Sweden raises terrorist alert level after Koran burnings

Stiri Recomandate

Soarta Complexului Energetic Valea Jiului, tranșată la guvern. Ce a discutat Marcel Ciolacu cu reprezentanții companiei

Soarta Complexului Energetic Valea Jiului, tranșată la guvern. Ce a discutat Marcel Ciolacu cu reprezentanții companiei

Întâlnirea a avut ca scop identificarea celor mai bune soluții în vederea dezvoltării și modernizării complexului energetic, care ar putea aduce beneficii atât… [citeste mai departe]

Un avion privat s-a prăbușit pe o autostradă din Malaezia. Cel puțin zece oameni au murit

Un avion privat s-a prăbușit pe o autostradă din Malaezia. Cel puțin zece oameni au murit

Avionul de mici dimensiuni s-a prăbușit pe autostradă peste o motocicletă și o mașină în timp ce încerca să aterizeze pe un aeroport de la periferia capitalei malaeziene Kuala Lumpur, a anunțat poliția, relatează Reuters,… [citeste mai departe]

După Survivor, DOC debutează ca actor, alături de State de România. Regizorul spune tot: ”Joacă rolul unui interlop, are un talent natural” EXCLUSIV

După Survivor, DOC debutează ca actor, alături de State de România. Regizorul spune tot: ”Joacă rolul unui interlop, are un talent natural” EXCLUSIV

După notorietatea câștigată la ”Survivor” (PRO TV), faimosul DOC sau Vlad Munteanu, pe… [citeste mai departe]

INTERVIU cu Timea Aranka Pataki: „Succesul vine odată cu dedicarea și pasiunea pentru ceea ce faci”

INTERVIU cu Timea Aranka Pataki: „Succesul vine odată cu dedicarea și pasiunea pentru ceea ce faci”

După patru ani solicitanți în cadrul Facultății de Economie și Drept din cadrul UMFST, Timea Aranka Pataki a considerat că domeniul juridic merită explorat în adâncime și s-a decis să-și continue… [citeste mai departe]

Colţul de rai din inima Maramureşului. Cu 200 de lei pe noapte, turiştii au parte de o experienţă inedită: „Te reîncarci cu energie pozitivă”

Colţul de rai din inima Maramureşului. Cu 200 de lei pe noapte, turiştii au parte de o experienţă inedită: „Te reîncarci cu energie pozitivă”

Tot mai mulţi români caută să-ş petreacă vacanţa în mijlocul naturii, departe de agitaţia oraşului,… [citeste mai departe]

Sepsi învinge pe Aktobe și se califică în play-off-ul Conference League

Sepsi învinge pe Aktobe și se califică în play-off-ul Conference League

Sepsi s-a calificat în play-off-ul Conference League, după ce a învins-o cu 1-0 pe Aktobe în manșa secundă din turul III preliminar. Fusese 1-1 în tur. Citește și: Cupa României. FC Argeș și CS Mioveni s-au calificat în play-off Sepsi va juca în play-off… [citeste mai departe]

Rona Hartner face mărturii șocante și răstoarnă tot ce se discuta despre cancerul la plămâni

Rona Hartner face mărturii șocante și răstoarnă tot ce se discuta despre cancerul la plămâni

Artista Rona Hartner a fost diagnosticată cu metastaze pe creier și cancer la plămâni în stadiul patru. Artista răstoarnă tot ceea ce se discuta despre cancerul la plămâni și arată că, deși ea nu a fumat… [citeste mai departe]

De ce nu se vor reduce impozitele pe muncă încă multă vreme de acum încolo

De ce nu se vor reduce impozitele pe muncă încă multă vreme de acum încolo

Reducerea impozitelor pe muncă poate avea loc doar dacă există sustenabilitate financiară şi se reechilibrează balanţa demografică a României prin programe naţionale de creare de locuri de muncă. Afirmația aparține lui Marcel Boloș. Ministrul… [citeste mai departe]

Droguri găsite într-o mașină din Capitală al cărui șofer a accelerat când a văzut Poliția

