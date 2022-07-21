The European Central Bank brings interest rates to zero, with larger than expected move

Stiri Recomandate

Preliminariile Europa Conference League: CFR Cluj - Inter Club dEscaldes 2-0, la pauză

Preliminariile Europa Conference League: CFR Cluj - Inter Club dEscaldes 2-0, la pauză

CFR Cluj conduce cu scorul de 2-0 la pauza meciului cu formaţia andorrană Inter Club d'Escaldes, joi, pe Stadionul ''Dr. Constantin Rădulescu'' din Cluj-Napoca, în prima manşă a turului secund preliminar al Europa Conference League… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul poliţist Thomas Lane, pasiv în timpul uciderii lui George Floyd, condamnat la doi ani şi jumătate de închisoare

Fostul poliţist Thomas Lane, pasiv în timpul uciderii lui George Floyd, condamnat la doi ani şi jumătate de închisoare

Un fost poliţist american, Thomas Lane, în vârstă de 39 de ani, a fost condamnat joi la doi ani şi jumătate de închisoare pentru că a stat şi nu a făcut nimic… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Dubiță distrusă de flăcări în zona Steaua din Timișoara. Șoferul a suferit un atac de panică

FOTO. Dubiță distrusă de flăcări în zona Steaua din Timișoara. Șoferul a suferit un atac de panică

Intervenție a pompierilor, joi după-masă, în zona Steaua din Timișoara. Salvatorii au fost chemați să intervină după ce o dubiță a fost cuprinsă de flăcări. Șoferul a suferit un atac de… [citeste mai departe]

Gigi Becali își anunță retragerea din fotbal după rușinea cu Saburtalo: Noi nu avem valoare

Gigi Becali își anunță retragerea din fotbal după rușinea cu Saburtalo: Noi nu avem valoare

Finanţatorul FCSB, Gigi Becali, a declarat, joi seară, că echipa sa nu mai are valoare, după eşecul cu FC Saburtalo din Georgia, scor 1-0, în Conference League, anunță news.ro. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi… [citeste mai departe]

Comadantul forţei franceze din Mali a acuzat grupul paramilitar rus Wagner de execuţii ale prizonierilor şi de un comportament de dealer

Comadantul forţei franceze din Mali a acuzat grupul paramilitar rus Wagner de execuţii ale prizonierilor şi de un comportament de dealer

Comandantul forţei franceze Barkhane, generalul Laurent Michon, a acuzat joi, la Ouagadougou, în Burkina Faso, grupul paramilitar… [citeste mai departe]

Drumul de acces din municipiul Sighetu Marmaţiei spre DN 18 intră în modernizare

Drumul de acces din municipiul Sighetu Marmaţiei spre DN 18 intră în modernizare

Străzile din zona de sud-est a municipiului Sighetu Marmaţiei şi drumul care face conexiunea cu DN 18 spre municipiul Baia Mare vor fi reabilitate şi modernizate, a declarat, joi, pentru AGERPRES, viceprimarul municipiului Sighetu Marmaţiei,… [citeste mai departe]

Misiune de căutare a unei persoane dispărute în masivul Vâlcan: intervine şi un elicopter SMURD

Misiune de căutare a unei persoane dispărute în masivul Vâlcan: intervine şi un elicopter SMURD

O persoană dispărută în masivul Vâlcan, în zona Suseni, este căutată joi seara de salvamontiştii gorjeni. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 22 iulie 2022. Fecioarele sunt foarte concentrate pe un plan anume sau pe mai multe

Horoscop 22 iulie 2022. Fecioarele sunt foarte concentrate pe un plan anume sau pe mai multe

Horoscop 22 iulie 2022. Citește horoscopul de azi pentru zodia ta. Pe libertatea găsești Horoscop zilnic cu previziuni în dragoste, bani sau sănătate. Află ce îți rezervă astrele pentru ziua de azi. Cuprins: Horoscop… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţia avertizează: canicula poate influența traficul rutier. Ce trebuie să facă șoferii la temperaturi de peste 35 de grade

Poliţia avertizează: canicula poate influența traficul rutier. Ce trebuie să facă șoferii la temperaturi de peste 35 de grade

Poliţia avertizează: canicula poate influența traficul rutier. Ce trebuie să facă șoferii la temperaturi de peste 35 de grade Centrul INFOTRAFIC… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul mafiot trimis Emiliei Șercan: „Vrei să ajungi ca Elodia?”

