Study shows Romanians are less angry at the beginning of summer

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- In Romania, 50% of the Romanians said they were satisfied with their relationships with family and friends, current job and work environment and were content with their mood towards these areas and only 10% showed dissatisfaction with these relationships, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing…

- In Romania 6 out of 10 Romanians said they are satisfied with the space in which they live, with respondents between the ages of 25 and 34 (71%), those over 55 (67%) and those who have built a house in the last two years or who are in the process of building a house (66%), according […] The post Study…

- Romanians tend to renovate their home once every 4 years. This year 80% of Romanians are interested in remodelling their home and the age group most interested in remodelling are between 18 and 34 years (82%) according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The time spent at home during…

- In Romania, career-driven individuals and traditional families (23%) are the most satisfied group in terms of their general state of mind. The highest percentage of those pertaining to the state of mind was 11% more than in April according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The main…

- NASA a transmis live eclipsa parțiala de soare. In Romania, eclipsa a fost mai vizibila in partea de Nord a țarii. Fenomenul astronomic a debutat pe cerul din Canada, a traversat coasta nord-vestica a Groenlandei, Polul Nord și va ajunge pana in Siberia Orientala. In Romania, eclipsa parțiala de soare…

- Romanians prefer to buy “on the go” products from modern trade respectively from the supermarket and hypermarket. The monthly budget allocated for the purchase of ‘on the go’ products is between 50-200 lei, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The main results of the study showed…

- The neurology clinic Neuroaxis initiated a survey the shows that headaches are one of the most common symptoms among Romanians and that 11% of Romanians experience headaches at least once a month, highlighting that 9.6% complain of such symptoms on a weekly basis according to a study supported by Reveal…

- Romanian’s satisfaction towards various aspects of life has increased by 5% in April compared to March (65%) due to the decrease in the incidence rate of COVID-19 infection, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The main results of the study show that at the national level in…