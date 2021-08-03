Study shows Romanians are less angry at the beginning of summer

Study shows Romanians are less angry at the beginning of summerPublicat:
In Romania, the level of anger among Romanians decreased by 10% from May to July and records the lowest percentage in 2021. The decrease was seen associated with an increasing level of relaxation, peace, motivation and joy according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study reveals that the third wave of the
