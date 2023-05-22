South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tension

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said he had approved a plan to reform criminal and law enforcement systems, a key element in plans to secure quick membership of the European Union, according to Reuters. Ukraine, fighting to repulse Russia’s invasion, has formally applied for membership…

- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba gets a chance on Monday to vent Kyiv‘s frustration to European Union foreign ministers over wrangling that is holding up an EU plan to buy ammunition to help Ukraine fight Russia’s invasion, according to Reuters. Kuleba expressed frustration in a tweet last week…

- Any decision by South Korea to supply arms to Ukraine would make Seoul a participant in the conflict, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, after President Yoon Suk Yeol opened the door to such deliveries, according to Reuters. South Korea has denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and supplied economic and…

- The president of the Republic of Moldova called on her compatriots on Monday to gather at a mass outdoor assembly next month to endorse her drive for closer integration with Europe, according to Reuters. Republic of Moldova, one of Europe’s poorest countries wedged between Ukraine and Romania, has been…

- The U.S. and EU pledged on Tuesday to confront any attempts to destabilise global energy markets, after meeting in Brussels to discuss the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Cooperation on energy between the United States and the European Union has intensified since Russia…

- European Union ministers are meeting Monday to try to finalize a plan to supply Ukraine with sorely needed artillery shells, replenish their own national stocks and ramp up Europe’s defense industry, as Russia continues to focus its attacks on the industrial east of the war-ravaged country, according…

- European finance ministers and the EU’s economics commissioner played down the contagion risk of the collapse of U.S. Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) while European bank shares saw their biggest rout since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Pan-European STOXX banking index was…

- Energy diversification projects, such as a plan to build an electric cable under the Black Sea to carry Azeri power to the European Union, have more chance to materialize in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a Romanian deputy energy minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. EU state Romania…