Droguri găsite într-o mașină din Capitală al cărui șofer a accelerat când a văzut Poliția

Polițiștii din Capitală au făcut semnal de oprire a unei mașini, iar la vederea oamenilor legii șoferul a accelerat. Polițiștii au aflat că în mașină erau droguri. Unul dintre bărbați aflați în mașină a… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Argentina – Pasagerii se zbat să iasă dintr-un autobuz în flăcări

VIDEO. Argentina – Pasagerii se zbat să iasă dintr-un autobuz în flăcări

Evenimentul a avut loc pe o autostradă din Buenos Aires, Argentina, când un autobuz a luat foc în mod neașteptat, provocând panică în rândul pasagerilor. Incendiul a avut loc pe autostrada General Paz și a fost filmat de camerele de supraveghere… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Sweden raises terrorist alert level after Koran burnings

Publicat:
Sweden raises terrorist alert level after Koran burnings

Sweden raised its terrorist alert to the second highest level on Thursday, saying it had thwarted attacks after Koran burnings and other acts against Islam’s holiest text outraged Muslims and triggered threats from jihadists, according to Reuters. Anti-Islam activists have damaged several copies of the Koran in recent months in Sweden and also in Denmark, two […] The post Sweden raises terrorist alert level after Koran burnings appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Kyiv says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant switched to reserve power line

14:16, 10.08.2023 - Ukraine‘s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again lost connection to its last remaining main external power line overnight and was switched to a reserve line, state-owned power generating company Energoatom said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Energoatom said Europe’s largest nuclear power…

Denmark to tighten border control after Koran burnings

10:50, 04.08.2023 - Danish police are tightening border controls following recent burnings of the Koran that have affected the security situation, the justice ministry said late on Thursday, following a similar decision by Sweden earlier in the week, according to Reuters. Anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden have…

Denmark to look for ‘legal tool’ to prevent Koran burnings

11:40, 31.07.2023 - The Danish government will seek to “find a legal tool” that would enable authorities to prevent the burning of copies of the Koran in front of other countries’ embassies in Denmark, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told the national broadcaster DR on Sunday, according to Reuters. “The burnings…

Swedish PM ‘extremely worried’ what could happen if further Koran burnings go ahead

10:30, 28.07.2023 - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is “extremely worried” about the consequences if more demonstrations go ahead in which the Koran is desecrated, he said on Thursday, amid growing Muslim anger at a series of attacks on Islam’s holy book, according to Reuters. Attacks on the Koran in Sweden and…

ECB raises key rate to historic high, keeps options open

16:15, 27.07.2023 - The European Central Bank raised its deposit rate to a historic high on Thursday and kept its options open on whether more increases will be needed to bring down inflation against a worsening economic backdrop, according to Reuters. Thursday’s hike, the ninth in a row, increases the rate that the ECB…

Eurozone slips into recession after German revision

13:25, 08.06.2023 - The eurozone economy was in technical recession in the first three months of 2023, data from European statistics agency Eurostat showed on Thursday, after downward revisions of growth in both the first quarter and the final quarter of 2022, according to Reuters. Eurozone gross domestic product (GDP)…

Stoltenberg says Swedish NATO deal can be reached after more talks

10:55, 05.06.2023 - An agreement on Sweden joining NATO could be reached in time for a summit of the alliance next month in Lithuania, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday after meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, according to Reuters. He also said officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland would…

EU, US to weigh China, AI, trade strains at high-level Sweden talks

10:55, 30.05.2023 - Top US and European Union officials meet in Sweden on Tuesday to weigh how best to deal with China and cooperate on artificial intelligence and other future technology as well as EU complaints about Trump-era tariffs and US green subsidies, according to Reuters. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 17 august 2023
USD 4.5398
EUR 4.9345
CHF 5.1635
GBP 5.772
CAD 3.3571
XAU 276.603
JPY 3.1052
CNY 0.6211
AED 1.2359
AUD 2.9104
MDL 0.2561
BGN 2.5229

Urmareste stirile pe: