of…

Judge Nicoleta Margareta Tint - new president of CSM (sources)

12:38, 18.12.2019 - Judge Nicoleta Margareta Tint was elected, on Wednesday, president of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), sources from the institution have specified for AGERPRES.  There were 15 votes "in favour'' and 4 ''against". The Superior Council of Magistracy has 19 members: nine judges and…


