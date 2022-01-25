Thierry Breton says bloc’s Wi-Fi satellite program will exclude non-EU countries

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission adopted on Tuesday a proposal to grant the Republic of Moldova with new Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) of up to E150mln to help the country cover part of its external financing needs in the coming two years. The EU Commission stated that from the total amount up to E30mln…

- The European Commission on Tuesday adopted rules that will make the European Union COVID-19 certificate valid for travel nine months after the completion of the primary vaccination schedule, according to Reuters. The proposal comes as several EU states introduce additional requirements on travellers…

- The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules allowing EU countries to jointly buy strategic reserves of gas, under plans that would also bolster gas storage and aim to add more low-carbon gases to the network, according to Reuters. European Union countries including Spain, Greece and Romania…

- The European Commission and its Representation in Romania on Tuesday launched a communication campaign on vaccination to support the efforts of national authorities in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “Vaccination plays an essential role in fighting the pandemic. People who get vaccinated protect…

- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is among the applicants seeking to become Norway’s next central bank Governor, the country’s finance ministry said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “The finance ministry contacted me in November and asked whether I would consider applying for the position. I’ve…

- The European Commission will propose a system for EU countries to jointly procure gas to form strategic reserves of the fuel, a measure drawn up in response to soaring energy prices, according to a document shared with countries ahead of a summit this week, according to Reuters. European gas prices…

- The Romanian government will ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, eliminating a night curfew and the obligation to wear face masks outdoors ahead of the winter holidays, officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Shops and restaurants can close at 10 p.m., one hour later than at present.…

- The European Commission lifted its growth projection for the bloc on Thursday, while warning of mounting headwinds as the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic hits the continent, according to Politico. The Commission raised its growth forecasts for the eurozone to 5.0% for this year after a 6.4%…