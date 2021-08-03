Study shows Romanians are less angry at the beginning of summer

Stiri Recomandate

Tânăra bolnavă de cancer de la „America’s Got Talent” s-a retras din concurs. Starea ei s-a agravat: „Plănuiesc viitorul, nu moștenirea”

Jane Martjewski a urcat pe scena de la „America’s Got Talent” în luna iunie a acestui an și a făcut… [citeste mai departe]

Dumitru Barbu: „Niciodată nu am gândit lucrurile din perspectiva locului doi“

Conducerea Universităţii Craiova a dorit să revitalizeze lucrurile la nivelul Centrului de Copii şi Juniori şi au reapelat la Dumitru Barbu. În discuţie intră fostul conducător al academiei din sezonul 2016-2017, an în care gruparea alb-albastră… [citeste mai departe]

Incident GRAV în Capitală! O farmacistă a fost amenințată cu cuțitul - VIDEO

Un tânăr de 28 de ani a intrat într-o farmacie cu șapcă și mască de protecție și a reușit să fure 2.000 de lei din casa de marcat. Imediat după ce a avut loc jaful, femeia a sunat îngrozită la 112.Totul s-a întâmplat în urmă cu trei săptămâni.… [citeste mai departe]

REPORTAJ/Mureş: Colecţie unicat de unelte şi echipamente utilizate în vechime de meşteşugarii saşi, la Casa Breslelor din Sighişoara (GALERIE FOTO)

O colecţie unicat de unelte şi echipamente utilizate în vechime de meşteşugarii saşi, în care… [citeste mai departe]

Plecarea lui Chipciu de la CFR deschide ușa pentru un nou transfer important în Gruia

Drumul lui Alexandru Chipciu s-a încheiat la CFR Cluj în urma unui conflict pe care l-a avut cu tânărul Otto Hindrich la un antrenament premergător jocului cu Young Boys Berna. Fotbalistul adus de la Slavia Praga… [citeste mai departe]

Laptopuri cu conexiune la internet pentru studenții UBB cu bursă socială

Contractul de finanțare în valoare totală de 7.265.695 lei, a fost semnat cu Organismul Intermediar pentru Promovarea Societății Informaționale și are ca scop achiziționarea a 2.000 de laptopuri cu conexiune la internet inclusă pentru 2.000 de… [citeste mai departe]

Lecția dată de primarul din Câmpia Turzii unui bărbat certat cu bunul simț - VIDEO

Un bărbat care a aruncat gunoaie într-un loc care fusese deja igienizat a fost pus de primarul din Câmpia Turzii, Dorin Lojigan, să facă curățenie. ”În ciuda faptului că, încă din luna iunie, am desființat rampele clandestine… [citeste mai departe]

Preasfinţitul Părinte Visarion a slujit în Biserica Maicii Domnului din oraşul grecesc Agiasos

Preasfinţitul Părinte Visarion, Episcopul Tulcii, a slujit în Biserica Maicii Domnului din oraşul grecesc Agiasos, duminică, 1 august 2021. La Sfânta Liturghie a fost prezent şi Mitropolitul Iacov de Mytilene.… [citeste mai departe]

Barbat cautat de autoritatile austriece, prins de politistii constanteni

Mandate puse in aplicare de politisti La data de 2 august a.c., politisti din cadrul Seviciului de Investigatii Criminale au identificat un barbat de 32 de ani, pe numele caruia exista un mandat european de arestare, emis de autoritatile din Austria, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Sorin Cîmpeanu: Școala începe pe 13 septembrie, cu prezența fizică în clase

Sorin Cîmpeanu: Școala începe pe 13 septembrie, cu prezența fizică în clase  Ministrul Educației,  Sorin Cîmpeanu. Foto: gov.ro. Școala începe pe 13 septembrie, cu prezența fizică în clase - anunță ministrul educației,… [citeste mai departe]


Study shows Romanians are less angry at the beginning of summer

Publicat:
, the level of anger among Romanians decreased by 10% from May to July and records the lowest percentage in 2021. The decrease was seen associated with an increasing level of relaxation, peace, motivation and joy according to a study conducted by .  The study reveals that the third wave of the […] The post Study shows Romanians are less angry at the beginning of summer appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


