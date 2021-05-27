Study shows 13% of Romanians experience headaches several times a week

Stiri Recomandate

Sute de arestări într-o amplă operațiune Interpol în Asia, care a vizat escrocherii financiare online

O amplă operaţiune a poliţiei în Asia împotriva escrocheriilor financiare pe internet a dus la arestarea a 585 de persoane şi îngheţarea a peste 1.600 de conturi bancare, în perioada septembrie-martie,… [citeste mai departe]

COVID-19 bate în retragere? Câte cazuri și decese s-au înregistrat astăzi în țară

CHIȘINĂU, 27 mai - Sputnik. Alte 77 de cazuri noi de COVID-19 au fost confirmate în țara noastră, după efectuarea a 4 575 de teste, dintre care 1 128 de teste rapide. Din totalul de cazuri, unul este în rândul angajaților… [citeste mai departe]

Băimărean de 30 de ani, condamnat la 3 ani pentru furt calificat

Miercuri, 26 mai, polițiștii Serviciului de Investigații Criminale – Biroul Urmăriri au pus în aplicare un Mandat de Executare a Pedepsei Închisorii emis de Judecătoria Baia Mare pe numele unui bărbat de 30 de ani din Baia Mare. Acesta este condamnat la o pedeapsă de… [citeste mai departe]

20 de puncte de vaccinare vor activa în cadrul Maratonului Vaccinării de la Palatul Republicii

Peste 100 de lucrători medicali (50 de asistente medicale și 50 de medici) sunt pregătiți pentru a vaccina populația în cadrul Maratonului Vaccinării, care va avea loc începând de mâine, 28 mai, și până duminică,… [citeste mai departe]

Carnaval, teatru de păpuși și ateliere de scriere la Biblioteca Metropolitană București, de 1 iunie

Carnavalul copilăriei, teatru de păpuși sau ateliere de scriere, sunt câteva dintre activitățile prin care Biblioteca Metropolitană București va marca ziua de 1 iunie. Astfel, la filiala George… [citeste mai departe]

Aurescu cere implicarea UE în conflictele din vecinătatea sa, întreţinute de Rusia: „Dacă vrea să fie un actor global, trebuie să fie influentă”

Ministrul Afacerilor Externe, Bogdan Aurescu, a transmis că Uniunea Europeană, pentru a… [citeste mai departe]

Firea, despre alocarea de fonduri pentru sistemul termic: Mă bucur că proiectul meu e apreciat de CE

„Mă bucur că proiectul realizat de mine și echipa mea este apreciat și finanțat de Comisia Europeană”, spune Gabriela Firea, după ce Comisia Europeană a aprobat o investiție de 216 milioane euro din… [citeste mai departe]

NOU STUDIU cu argumente PRO vaccinare: cei care s-au infectat cu coronavirus și se vaccinează SCAPĂ de rapelul anual

Imunitatea în faţa virusului SARS-CoV-2 ar putea dura cel puţin un an, iar după vaccinări succesive toată viaţa. Cei imunizaţi natural este posibil să nu mai aibă… [citeste mai departe]

TOT ce trebuie să știi despre ADMITEREA LA LICEU în 2021. Ce licee din Cluj îi așteaptă pe elevi?

GHIDUL LICEELOR 2021. Totul despre admiterea la liceu în Cluj. Fiind o etapă importantă în viața viitorilor liceeni, în care aceștia trebuie să ia decizii cu privire la cariera… [citeste mai departe]

România nu susţine propunerea ca 30% din alocarea pentru investiţii să fie destinată obiectivelor de mediu şi climă

România nu susţine propunerea Parlamentului European ca 30% din alocarea aferentă intervenţiilor pentru investiţii să fie destinată obiectivelor de mediu şi… [citeste mai departe]


Study shows 13% of Romanians experience headaches several times a week

Publicat:
The neurology clinic Neuroaxis initiated a survey the shows that headaches are one of the most common symptoms among Romanians and that 11% of Romanians experience headaches at least once a month, highlighting that 9.6% complain of such symptoms on a weekly basis according to a study supported by and MPR Agency. […] The post Study shows 13% of Romanians experience headaches several times a week appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

