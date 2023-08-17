Sweden raises terrorist alert level after Koran burnings Sweden raised its terrorist alert to the second highest level on Thursday, saying it had thwarted attacks after Koran burnings and other acts against Islam’s holiest text outraged Muslims and triggered threats from jihadists, according to Reuters. Anti-Islam activists have damaged several copies of the Koran in recent months in Sweden and also in Denmark, two […] The post Sweden raises terrorist alert level after Koran burnings appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

