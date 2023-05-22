South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tensionPublicat:
South Korea and the European Union agreed on Monday to launch a strategic dialogue between its top diplomats to develop a security partnership, a joint statement said, amid tension over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korean nuclear threats, according to Reuters. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit in Seoul with European […] The post South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tension appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