Mesajul mafiot trimis Emiliei Șercan: „Vrei să ajungi ca Elodia?”

Jurnalistul Emilia Șercan a câștigat definitv procesul cu foștii șefi ai Academiei de Poliție, potrivit deciziei de joi a Înaltei Curți de Casație și Justiție. Fostul rector al Academiei de Poliţie „Alexandru Ioan Cuza”, Adrian Iacob, şi fostul prorector al… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

The European Central Bank brings interest rates to zero, with larger than expected move

Publicat:
The European Central Bank brings interest rates to zero, with larger than expected move

  on Thursday increased interest rates for the first time in 11 years in an attempt to cool rampant inflation in the euro zone. The ECB, the central bank of the 19 nations that share the euro currency, surprised markets by pushing its benchmark rate up by 50 basis points, bringing […] The post brings interest rates to zero, with larger than expected move appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Ciuca: Romania and France, at a three-decade high relationship

12:55, 14.07.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said, on Thursday, on the occasion of Bastille Day, the bilateral relationship between Romania and France is at a three-decade high, ever since our countries share the same values and principles. „July 14 has a special resonance for French citizens and for all free and democratic…

French, German, Italian leaders to arrive in Kyiv for historic visit

10:45, 16.06.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will visit Kyiv on Thursday for the first time since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine, in a historic joint trip, according to Politico. The three leaders took a night train headed to Kyiv,…

Charting course out of stimulus, ECB to set stage for rate hikes

11:45, 09.06.2022 - The European Central Bank (ECB) will pull the plug on years of stimulus on Thursday and signal a string of rate hikes to fight surging inflation, leaving markets only to guess the size and speed of policy tightening, according to Reuters. With inflation at a record-high 8.1% and broadening quickly,…

French diplomats strike over reforms, cost cuts, lack of recognition

12:40, 02.06.2022 - French diplomats went on strike on Thursday for the first time in 20 years in protest at a perceived lack of recognition, fewer means, and reforms pushed by President Emmanuel Macron that they say could hurt France‘s global standing, according to Reuters. Hundreds of diplomatic staff at home and abroad,…

ECB likely to exit negative rates by end of September says Lagarde

12:20, 23.05.2022 - The European Central Bank is likely to raise its deposit rate out of negative territory by the end of September and could lift it further if it sees inflation stabilizing at 2%, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Based on the current outlook, we are likely to be in…

Biden visits Japan, South Korea carrying warning to China

11:01, 19.05.2022 - Joe Biden will visit Japan and South Korea on his first Asian trip as U.S. president, carrying a clear message to China, advisers and analysts say – don’t try what Russia did in Ukraine anywhere in Asia, and especially not in Taiwan, according to Reuters. Biden departs for the five day trip on Thursday,…

Euro zone economic growth stronger than expected, employment rose

13:35, 17.05.2022 - Euro zone economic growth was stronger than previously expected in the first quarter, revised data showed on Tuesday, and employment rose too, showing the euro zone expanded at the solid pace seen of the end of 2021 despite the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters.  The European Union’s statistics office…

ECB’s Lagarde cements expectations for upcoming rate hike

12:30, 11.05.2022 - The European Central Bank is likely to end its bond-buying stimulus programme early in the third quarter of this year, followed by a rate hike that could come just “a few weeks” later, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Lagarde was cementing market expectations…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 22 iulie 2022
Bucuresti 21°C | 36°C
Iasi 18°C | 34°C
Cluj-Napoca 17°C | 36°C
Timisoara 20°C | 39°C
Constanta 21°C | 31°C
Brasov 15°C | 33°C
Baia Mare 18°C | 36°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 21 iulie 2022
USD 4.8513
EUR 4.9391
CHF 4.9928
GBP 5.795
CAD 3.7561
XAU 263.02
JPY 3.497
CNY 0.7167
AED 1.3208
AUD 3.3326
MDL 0.2508
BGN 2.5253

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec