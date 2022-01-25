Thierry Breton says bloc’s Wi-Fi satellite program will exclude non-EU countries

Stiri Recomandate

Ai jucat la Loto? Vezi dacă ți-au intrat numerele norocoase

Loteria Română a anunțat numerele câștigătoare la extragerile Loto 6/49, Noroc, Joker, Noroc Plus, Loto 5/40 și Super Noroc de duminică, 23 ianuarie 2022. Numerele extrase sunt: Joker: 35, 1, 45, 24, 23, +2 Loto 6 din 49: 46, 29, 3, 33, 40, 26 Loto 5 din 40: 30, 4, 3, 17, 18, 36… [citeste mai departe]

Petru Ghervan a tras concluziile după „dubla” cu Vasluiul

 Cu o săptămână înaintea startului sezonului oficial de primăvară al Ligii Naționale de handbal masculin, formațiile CSU din Suceava și CSM Vaslui au susținut două meciuri de pregătire în sala „Dumitru Bernicu". Echipa antrenată de Petru Ghervan, Adrian Chiruț, Iulian Andrei… [citeste mai departe]

Iarna l-a luat prin surprindere pe marele primar de Lugoj, Buciu!

Deși în Banatul de câmpie ninge rar, și atunci când pică fulgii de nenea autoritățile sunt luate prin surprindere. Așa se întâmplă când primarul Buciu al Lugojului stă mai mult „pe Germania” decât la lucru. Situația a fost surprinsă plastic de fostul președinte al CJT,… [citeste mai departe]

24 ianuarie, zi de referință în istoria României! Și în Timișoara vor fi manifestări de dicate Micii Uniri

Mica Unire de la 1859, fost primul pas important pe calea înfăptuirii statului național unitar român. Unirea Principatelor a fost un proces care a început în 1848, bazat pe… [citeste mai departe]

Australia a cumpărat drepturile de autor pentru steagul aborigen

Guvernul australian a declarat marți că a dobândit drepturi de autor pentru steagul aborigen. Acesta va fi utilizat în mod liber, rezolvând o dispută comercială care restricționase echipele sportive și comunitățile aborigene să reproducă imaginea. Guvernul a dobândit drepturi… [citeste mai departe]

Iarna își arată dinții. Vreme rece în toată țara

În a doua zi a weekend-ului, meteorologii anunță o vreme rece în majoritatea zonelor țării. Dimineața și noaptea vremea va fi deosebit de geroasă. Cerul va avea înnorări persistente în est şi la munte, şi temporare în restul teritoriului. Va ninge în zona montană şi în cea mai mare parte a… [citeste mai departe]

Celia s-a pozat în a-35- a săptămână de sarcină. Artista se mișcă tot mai greu. „Când nu mai putem, mai putem puțin”

Mai aste aproximativ o lună, până Celia își va ține fetița în brațe. Artista a postat pe contul de socializare o imagine, în care își expune… [citeste mai departe]

Universitatea Ovidius Constanta scoate la concurs mai multe posturi vacante. Cine poate participa

Universitatea "Ovidius" din Constanta organizeaza concurs de recrutare pentru ocuparea pe perioada nedeterminata a functiei contractuale, de executie, vacante, de sofer.Conditiile specifice necesare in vederea… [citeste mai departe]

Care e posibilitatea să se organizeze Jocurile Olimpice de Iarnă din 2028 la Borșa. Ce spun oficialii?

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a avut marți o discuție cu șefii Comitetului Olimpic şi Sportiv Român, care i-au prezentat premierului iniţiativa de a înscrie România pe lista ţărilor care ar putea… [citeste mai departe]

Mitropolia Banatului: peste 5 milioane de lei pentru bolnavi, bătrâni și copii în anul 2021

Peste 5 milioane de lei a investit, în anul care a trecut, Mitropolia Banatului, în acțiuni de asistență socială destinate bătrânilor, oamenilor bolnavi și copiilor. La Timișoara au avut loc lucrările Adunării… [citeste mai departe]


Thierry Breton says bloc’s Wi-Fi satellite program will exclude non-EU countries

Thierry Breton says bloc’s Wi-Fi satellite program will exclude non-EU countries

will likely exclude non-EU countries from a new communications satellite program so it can be used for government and military use, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said Tuesday, according to Politico commissioner has been promoting plans for a third major EU satellite network to complement Galileo and Copernicus since the […] The post Thierry Breton says bloc’s Wi-Fi satellite program will exclude non-EU countries appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU Commission approves E150mln Macro-Financial Aid for Republic of Moldova

17:40, 04.01.2022 - The European Commission adopted on Tuesday a proposal to grant the Republic of Moldova with new Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) of up to E150mln to help the country cover part of its external financing needs in the coming two years.  The EU Commission stated that from the total amount up to E30mln…

EU sets binding 9-month validity of vaccinations for COVID-19 travel pass

16:45, 21.12.2021 - The European Commission on Tuesday adopted rules that will make the European Union COVID-19 certificate valid for travel nine months after the completion of the primary vaccination schedule, according to Reuters.  The proposal comes as several EU states introduce additional requirements on travellers…

EU to allow joint gas buying, plots low-carbon gas shift

16:41, 15.12.2021 - The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules allowing EU countries to jointly buy strategic reserves of gas, under plans that would also bolster gas storage and aim to add more low-carbon gases to the network, according to Reuters.  European Union countries including Spain, Greece and Romania…

EU Commission joins Romania’s efforts in the vaccination communication campaign

17:35, 14.12.2021 - The European Commission and its Representation in Romania on Tuesday launched a communication campaign on vaccination to support the efforts of national authorities in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.  “Vaccination plays an essential role in fighting the pandemic. People who get vaccinated protect…

NATO’s Stoltenberg seeks to become Norway’s central bank governor

13:10, 14.12.2021 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is among the applicants seeking to become Norway’s next central bank Governor, the country’s finance ministry said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  “The finance ministry contacted me in November and asked whether I would consider applying for the position. I’ve…

EU to propose joint gas buying in response to high energy prices

15:35, 13.12.2021 - The European Commission will propose a system for EU countries to jointly procure gas to form strategic reserves of the fuel, a measure drawn up in response to soaring energy prices, according to a document shared with countries ahead of a summit this week, according to Reuters. European gas prices…

Romanian government to ease some COVID-19 restrictions

08:01, 08.12.2021 - The Romanian government will ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, eliminating a night curfew and the obligation to wear face masks outdoors ahead of the winter holidays, officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Shops and restaurants can close at 10 p.m., one hour later than at present.…

EU Commission raises 2021 eurozone growth forecast

13:26, 11.11.2021 - The European Commission lifted its growth projection for the bloc on Thursday, while warning of mounting headwinds as the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic hits the continent, according to Politico. The Commission raised its growth forecasts for the eurozone to 5.0% for this year after a 6.4%…


